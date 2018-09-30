1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I visited Crain Mazda in Little Rock today to help my sister purchase a 2011 Mazda2. She took the vehicle overnight for a test drive, but before she did that she asked the salesperson to run her credit and see if she qualified for the 0% finance offer. The salesperson said that was unnecessary (she informed him she had a 720 credit score) and would easily qualify. When we went to the store today, they claimed that a 740 was needed to qualify for the incentive rate. Having learned that, we proceeded to negotiate on a cheaper Mazda2 that we determined would be in her budget. During the negotiations the sales manager came down and told her he would try to get a tier bump for her, but only if she was willing to pay over MSRP for the vehicle. I've sold cars before and know that if the manager wanted to try to get a tier bump, it was not necessary for my sister to pay over sticker. This was just a ploy for them to try to get more money out of her. Suffice it to say she did not purchase the vehicle. But, I want to warn people from dealing with this dealership unless you want to pay too much for a vehicle. Read more