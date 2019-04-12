Red River Dodge Chrysler Jeep Of Malvern

716 Martin Luther King Blvd, Malvern, AR 72104
Customer Reviews of Red River Dodge Chrysler Jeep Of Malvern

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
sales Rating

Never buy from Red River Dodge!

by Jimmy on 12/04/2019

I am 58 years old and have bought many cars in my life and this was hands down the worst experience I ever had. Their manager is the biggest reason and also the facilities are run down. Next to no customer amenities. Complete lack of regard for customers once they have you hooked. They try every trick to get in your pocket. My salesman was the only good thing about the place.Michael Joe is supposed to be the managers name and he has no concept of doing the right thing!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
