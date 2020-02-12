Central Nissan
Customer Reviews of Central Nissan
Best Dealership in Jonesboro
by 12/02/2020on
Our salesman, Allen Williams, did a superior job in selling us our new 2021 Nissan Titan. We were very pleased with all of the employees. Will definitely talk up Central Nissan.
Horror story
by 02/18/2022on
Be aware! Service manager was horror nightmare! Very unprofessional & rude, even gives unfriendly & mean looks. Real attitude problem. My experience was very unpleasant to say the least. Would not recommend the dealership or their Nissan Rogue Sport. Fan that cools motor broke @ 26,000 miles & now with 34,000 miles all kind of electrical problems. Be aware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Perfect Experience!
by 07/19/2018on
Took my Titan in for an oil change and to be checked over before our trip to Florida. Great communication and super fast service. John and Ronney are very knowledgeable technicians and have always treated me right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes