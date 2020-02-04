As always Shawn went out there of his way to take care of us. Jeramiah did a great job explaining everything on our new truck. We need to also give Randy a thank you for making the finance part so easy. We look forward to doing business with Glen Sain again in the future
Actually our vehicle (2013 Ford Edge) was picked-up by you guy's because our heater quit working for the 2nd time since we purchased this Edge. It has been fixed (hopefully for good this time). Our Edge was serviced while it was there as well. It was returned in a couple of day's and we appreciate the service done.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes