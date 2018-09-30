Crain Mazda
Customer Reviews of Crain Mazda
Satisfied Purchaser
by 09/30/2018on
Crain Mazda did a great job and exceeded my expectations when it comes to car dealerships. They were very helpful, patient and willing to make a deal that's in our best interest. They were efficient and honest which I appreciate because I'm not a fan of sitting in the dealership all day. My experience was much better at Crain compared to the Mclarty dealership by the positive environment of the employers, eagerness to help and professionalism. The only reason I rated a 4/5 is because I didn't get EXACTLY the deal I wanted (which I consider perfect) but they managed to get pretty close to it and it was still a pretty good deal. I would HIGHLY recommend this dealership and I am a happy purchaser!
Very Pleased customer
by 07/09/2013on
I purchased new Mazda 6 from Crain and I give everyone I met there 5 stars. I know I wasn't easy to deal with but everyone bent over backwards to make me and my wife happy. We wasn't satisfied with the color we first purchased after we noticed a red one on the tv ad. Our mileage was over their guarantee return policy but they said the most important thing to them is our happiness! They sent me to customer care to talked to Heather. Talk about bending over backwards to help us she went way beyond what I would expect anyone to do. I would recommend everyone to buy from Crain. Also the Mazda 6 has turned out to be an amazing auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Uninformed sales staff
by 03/09/2013on
Went on test drive of a cx-5. The sales person was uninformed. Didnt know any thing about the car. Didn't know the 2014 had came out with a larger engine. Didnt seem to care. left as soon as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Trying to rip off Customers
by 07/12/2011on
I visited Crain Mazda in Little Rock today to help my sister purchase a 2011 Mazda2. She took the vehicle overnight for a test drive, but before she did that she asked the salesperson to run her credit and see if she qualified for the 0% finance offer. The salesperson said that was unnecessary (she informed him she had a 720 credit score) and would easily qualify. When we went to the store today, they claimed that a 740 was needed to qualify for the incentive rate. Having learned that, we proceeded to negotiate on a cheaper Mazda2 that we determined would be in her budget. During the negotiations the sales manager came down and told her he would try to get a tier bump for her, but only if she was willing to pay over MSRP for the vehicle. I've sold cars before and know that if the manager wanted to try to get a tier bump, it was not necessary for my sister to pay over sticker. This was just a ploy for them to try to get more money out of her. Suffice it to say she did not purchase the vehicle. But, I want to warn people from dealing with this dealership unless you want to pay too much for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Customer Service
by 04/06/2011on
The staff provided excellent Customer Service. Each person showed much personal interest to make sure I purchased the car I would be happy with. I am enjoying my new 2010 Mazda CX-9. Thanks to all of you at Crain Mazda who made it happen. I appreciate your service efforts. I also went to 2 other dealerships before I came to this one and I was extremely happen with the service I received. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes