5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Husband and I were very pleased with the customer service for us and a son who purchased an identical Tahoe at the same time. Mr. Fields spent an exceptional amount of time showing us different aspects of the vehicle. He set up all the electronics and pared our cell phone. We returned several days later to pick up floor mats that were ordered and he again reviewed a number of electronics that I had questions about! Highly recommend him as a great member of the team. Also have to give appreciation to the finance department who worked long and hard to get the best rate, and did! Read more