Harris Ford
Customer Reviews of Harris Ford
Harris Ford Newport, Arkansas
by 12/05/2017on
Great service. Honest prices during sales process. No high pressure sales techniques. Very pleased with the process of purchasing my new truck. Great service after the sales completed .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 06/16/2017on
I worked with a young man, Dylan Secrease, at Harris Ford. Excellent customer service and no pressure. I will be back to buy a pickup soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely friendly and helpful staff
by 01/11/2016on
We recently purchased a 2014 Nissan Altima. The staff was extremely helpful in every way from making sure our payment was where we needed it to be, to making sure we were comfortable waiting on it to be serviced. We will definitely purchase from Harris Ford again and will recommend them to all our family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service, wonderful people
by 06/11/2015on
The most helpful and friendly people when trying to buy a new vechile and go beyond their way to find what you can get.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people and service
by 05/02/2015on
Really good people, they made you feel like you were among friends that you could trust and know you were truly welcome,and was interested in your concern in buying the truck of your choice and not theirs. Rated them a A++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes