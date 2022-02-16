Glen Sain Ford
Customer Reviews of Glen Sain Ford
F-250
by 02/16/2022on
My daughter had bought a car from them and when I told her I was looking for a truck she said go there because they are great to deal with. She was right everyone I dealt with from the lady at the front to the salesman Larry Holcomb who noticed the battery was low when he started the truck and had it replaced and the guy in the paperwork department. Just an overall great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-250
by 02/16/2022on
My daughter had bought a car from them and when I told her I was looking for a truck she said go there because they are great to deal with. She was right everyone I dealt with from the lady at the front to the salesman Larry Holcomb who noticed the battery was low when he started the truck and had it replaced and the guy in the paperwork department. Just an overall great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought F-250
by 02/14/2022on
My daughter recommended Glen Sain said everyone there was nice and the best car buying experience she ever had, after visiting today I have to agree with her, I hope I don’t need another vehicle but if I do I will definitely go there first
Pleased
by 09/30/2021on
They went above and beyond to take care of us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service !
by 07/13/2021on
Larry is knowledgeable confident friendly and good salesperson.
Friendly staff and service
by 04/05/2021on
The sales representatives were attenative to our requests and eager to make solutions for our needs.
Excellent
by 03/31/2021on
Knowledgeable sales staff Very good service
Fantastic
by 10/16/2020on
Larry Holcomb and the entire staff were fantastic. Great to deal with
Mr.
by 04/02/2020on
Easy dealer to do business with, not pushed? Low key and honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 05/04/2019on
The customer service I received was excellent. Carmack went out of his way to make sure my experience was perfect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 12/24/2015on
As always Shawn went out there of his way to take care of us. Jeramiah did a great job explaining everything on our new truck. We need to also give Randy a thank you for making the finance part so easy. We look forward to doing business with Glen Sain again in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Ford Edge
by 10/02/2015on
Actually our vehicle (2013 Ford Edge) was picked-up by you guy's because our heater quit working for the 2nd time since we purchased this Edge. It has been fixed (hopefully for good this time). Our Edge was serviced while it was there as well. It was returned in a couple of day's and we appreciate the service done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 certified pre-owned