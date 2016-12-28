Russell Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Russell Chevrolet
Exceptional Service
by 12/28/2016on
We can't thank the Russell Chevrolet Family enough for the exceptional service we received. Darren Phillips went our of his way to make sure we were taken care! I can't think of a more pleasant experience when purchasing a vehicle in the past.
Great Service
by 12/22/2016on
Great Service. Everyone was nice. Went inside & the dealers were ready to assist right away. They thoroughly explained the paperwork. They got me financed quickly. Nothing seemed rushed when showing & test driving the cars. Would recommend them to friends & family.
Great Experience
by 12/07/2016on
The team at Russell helped us make the right decision. Love our new Tahoe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4wheeldr
by 11/25/2016on
This is 5th vehicle purchased from Russell Chev. Not a lot of back and forth to get right with price which we appreciate. Had exactly what we wanted and had a great salesman. We also use the service department a lot at Russell and have always been extremely pleased.
Great Sales and Service
by 11/23/2016on
This is our 2nd buying experience with Russell Chevorlet. The staff treated us like a priority customer and provided exceptional customer friendly service.
Seniors can be pleased
by 10/26/2016on
Was pleased with my purchasing of Malibu 2016.I was wanting it have Sunroof,but did not work out for me,one they had was not interior color for me,tried to find one,but problem there.Malibu I purchased has safety package. Sales Rep was very helpful and worked very hard to get me car.Sales Manager was very came out to meet me also.
EXTREMELY HAPPY CUSTOMER
by 10/25/2016on
I was most happy with my whole experience at Russell Chevrolet. I came there from Memphis to get your good service and a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service
by 10/18/2016on
Husband and I were very pleased with the customer service for us and a son who purchased an identical Tahoe at the same time. Mr. Fields spent an exceptional amount of time showing us different aspects of the vehicle. He set up all the electronics and pared our cell phone. We returned several days later to pick up floor mats that were ordered and he again reviewed a number of electronics that I had questions about! Highly recommend him as a great member of the team. Also have to give appreciation to the finance department who worked long and hard to get the best rate, and did!
Great Salesman & Staff
by 09/28/2016on
Randy Gilbreath was awesome and straight to the point to meet us at an agreeable price without tying us up all day long to get there! Price Pruitt & Randy worked diligently to get us in a new truck! Bill Dortch was exceptional in completing the paperwork, very thorough and expedient in getting through all of it. All of these things made for great buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 09/07/2016on
We enjoyed the "Russell Chevrolet" experience. We received professional service with attention to the little things that made our experience great. Our transaction was painless and relatively quick. They made sure to get us home in time for the game! The service department is also top notch. I wouldn't go anywhere else!
fantastic experience
by 09/07/2016on
this was the easiest car buying experience ever. the entire team was very knowledgeable and professional. I would tell anyone looking for a new or used car to see Russell Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new 2016 Chevrolet sonic
by 06/30/2016on
I had a very good experience here, they did everything in their power to make me happy. They were not focused on making more money but to give me a good experience and they did! I got a great deal and my salesman showed me everything on the car and was nice and professional at all times. I will continue to purchase future vehicles from Russel Chevrolet and tell everyone I know to do the same!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Traverse Experience
by 06/01/2016on
James Riley was the most helpful sales person I have ever dealt with. He made sure I understood all the details of my new Traverse and that I was happy with it.
Wonderful
by 05/16/2016on
Everyone was wonderful and very helpful. Now my wide and I have an awesomely reliable car for our soon to arrive little one!
New Siliverado..
by 05/09/2016on
Ben is a sharp salesman. He answered my questions and if he couldn't he found the answer quickly. I love truck. Thank you so much.. Melba Hubbard.
2016 Colorado
by 04/12/2016on
Very professional and courteous staff. Would highly recommend them to anybody looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments