Holly Chevrolet

6601 I-55, Marion, AR 72364
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Holly Chevrolet

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by fritopiefan on 09/11/2015

This was the most comfortable new car purchase I've had in a long time. We knew what type of car we wanted and it only took one test drive. Drove home in that car a few hours later. No pressure and no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend!

by cmb6 on 06/30/2015

Wonderful dealership with the friendliest staff! I was able to purchase my vehicle in under 30 minutes thanks to Mike Rowand! Definitely the fastest I've ever experienced at any dealership. I would highly recommend you contact him for any vehicle purchase, new or used. Also the service part of the dealership is wonderful! From oil changes to major repairs I have never had a bad experience there. The service technicians are very friendly and go out of their way to help you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a Traverse from Holly Chevrolet

by BobbyStewart on 06/02/2015

This was the easiest purchase I have made in a long time--The salesman--Mike Rowland--brought the vehicle to me--Gave me the best price--The paperwork was easy and the service was great. I would recommend anyone looking for a new or used vehicle give them a try.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

