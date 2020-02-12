1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Be aware! Service manager was horror nightmare! Very unprofessional & rude, even gives unfriendly & mean looks. Real attitude problem. My experience was very unpleasant to say the least. Would not recommend the dealership or their Nissan Rogue Sport. Fan that cools motor broke @ 26,000 miles & now with 34,000 miles all kind of electrical problems. Be aware! Read more