5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Wonderful dealership with the friendliest staff! I was able to purchase my vehicle in under 30 minutes thanks to Mike Rowand! Definitely the fastest I've ever experienced at any dealership. I would highly recommend you contact him for any vehicle purchase, new or used. Also the service part of the dealership is wonderful! From oil changes to major repairs I have never had a bad experience there. The service technicians are very friendly and go out of their way to help you! Read more