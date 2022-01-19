Bale Chevrolet
Love this dealership!
by 01/19/2022on
Husband and I just purchased our second Silverado from them. This time we got a great deal on a used one. Can't say enough nice things about this team!!!!
Can't help you
by 09/08/2021on
We went and looked at a used 2013 Chevy Suburban. Like it signed papers and drove it off the lot. We drove 3.5 hours to look at it. On the way home got stuck in rush hour traffic in the city just a few minutes from the dealership and came to a stop. Went to take off and the truck lurched forward. Didn't think about it again. That weekend went for another drive and it did it again, checked the dip stick and the transmission fluid is brown ( this is a strong indication the transmission is going out). Called the dealership and they said there is nothing we can do. You signed an "as is" and declined the warranty (really just junky insurance for late models that can't have a warranty any more). WE CAN'T HELP YOU, there is nothing we can do. Talked to the sales manager Jeffy and he said on the transmission fluid is red your just looking at it in the light. Again can't help you. Don't buy a car from here they will sell you junk they either have not looked at or they are lying about how good the vehicle really is.
Very disappointed in the service
by 05/15/2020on
Brought my 2016 z06 in for a slight clunk into 2nd gear at low speeds only, normal driving shifts were great. I also asked them to look over the shocks, right front and right rear appear to be leaking. I was told it was most likely torque converter failure from the shop foreman and that they wanted to do the triple flush based on a bulletin. After reading the bulletin later on it doesn't seem to apply to my concern. bulletin 18-NA-355 states perform triple drain and fill for a shake and or shudder between 25 and 80 mph. I did not have either of those symptoms and the clunk into 2nd gear was below 25 mph so it still doesnt apply to the bulletin. No shake no shudder just a clunk into 2nd gear only. So i go to pick it up and ask about the shocks and the service advisor forgot to put that on the ticket for the tech to look at. That wasnt very impressive! Im told to drive the car for 500 miles and see if the concern is still present and that the transmission will have to learn shift points again so it might shift odd for the first few miles. So i drive the car around town normal driving stop and go traffic and its a nightmare to drive, it slams into first gear from a stop like your in neutral rev it up and throw in into drive. all other gear are extremely harsh and slam into gear. extremely erratic shifts and the second day i started hearing a roaring noise from the transmission that went away in 4th gear and higher. Noise comes back in 3rd and lower. on the way home after hearing the noise, the car started revving up like i put it in neutral but it was still in drive. This happened several times before i could make the 10 mile drive home. I thought i was going to be stranded on the side of the road. Each time it happened I had to slow down or pull over and then out of nowhere it would be back in gear and drive. It did the same thing on the way to the dealer the very next monday and i got the car back on that thursday. I drop off a perfectly good driving car with a slight clunk into 2nd gear and get back basically an undriveable car. when dropping the car back off monday I asked about the shocks again and showed the service advisor a picture of the leak. Also showed her a video on the PDR of the vehicle not pulling in gear and just revving up. she didnt even know what the PDR was, I had to show her how to use it and get to it from the home screen. late monday afternoon got a call and the service advisor told me the transmission was going to be removed to find out what was damaged and that they would rebuild it or replace it based on the price difference. I then get a call tuesday afternoon that the car was done and ready to be picked up. I could not get my head wrapped around how we went from transmission removal to find what was damaged, to a fixed car in half a day. Service advisor said they did a triple flush and that i need to drive it for 200 miles and see if the concern is still there. i couldnt believe what i was hearing. another flush is going to fix my car when the first one didnt. i told her they did the triple flush last week, she said they have to do 3 flushes. I'm like WHAT that dosent make sense. its a triple drain and fill that is performed during the same service not 3 different services. At this point i just want my car back. i had to asked AGAIN about the shocks and she said oh yeah they are not leaking. again WHAT i showed her the picture of the shock leaking. she goes oh I've seen them wet before but not leaking. I mean now im just talking to [non-permissible content removed]. How can you see wet fluid around the shock shaft seal and not call it leaking. this vehicle has the magnetic ride suspension, so a fluid level change within the shock could make it ride different. Now maybe you can say its not leaking bad enough for warranty to cover it just yet but DONT tell me its not leaking at all. the car has just over 10,000 miles. Two shocks were wet the other two were bone dry But im the stupid one. I verified with another dealer about the triple flush service, I was told they flush 3 times within the same service and road test to relearn the transmission. This whole thing was just very disappointing, this is a very expensive car that i am proud to own and take very good care of. So now that i have the car back a second time the shifts are great no slipping no harsh shifts. so how did we go from the transmission has to come out to find out whats damaged to performing another flush that unlike the first one fixes the shifts. what happened to the first flush that caused all the erratic and harsh shifts? what caused the roaring grinding noise i was hearing from the transmission that is now gone? and what premature damaged has that caused? I mean it might shift fine for the warranty to run out but what then, all that hard shifting and slamming into gear, the roaring noise had to of done some unforeseen damage that we just wont know. so thats a little scary to me now.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 01/19/2019on
Service was great. It had been raining for several days and we were in a week where we had a death in our family. The service man had no idea of this of course. He ask me if we lived on a dirt road. I explained, just a lot going on this week and being a Realtor I go down several different types of roads. As I am going over what needed to be done, he offered to have my car cleaned inside and out. YES there was a fee, but it was small, based on all I had been through in the last week. Even though that is a small item, it was something my heart felt good about. I do appreciate the small yet large touches Bales offers to us and I am sure to a lot of their clients. Great place if your considering buying or if your are considering service. This time I had Justin as my service tech, usually I ask for Dave but this time, just needed to get it taken care of and God brought me a good one,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 01/11/2019on
The vehicle I wanted was not on location but the staff were eager to locate the exact vehicle I wanted to get and they provided a similar vehicle in the meantime for me drive. My family loves our new Traverse!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
N/A
by 01/10/2019on
Mr Carl Glass has always gone above and beyond to ensure that issues regarding my son's vehicle be it maintenance or otherwise were addressed and to our expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bale Chevrolet - Oil Change
by 01/09/2019on
Great service in a timely manner with courteous staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 12/29/2013on
Purchased a Chevy Sonic 2014, great dealership with amazing people. No pressure to buy. No push on extra warranty. Just great knowledge. Answered all my questions. Helped set up my onstar before I left and paired my phone. Shopped around for two months prior at over 10 different dealerships. Left happy with a tankful of gas. They offer lifetime oil changes to any customer also. I will only buy from Bale for now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
