Crain Ford Jacksonville
Customer Reviews of Crain Ford Jacksonville
Don't custom order a Ford fron Crain Ford!
by 04/22/2022on
If you custom order a Ford vehicle and want to pay MSRP, please do NOT use this dealer. You've been warned! This is my experience with this dealer. I just want to get the truth out about my experience. After reading tons of websites and forums I decided to order a Maverick. In August 2021 I went on Ford's Maverick configuration website and ordered a Maverick Lariat Lux Hybrid. The MSRP was 31k. I'm new to my area and randomly selected a dealership close by. I went to the dealership and asked 2 questions based on my research and reports on Bronco markups. 1. Are you guys going to charge a deposit on my order? The sales manager said, "No". 2. Are you guys going to sell me the Maverick at MSRP? The same sales manager said, "Yes, we will add a dock fee less than 200 bucks". They copied my DL and I signed paperwork. I was not given a copy. Months later I realized this could be a mistake. Months went by while I patiently read about deliveries and dealer experiences on the Maverick Chat forums. I also read about Ford's disappointment with dealerships marking up custom orders like mine. I also learned many dealerships are indeed selling Mavericks and Broncos at MSRP. I even learned about Smart Vincent, a dealer tool to see what promos were available during the order process. Months go by.. My sales person texted me that my Maverick had arrived at the dealership. I told them I was closing on a house in around 5 business days and I was buying it for sure! I got a text back, "no problem we'll keep it in the showroom til then". The next day I get a text that the GM was adding 5000 dollars to my vehicle. I mentioned that I was told the vehicle would be sold to me at MSRP. They said that's a decision coming from the GM. Based on what I had seen on YouTube videos and the Maverick Chat site I called the Ford complaint line several times. Responses ranged from, "The dealers can do what they want. " to "Ford is penalizing dealerships if they charge over MSRP on custom orders by reducing allocations." One person on the complaint line even said,"Because of franchise law Ford is limited on what they can do." They mentioned, "try talking to the GM at the dealer". So that's what I did. After arriving at the dealership. (haven't closed on my house yet) I politely asked to speak with the GM. My salesperson escorted me to the GMs office and told the GM, "I was just letting the customer know we are adding a market adjustment of 5000 dollars to his Maverick. The GM said and I quote," No, the markup 7500"! After waiting 8 months only to get sucker punched by the dealership. Trying to keep my cool I stepped into the GMs office. I told my story as above, and about the 2 questions I asked. The GM responded, "We instruct all of our sales people that we don't sell any custom orders at MSRP. If you don't buy it we will sell it for 10 thousand over MSRP." My response, "Is it possible that my order went in before your instructions to you sales team?" This was 8 months ago. I also mentioned the recent communication from Ford to dealerships about charging over MSRP on custom orders. Long story short. He wouldn't budge from 7500 over MSRP until I showed him my text from the sales manager the day before that showed the 5000 markup. Why am I negotiating a 5k markup? After closing on my house I ended the truck with the 5000 dollar markup. Gues what happens next they try to sell it to me at 4.9 percent interest. I had to insist they look it up on Smart Vincent and only then they gave me the 1.9 interest that was on Ford's website when I configured my truck. Can't wait for the Ford survey. I've got 5 thousand reasons to expose this dealership and warn others. Please repost my story. Love the truck, hate my deal.
