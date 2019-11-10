Russell Honda
Customer Reviews of Russell Honda
Buy Beware !!
by 10/11/2019on
Buyer Beware !! I purchased a used Toyota Tundra from these folks. The first day after purchase I noticed a shudder in the truck. Thought maybe a tire out of balance. Yes. This was a no warranty as is purchase but this vehicle was on the front row and you'd like to think they're a safe purchase. After 2 weeks the shudder got horrible so I took it to Toyota dealer to have it diagnosed. Turns out it had already been diagnosed at another Toyota dealer needing the torque converter changed out. Looks like previous owner went straight to Russell to trade it off. I notified Russell dealership of this by phone and visit. Was told repeatedly that the owner / general manager would call. At this point I've only had vehicle for 3 weeks. No call. I was hoping maybe they would buy vehicle back, maybe help with repairs or at the least call and say tough luck it's Buyer Beware. Vehicle now has to have transmission and torque converter replaced. That's over $7000 through Toyota. Currently having transmission rebuilt. I'm not saying they knew about the transmission but it's looking more like they did. Anyway I'll pay to get it fixed and move on but it's a pretty Sad, No principles dealership when they can't even call you just to say we're sorry or Hahaha we got you. So just remember this as you look at their used vehicle's and they're being so nice to you. They'll forget you like a fart in the wind when you leave with your purchase.
Very Good Sales/Service
by 05/05/2018on
This is our second Accord; have great confidence in the Russell group and that is why we came back. The sales and warranty people were very cordial and friendly; they worked with us to find the exact car we wanted and we bought it the next day. We are happy with the car and what we paid. It is impressive that the ownership is there and part of the selling and servicing.
Russell Honda - the best car buying experience I've ever had
by 12/25/2016on
I've been buying cars for 40 years and my recent (December 2016) experience at Russell Honda in Sherwood AR was THE best car-buying experience I've ever had. The internet sales person (Matt) was very responsive (he answered my online inquiry within minutes at 8pm). When we went to look at/drive the car he was exceptionally well-informed, straightforward, no-nonsense and very helpful. When it came to price quote time, his initial quote was reasonable and fair. We very quickly arrived at a price that I considered quite fair and the deal was sealed with minimal stress. In addition, Russell Honda doesn't stick the customer with unwanted "dealer add-ons" and services that you don't want. They are straight-talking and very well informed. The finance person was the same, very helpful and not at all pushy. After the purchase, Matt gave us an extended intro to the car that was outstanding. I've never seen anything like it. The level of service offered by Russel was the best I have seen in 40 years of buying cars in multiple parts of the USA. I strongly recommend Russel Honda in general and Matt (internet sales) in particular.
Surprised and Satisfied
by 10/27/2016on
I had a most unexpected experience in shopping for a used Accord which was right for me. I told Steve George what I was looking for and he showed me what was available with no pressure whatsoever. It actually kind of surprised me. He was always straightforward and very personable. If anything at all was a clear negative, he acknowledged it with no obfuscation, embellishment or elaboration. In my view that is a mark of trustworthy character. The end result was I bought a car in which I was confident was right for me, and it seems that was Steve's intended outcome from our first "low key" meeting. There fore I highly recommend both him and Russell Honda.
Great experience
by 10/03/2016on
Went looking for a car last week and had the opportunity to work with Steve George. Love him!! I felt no pressure at all to buy a vehicle, which is nice when shopping for a car. Steve was very knowledgeable about Hondas. I was so impressed with Steve's professionalism that I ended up buying an Accord from him that night! He followed up with me the next day to check on things. Everyone I encountered at Russell were very friendly. I would recommend Russell AND Steve to anyone!
Great experience with Steve George at Russell Honda
by 07/03/2016on
Can't recommend this dealership enough! We worked with Steve George- and he was absolutely the best. So kind and very respectful. We'd been shopping for a few weeks, but not seriously - and then yesterday decided we were buying a car. We had a really unpleasant experience at McClarty so headed over to Russell a little later in the day, where the entire experience was almost bizarrely pleasant (seriously when is buying a car ever pleasant?) and stress-free. It was a reminder for us that you don't just buy a car from a place- you buy a car from a person. Steve made all the difference!
Jimmy Landrum
by 06/30/2016on
I don't usually write public reviews when it comes to car buying. I will write a general review for the company if it's a positive experience, likewise if it's a negative. I have not shopped RH in a many years. However, I recently purchased a car from Jimmy L. My husband had talked with him prior to us just showing up. Luckily, JL was there that day. Let's face it, car salesmen/women in general aren't known to be, in general, representing one's best interest. I'll take that a little further. I knew what I had in mind, and what I was willing to do in order to accomplish that goal. Jimmy presented himself in a completely professional manner, and not ONCE made me, or my husband, feel as if we were about to be lead into something that wasn't part of the initial plan. I learned a lot about Jimmy that day, in just a few, short hours. I will say without a doubt, that I would recommend him for your next car buying experience at RH! The old saying, 'what you see is what you get' holds true here. I wish him well, and will definitely recommend him to anyone when buying a new vehicle. Perhaps, we could all three meet up and have lunch. I promise to laugh, again. :)
Awesome experience
by 06/25/2016on
Mona Morehead was awesome helping me find the right car and sales price for my son. She made my purchase less stressful. I will be back to see her soon...
Jimmy Landrum is the best at Russell Honda!!!
by 06/23/2016on
I would highly recommend Jimmy Landrum at Russell Honda. I recently purchased my new Honda Accord from Jimmy, and I cannot say enough good things about him. He is extremely professional, listens to your needs, and makes sure to get you the ideal car that is the best for you and your family. He is extremely patient, and truly wants the best for the customer. Please reach out to Jimmy for your next car and I can guarantee you will be extremely happy.
Great car buying experience!
by 06/22/2016on
Buying a car could not have been easier! Jimmy Landrum did all the work and walked me through the process step by step. Easiest car I ever bought! Great experience!
Good sales and trade in
by 06/22/2016on
My husband and I love Hondas. There are a few shopping options in central AR, but every time we use Russell Honda dealership where Jimmy Landrum takes such good care of us. He gives the best deal and doesn't beat around the bush to get it like some dealers do- he's there to work the deal for you and not make you work him for a deal. All the Hondas we have bought there have been Excellent and we will continue to trade up our vehicles through Russell. So happy to have a dealership we trust.
Won't buy from another
by 06/22/2016on
We have bought three vehicles from Jimmy Landrum at Russell Honda and we won't go anywhere else. We are Honda owners for life! Jimmy made the process easy and financing was done before we walked in the door! We have a great relationship with Jimmy and I can text him or call him anytime with questions!
Best Experience Ever
by 06/22/2016on
I bought my first ever Honda Accord in 2009 from Russell Honda and have been a loyal customer ever since. The atmosphere at the dealership and my honest salesman, Jimmie Landrum, are just a couple of reasons I continue to do business with Russell Honda. When out and about and people comment on my shiny clean Honda Accord -- I refer them to go to Russell and see Jimmie -- He's a great salesperson to know.
Excellent Experience
by 06/21/2016on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Russell Honda and the experience was fantastic!!! Jimmy Landrum provided an excellent experience with our new vehicle purchase. His knowledge, honesty and no pressure sales approach was greatly appreciated. I know that we will keep this Honda for a very long time, but when I need to shop again, it will definitely be with Russell Honda. I highly recommend them.
So easy we bought two
by 06/21/2016on
Jimmy Landrum made the purchase of our Honda Accord so easy we decided to purchase another odyssey. The finance was quick and painless. If we are stationed anywhere near Russell when it is time to buy a car for our son we will make the drive. Thank you Mr Landrum!
Best Dealership
by 06/21/2016on
I traded in my 2009 CRV for a new one and I had the best experience from a car dealership that I have ever had, my salesman -Jimmy Landrum -went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied!! I will definitely use them again when I am ready to trade!!
Best Car Dealer Ever!!
by 06/17/2016on
After going to another dealer who was high pressure and difficult, I came to Russell and met Wilbur Cearley. I'm 70 years old, and Mr, Cearley provided me with the most pleasant car buying experience of my life. They made buying a car fun!! They gave us a better than expected price and treated us with respect and honesty. Mr. Cearley even invited me to come back and spent time just teaching me how to use all the gadgets on my new car. I'll be back in four years to buy another one, and I'll recommend Russell to my friends and family.
Very good dealer
by 04/09/2010on
If you're looking for a Honda in Central Arkansas check out Russell Honda. You won't go wrong. No pressure, very easy to do business with. You will always see the same people at the dealership, whether its sales, service or parts many have been there a while. You won't find a better service dept. We tried another dealership, they kept our keys to the vehicle we wanted to trade in, until we told them NO!, Give us our car keys back. You won't experience that at Russells.
