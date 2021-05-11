Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Awful experience
by 11/05/2021on
Went there to look at this Tahoe, willing to offer full price ticket. An employee (so called manager) had the keys and we couldn’t even look at it because he was insistent on buying it himself. The salesman helping us tried but Sergio (the manager) said he was buying it. Salesman said he is buying it to up the price quite a bit and resale it. Customers can’t even get a good deal anymore because employees get this opportunities to hold the sale and buy themselves to resale. Awful experience.
Unsatisfied Customer
by 03/24/2018on
I was initially given the wrong paperwork, and I was charged for the wrong service to a vehicle that was not mine. Also, on the initial conversation with the service representative, I was told what was needed for the vehicle to be completely fixed. As a former service member in the US Army, I asked for a discount, and after being told that I would receive a discount, some of the work went undone. I was under the understanding that all of the repairs on the paperwork would be completed, but once I received the vehicle and the paperwork, I noticed that only one half of the car was serviced. I am very disappointed, because I spent $1,600 last month on another vehicle, and $1,500 today on a Chrysler to only get partial service done to this vehicle. I have bought several vehicles before from different dealerships and have dealt with bad service departments, but I felt after explaining this to the service representative, and hearing what all he was telling me, that this service would be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, but it fell short and left me very disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
poor customer service
by 03/22/2018on
Went to have work done in my vehicle for the second time and they have a service guy named Chris. Actually they have 2 service guys named Chris but the bald headed Chris has very poor customer service and is extremely rude and unconcerning. I will never go through him ever again. This experience makes me think twice about buying another vehicle with them in the future, even though I had a great experience with my salesman Mike Will.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer Service
by 09/20/2015on
We were met by a nice woman Ariel, that assisted us. We asked questions and every answer she gave was "I don't know, I will have to find out. After looking at several vehicles, we found one that would work. Upon looking a the rear bumper, it was cracked and painted to cover the damage. Again, she had no answers. Unfortunately, we left without a vehicle. If we had talked with someone more familiar with vehicles, we would have purchased the vehicle there. I would recommend this dealership if someone with more knowledge would assist.