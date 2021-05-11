1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was initially given the wrong paperwork, and I was charged for the wrong service to a vehicle that was not mine. Also, on the initial conversation with the service representative, I was told what was needed for the vehicle to be completely fixed. As a former service member in the US Army, I asked for a discount, and after being told that I would receive a discount, some of the work went undone. I was under the understanding that all of the repairs on the paperwork would be completed, but once I received the vehicle and the paperwork, I noticed that only one half of the car was serviced. I am very disappointed, because I spent $1,600 last month on another vehicle, and $1,500 today on a Chrysler to only get partial service done to this vehicle. I have bought several vehicles before from different dealerships and have dealt with bad service departments, but I felt after explaining this to the service representative, and hearing what all he was telling me, that this service would be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, but it fell short and left me very disappointed. Read more