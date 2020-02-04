Glen Sain Ford

1301 Hwy 49 N, Paragould, AR 72450
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glen Sain Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Mr.

by Ranger2019 on 04/02/2020

Easy dealer to do business with, not pushed? Low key and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Bspence on 05/04/2019

The customer service I received was excellent. Carmack went out of his way to make sure my experience was perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase

by Jordan1_ on 12/24/2015

As always Shawn went out there of his way to take care of us. Jeramiah did a great job explaining everything on our new truck. We need to also give Randy a thank you for making the finance part so easy. We look forward to doing business with Glen Sain again in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2013 Ford Edge

by LASTYLES on 10/02/2015

Actually our vehicle (2013 Ford Edge) was picked-up by you guy's because our heater quit working for the 2nd time since we purchased this Edge. It has been fixed (hopefully for good this time). Our Edge was serviced while it was there as well. It was returned in a couple of day's and we appreciate the service done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
104 cars in stock
57 new47 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
24 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
7 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
6 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
