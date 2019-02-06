This was the most comfortable new car purchase I've had in a long time. We knew what type of car we wanted and it only took one test drive. Drove home in that car a few hours later. No pressure and no hassle.
Wonderful dealership with the friendliest staff! I was able to purchase my vehicle in under 30 minutes thanks to Mike Rowand! Definitely the fastest I've ever experienced at any dealership. I would highly recommend you contact him for any vehicle purchase, new or used. Also the service part of the dealership is wonderful! From oil changes to major repairs I have never had a bad experience there. The service technicians are very friendly and go out of their way to help you!
This was the easiest purchase I have made in a long time--The salesman--Mike Rowland--brought the vehicle to me--Gave me the best price--The paperwork was easy and the service was great. I would recommend anyone looking for a new or used vehicle give them a try.