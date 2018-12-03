Skip to main content
Trotter Ford Lincoln

3801 Bobo Rd, Pine Bluff, AR 71603
Customer Reviews of Trotter Ford Lincoln

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Still waiting on clean title

by rowens1 on 03/12/2018

Still no clean title after 4 months on the used vehicle I purchased from Trotter Ford Pine Bluff. I bought the truck (paid in full) on 10/25/2017 and have still not received the title. I have spoken with Kendall Studdard (Title Clerk) at Trotter several times regarding this matter and have been given different reasons each time as to why I still do not have the title. After she did not return my latest call, I spoke with general manager, Jerry Moorehead who assured me he would get me an answer and call me back in 10 minutes.........That was over a week ago and I haven't heard anything from him or anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tempie Irvin

by Tempies on 01/01/2017

I was very pleased with the salesman who I felt was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I purchased and not only that but he was very pleasant too. This was the second car I purchased @ this Dealership, the last one was purchased in 1999. I believe ur Salesman was very friendly and I really enjoyed working with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to purchase a vehicle.

by Edgebuyer5094 on 09/08/2015

Everyone at Trotter Ford was friendly and helpful. Salesman, New car manager and Finance manager all worked to make the best deal possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Freaking Awesome ! Lol

by ElnoraBailey on 07/19/2015

Wonderful!! I went in seeking to purchase a used automobile and resulted in a brand new 2015 FORD EXPLORER!! My salesman Mr Bubba was very very helpful and willing to satisfy my expectations. Trotter Ford also gave me an amazing deal.. Freaking amazingly low interest rate!.. I love you guys and I will recommend you to everyone I come in contact with looking to purchase a new or used vehicle ! Thanks once again!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
