Harris Ford

3710 Van Dyke Rd, Newport, AR 72112
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Harris Ford

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Harris Ford Newport, Arkansas

by HCB3920 on 12/05/2017

Great service. Honest prices during sales process. No high pressure sales techniques. Very pleased with the process of purchasing my new truck. Great service after the sales completed .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Harris Ford

by mnunnally1 on 06/16/2017

I worked with a young man, Dylan Secrease, at Harris Ford. Excellent customer service and no pressure. I will be back to buy a pickup soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely friendly and helpful staff

by arogers870 on 01/11/2016

We recently purchased a 2014 Nissan Altima. The staff was extremely helpful in every way from making sure our payment was where we needed it to be, to making sure we were comfortable waiting on it to be serviced. We will definitely purchase from Harris Ford again and will recommend them to all our family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great service, wonderful people

by ranishiawhite on 06/11/2015

The most helpful and friendly people when trying to buy a new vechile and go beyond their way to find what you can get.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people and service

by JDT9803 on 05/02/2015

Really good people, they made you feel like you were among friends that you could trust and know you were truly welcome,and was interested in your concern in buying the truck of your choice and not theirs. Rated them a A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
