1301 Hwy 49 N, Paragould, AR 72450
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glen Sain Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F-250

by Ed Steakley on 02/16/2022

My daughter had bought a car from them and when I told her I was looking for a truck she said go there because they are great to deal with. She was right everyone I dealt with from the lady at the front to the salesman Larry Holcomb who noticed the battery was low when he started the truck and had it replaced and the guy in the paperwork department. Just an overall great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
11 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought F-250

by Ed on 02/14/2022

My daughter recommended Glen Sain said everyone there was nice and the best car buying experience she ever had, after visiting today I have to agree with her, I hope I don’t need another vehicle but if I do I will definitely go there first

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleased

by Kiley Coker on 09/30/2021

They went above and beyond to take care of us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service !

by Larry Holcomb on 07/13/2021

Larry is knowledgeable confident friendly and good salesperson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly staff and service

by Randy Turner on 04/05/2021

The sales representatives were attenative to our requests and eager to make solutions for our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Walter Burdin on 03/31/2021

Knowledgeable sales staff Very good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic

by David Head on 10/16/2020

Larry Holcomb and the entire staff were fantastic. Great to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr.

by Ranger2019 on 04/02/2020

Easy dealer to do business with, not pushed? Low key and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Bspence on 05/04/2019

The customer service I received was excellent. Carmack went out of his way to make sure my experience was perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Jordan1_ on 12/24/2015

As always Shawn went out there of his way to take care of us. Jeramiah did a great job explaining everything on our new truck. We need to also give Randy a thank you for making the finance part so easy. We look forward to doing business with Glen Sain again in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2013 Ford Edge

by LASTYLES on 10/02/2015

Actually our vehicle (2013 Ford Edge) was picked-up by you guy's because our heater quit working for the 2nd time since we purchased this Edge. It has been fixed (hopefully for good this time). Our Edge was serviced while it was there as well. It was returned in a couple of day's and we appreciate the service done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 car in stock
0 new1 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 2500
Ram 2500
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for