1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you custom order a Ford vehicle and want to pay MSRP, please do NOT use this dealer. You've been warned! This is my experience with this dealer. I just want to get the truth out about my experience. After reading tons of websites and forums I decided to order a Maverick. In August 2021 I went on Ford's Maverick configuration website and ordered a Maverick Lariat Lux Hybrid. The MSRP was 31k. I'm new to my area and randomly selected a dealership close by. I went to the dealership and asked 2 questions based on my research and reports on Bronco markups. 1. Are you guys going to charge a deposit on my order? The sales manager said, "No". 2. Are you guys going to sell me the Maverick at MSRP? The same sales manager said, "Yes, we will add a dock fee less than 200 bucks". They copied my DL and I signed paperwork. I was not given a copy. Months later I realized this could be a mistake. Months went by while I patiently read about deliveries and dealer experiences on the Maverick Chat forums. I also read about Ford's disappointment with dealerships marking up custom orders like mine. I also learned many dealerships are indeed selling Mavericks and Broncos at MSRP. I even learned about Smart Vincent, a dealer tool to see what promos were available during the order process. Months go by.. My sales person texted me that my Maverick had arrived at the dealership. I told them I was closing on a house in around 5 business days and I was buying it for sure! I got a text back, "no problem we'll keep it in the showroom til then". The next day I get a text that the GM was adding 5000 dollars to my vehicle. I mentioned that I was told the vehicle would be sold to me at MSRP. They said that's a decision coming from the GM. Based on what I had seen on YouTube videos and the Maverick Chat site I called the Ford complaint line several times. Responses ranged from, "The dealers can do what they want. " to "Ford is penalizing dealerships if they charge over MSRP on custom orders by reducing allocations." One person on the complaint line even said,"Because of franchise law Ford is limited on what they can do." They mentioned, "try talking to the GM at the dealer". So that's what I did. After arriving at the dealership. (haven't closed on my house yet) I politely asked to speak with the GM. My salesperson escorted me to the GMs office and told the GM, "I was just letting the customer know we are adding a market adjustment of 5000 dollars to his Maverick. The GM said and I quote," No, the markup 7500"! After waiting 8 months only to get sucker punched by the dealership. Trying to keep my cool I stepped into the GMs office. I told my story as above, and about the 2 questions I asked. The GM responded, "We instruct all of our sales people that we don't sell any custom orders at MSRP. If you don't buy it we will sell it for 10 thousand over MSRP." My response, "Is it possible that my order went in before your instructions to you sales team?" This was 8 months ago. I also mentioned the recent communication from Ford to dealerships about charging over MSRP on custom orders. Long story short. He wouldn't budge from 7500 over MSRP until I showed him my text from the sales manager the day before that showed the 5000 markup. Why am I negotiating a 5k markup? After closing on my house I ended the truck with the 5000 dollar markup. Gues what happens next they try to sell it to me at 4.9 percent interest. I had to insist they look it up on Smart Vincent and only then they gave me the 1.9 interest that was on Ford's website when I configured my truck. Can't wait for the Ford survey. I've got 5 thousand reasons to expose this dealership and warn others. Please repost my story. Love the truck, hate my deal. Read more