Above and beyond service
by 08/09/2017on
Had issues on a cross country trip. Called 4 dealerships on the road that were unable to help before talking to Crain Ford Jacksonville. The mechanics were able to service my car immediately and efficiently. They went above and beyond my expectations, for an out of town traveller. I was in and out in less than 2 hours, with no appointment. Kudos to Ronnie and the service crew! I wish they were my neighborhood dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/12/2016on
Great place to have service done. Also The guys are very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New vehicle purchase
by 01/12/2016on
I purchased a new 2014 Ford Escape. The staff did a wonderful job of taking care of me. The salesman (Juan S.) took the time to explain and show me how to operate all the functions (navigation system ect.) of my vehicle before I left the lot. Two day's after I purchased the vehicle I noticed that the sales sticker had left an impression in the paint on the driver side door. I quickly made Juan aware of the problem and he set an appointment for me to come back in and have the issue taken care. Took it back in on Jan. 9th and they quickly repaired the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/13/2015on
Service completed as requested and in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Ford Flex
by 12/08/2015on
Our salesman Henry Hodge-Bey was wonderful. He went above and beyond my expectations. I will certainly recommend him and this dealership to everyone. I absolutely love my Ford Flex!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 11/11/2015on
I purchased a 2015 ford focus and i love it!! The salesman and finance guy were so very helpful. They helped me get the best vehicle for me and my budget!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota Tacoma
by 10/30/2015on
We purchased a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. Arthur and Daniel were a tremendous help. As we waited for paperwork, several other members of the staff spoke to us and were friendly. Purchased vehicle on 10-9-2015, have not received check for taxes as of 10-30-2015. Other than that, we were completely satisfied with our experience. Thank you 😄
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall fix
by 10/22/2015on
I visited Crain Service for another recall fix. With an 8:00 appt. my service was over in about 90 min. while the waiting area is new, the blaring music is hard to get away from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
olandtirerotai tion
by 10/12/2015on
Great work. They got my truck in and out in a very short time. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 08/21/2015on
We were driving east across country when, just outside of Little Rock, our check engine light came on. Knowing that we still had a couple thousand miles of driving ahead of us we thought we should have it checked out. Calls to the 2 closest Ford dealerships were unsatisfactory - they either couldn't fit us in or never even answered the phone. When we called Crain, the phone was answered by a pleasant gentleman who promised to do his best to get the car in and looked at for us. Upon our arrival, he was true to his word and got the car right in. We were able to relax in the wonderfully air conditioned waiting area on an incredibly hot day. An hour and a half later, we were told that the issue was due to a recall and they had reset the necessary information. Additionally, a general inspection was made and everything checked out well. This gave us peace of mind to complete our trip cross country. What could have been a nightmare, has become a pleasant part of our vacation memories! Thanks you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service!
by 08/15/2015on
I brought my 2008 Ford Edge I. for an oil change and upon checking my email discovered I could get the works free as I had earned it through the rewards program. Being on disability, this was the best news of the day because my funds were so tight already this month. Thank you Crain Ford! PS. They even washed my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/11/2015on
Service was a little slow. I would also like a review of what was looked at on vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 08/04/2015on
Always met with a friendly greeting. I drive all the way from Mt. Ida, Arkansas to have my services performed.....they get me in and out as fast as they can with no shortage on service performance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 08/04/2015on
Service advisor was very helpful. Service was completed on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/01/2015on
The employees that I interacted with both personally and over the phone were very professional and excellent to speak with. They met my needs and answered my questions and really looked out for our needs and tried to get our issues resolved in a quick and timely manner! I would HIGHLY recommend them for repairs and other needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 07/21/2015on
In the past 2 years , my husband and I have bought 2 trucks from Crain ford and both times we're excellent the experiences. Everyone that we came in contact with explained everything well, did everything in a timely manner, and were very professional. Would definitely be a repeat customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crain!!!
by 07/13/2015on
Fast service and really a nice and clean waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchasing Experience!
by 07/07/2015on
I had an excellent experience with the Salesman, Sales Manager, and the Business Manager during my initial purchase relationships. They were extremely helpful and courteous treating me with mutual respect. Additionally, one issue had to be addressed and the entire staff that I encountered were helpful and courteous in all respects and did everything within there power to assure that I was completely satisfied. I was and am most appreciative of these efforts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recent service on Explorer
by 06/30/2015on
Very friendly and knowledgeable service people. Very happy with the work they did on my new Explorer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 06/26/2015on
Great prices...fast service. I was out by the time they said I would be! Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments