Gwatney Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Gwatney Chevrolet
New Shoes!!!
by 11/29/2021on
Big shout out to Natasha in Qwatney Chevrolet Jacksonville, AR.. !!! Thanks for helping my Son-In-Law with those new shoes (tires) for his truck!!! It gives me a a little peace of mind knowing my daughter and him will be safer on the road...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Shoes!!!
by 11/29/2021on
Big shout out to Natasha in Qwatney Chevrolet Jacksonville, AR.. !!! Thanks for helping my Son-In-Law with those new shoes (tires) for his truck!!! It gives me a a little peace of mind knowing my daughter and him will be safer on the road...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Successful
by 07/01/2021on
Vehicle serviced as requested in a professional manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Natasha Johnston
by 12/29/2020on
I have not been in Jacksonville area very long. I was looking for a spot to take my vehicle for all service needs. I found this location through my friend and she sent me to Natasha. I will never go to another dealership now. She went above and beyond for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trasnmission Shutter
by 11/25/2020on
Mrs. Natasha Johnston took great care in getting our Camaro in quickly and serviced. Very easy and efficient process. Dropped car off yesterday evening fixed and back in my possession before eleven AM the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome customer service
by 11/04/2020on
Natasha Johnston took care of me and my car. She got my car fixed for free by checking with GMC service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Traverse Repair
by 10/28/2018on
Great experience, friendly people -- Love my Hometown Chevy Dealer! Brian was an Awesome Service Advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 10/01/2018on
Unfortunately, I had to have body work done but very happy with the outcome. My car looks great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 04/06/2018on
The service I requested was performed to standard and recommendations for future service requirements were provided to me in writing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service you can trust
by 09/28/2017on
I take all of my vehicles here for maintenance no matter the make or model. These service techs are A #1 in my book and can do anything from simple oil changes to major engine builds. Extremely trustworthy and knowledgeable. These guys have gone to the moon and back for my son and I to correct mechanical issues and get us back on the road again. I am very happy with the people and the work that they do. I wouldn't take my vehicles to anybody else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Staff
by 09/02/2017on
I got a fair quote right off the bat. Once I got there the online sales manager Kevin and the sales associate Tony met us as soon as we pulled up and brought the vehicle right around for a test drive! When they had to take the vehicle to the service department to make sure it was road ready, they offered us a loaner vehicle to go get some lunch! I had my own financing lined up and that was no problem, either. We also looked around the lot and the sales associates didn't hound or hover. Everybody was really helpful! Thank you Gwatney for a wonderful dealer experience. Got the vehicle I was looking for at a fair price with no hassle!
[non-permissible content removed]
by 08/17/2016on
Drive right on by they lie, deceive and put things in contracts that you said NO to. They all cover for each other and their promises are worth nothing. Stay far away, just ask some others and you will know. Wish I could tell you more about them, but lets just say they dishonest and much more.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not Good and Not Bad; Read Below before buying from Gwatney!
by 09/09/2009on
I have never purchased a new car before, this was my first time to do so. I looked around several auto dealers but my credit isn't so great so my choices were limited. I at first was going to purchase through a used no credit dealer but the cars i found weren't in good condition and i truly needed a car i could trust. Gwatney Chevrolet of Jacksonville knew that i had never purchased a new car before! I went there because they advised me that i was pre-approved for a new auto loan through a bank called Drive Financial-Santandar Consumer USA. So their selection was limited in the new car area but there was a very nice used car with 29,800 miles on it that was perfect for me. It was a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LT. They advised me after the test drive that i should accept this car because while i was out test-driving it they called the bank and the bank approved the loan for that vehicle. They made it sound like that was the only vehicle i could get approved for and they wanted $15,600.00 for it. So i purchased the vehicle 1 month before 2009. I found out first of all that brand new Cobalt LTs were selling there for $12,500.00; and that's with zero miles. Then i found out that they had not given me GAP insurance which covers my loan if the vehicle is wrecked beyond repair. I called the next day to try to get GAP insurance but nobody would return my calls. They never even offered me GAP Insurance to begin with but i was advised by my insurance company that they should have and just didn't. They got so wrapped up in the sale they didn't care if i was offered that or not. If i ever have a wreck and my car gets totaled, i will be stuck paying the remainder of the loan that the blue book value doesn't cover. I was advised that Drive Financial was a good bank. That was another mis-honest line they told me. Now they did make me aware of the APR being 24.99%. But what they didn't make tell me (but they knew themselves) was that on a $15,600.00 loan through Drive; i would be paying over $10,000.00 worth of interest during my 6 year loan; making the total loan amount over $26,000.00 for a used Chevrolet Cobalt LT! Now i know that i had never purchased a car before and that some of the blame is mine. But they made me feel like they truly were caring and honest about everything they were saying and they weren't. Also the Car began to instantly have little problems not 3 months after purchasing it. My Mud Flap on the front right tire was chipped before i even purchased the car; but had begun to break in half; My brakes were making a squeaking sound when you would release them, my back windows will not roll down, and my sunroof switch's border (a plastic case that surrounds the sunroof switch) has fallen off. There was glue all over the plastic border indicating they simply glued it on there and didn't take the time to actually fix the problem. I even attempted to contact the salesman who sold me the vehicle about the gap insurance problem right after i purchased the car to see what he could do, and he acted like he didn't even know me. I would advise people to not make their vehicle purchases through Gwatney Chevrolet of Jacksonville. I wish now that i had gone to [other dealerships] (all of whom use Drive as well). I will not be a return customer and i will advise my friends and family not to make their purchases through Gwatney as well. My mother was going to purchase a new car for my sister and i already advised her not to and she didn't. To anybody who is wanting a opinion here is one and if you would like to speak to me further about any other questions you may have regaurding Gwatney Chevrolet please email me i would be glad to help if i can.