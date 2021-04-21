Red River Dodge Chrysler Jeep Of Malvern
Customer Reviews of Red River Dodge Chrysler Jeep Of Malvern
Top notch
by 04/21/2021on
Kaitlin at Red River was so helpful with our shopping and purchase of a used car. She was able to answer all our questions and through each step of the process the team was efficient from sale to detail and been assistance with delivery. 5 star rating from me!
Never buy from Red River Dodge!
by 12/04/2019on
I am 58 years old and have bought many cars in my life and this was hands down the worst experience I ever had. Their manager is the biggest reason and also the facilities are run down. Next to no customer amenities. Complete lack of regard for customers once they have you hooked. They try every trick to get in your pocket. My salesman was the only good thing about the place.Michael Joe is supposed to be the managers name and he has no concept of doing the right thing!