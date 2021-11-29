2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have never purchased a new car before, this was my first time to do so. I looked around several auto dealers but my credit isn't so great so my choices were limited. I at first was going to purchase through a used no credit dealer but the cars i found weren't in good condition and i truly needed a car i could trust. Gwatney Chevrolet of Jacksonville knew that i had never purchased a new car before! I went there because they advised me that i was pre-approved for a new auto loan through a bank called Drive Financial-Santandar Consumer USA. So their selection was limited in the new car area but there was a very nice used car with 29,800 miles on it that was perfect for me. It was a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LT. They advised me after the test drive that i should accept this car because while i was out test-driving it they called the bank and the bank approved the loan for that vehicle. They made it sound like that was the only vehicle i could get approved for and they wanted $15,600.00 for it. So i purchased the vehicle 1 month before 2009. I found out first of all that brand new Cobalt LTs were selling there for $12,500.00; and that's with zero miles. Then i found out that they had not given me GAP insurance which covers my loan if the vehicle is wrecked beyond repair. I called the next day to try to get GAP insurance but nobody would return my calls. They never even offered me GAP Insurance to begin with but i was advised by my insurance company that they should have and just didn't. They got so wrapped up in the sale they didn't care if i was offered that or not. If i ever have a wreck and my car gets totaled, i will be stuck paying the remainder of the loan that the blue book value doesn't cover. I was advised that Drive Financial was a good bank. That was another mis-honest line they told me. Now they did make me aware of the APR being 24.99%. But what they didn't make tell me (but they knew themselves) was that on a $15,600.00 loan through Drive; i would be paying over $10,000.00 worth of interest during my 6 year loan; making the total loan amount over $26,000.00 for a used Chevrolet Cobalt LT! Now i know that i had never purchased a car before and that some of the blame is mine. But they made me feel like they truly were caring and honest about everything they were saying and they weren't. Also the Car began to instantly have little problems not 3 months after purchasing it. My Mud Flap on the front right tire was chipped before i even purchased the car; but had begun to break in half; My brakes were making a squeaking sound when you would release them, my back windows will not roll down, and my sunroof switch's border (a plastic case that surrounds the sunroof switch) has fallen off. There was glue all over the plastic border indicating they simply glued it on there and didn't take the time to actually fix the problem. I even attempted to contact the salesman who sold me the vehicle about the gap insurance problem right after i purchased the car to see what he could do, and he acted like he didn't even know me. I would advise people to not make their vehicle purchases through Gwatney Chevrolet of Jacksonville. I wish now that i had gone to [other dealerships] (all of whom use Drive as well). I will not be a return customer and i will advise my friends and family not to make their purchases through Gwatney as well. My mother was going to purchase a new car for my sister and i already advised her not to and she didn't. To anybody who is wanting a opinion here is one and if you would like to speak to me further about any other questions you may have regaurding Gwatney Chevrolet please email me i would be glad to help if i can. Read more