Crain Ford Jacksonville
Customer Reviews of Crain Ford Jacksonville
New vehicle purchase
by 01/12/2016on
I purchased a new 2014 Ford Escape. The staff did a wonderful job of taking care of me. The salesman (Juan S.) took the time to explain and show me how to operate all the functions (navigation system ect.) of my vehicle before I left the lot. Two day's after I purchased the vehicle I noticed that the sales sticker had left an impression in the paint on the driver side door. I quickly made Juan aware of the problem and he set an appointment for me to come back in and have the issue taken care. Took it back in on Jan. 9th and they quickly repaired the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Flex
by 12/08/2015on
Our salesman Henry Hodge-Bey was wonderful. He went above and beyond my expectations. I will certainly recommend him and this dealership to everyone. I absolutely love my Ford Flex!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 11/11/2015on
I purchased a 2015 ford focus and i love it!! The salesman and finance guy were so very helpful. They helped me get the best vehicle for me and my budget!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota Tacoma
by 10/30/2015on
We purchased a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. Arthur and Daniel were a tremendous help. As we waited for paperwork, several other members of the staff spoke to us and were friendly. Purchased vehicle on 10-9-2015, have not received check for taxes as of 10-30-2015. Other than that, we were completely satisfied with our experience. Thank you 😄
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/21/2015on
In the past 2 years , my husband and I have bought 2 trucks from Crain ford and both times we're excellent the experiences. Everyone that we came in contact with explained everything well, did everything in a timely manner, and were very professional. Would definitely be a repeat customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchasing Experience!
by 07/07/2015on
I had an excellent experience with the Salesman, Sales Manager, and the Business Manager during my initial purchase relationships. They were extremely helpful and courteous treating me with mutual respect. Additionally, one issue had to be addressed and the entire staff that I encountered were helpful and courteous in all respects and did everything within there power to assure that I was completely satisfied. I was and am most appreciative of these efforts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Crain Ford
by 06/18/2015on
Everyone was so helpful and extremely nice! I felt like they really listened to everything I had to say about what I was looking for and they went above and beyond to ensure I got it! Special thanks to Adam Turnbull and Ray Smith for being super awesome at their job and their extreme kindness.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Ford dealer
by 06/11/2015on
Great experience! Zack did a great job finding what I wanted and wasn't pushing the sale on me. I thought about getting a vehicle for over 2 months and he worked with me through the process. The price of the vehicle was market average and my trade in value was more than I expected. I cannot say anything negative about the business. They deliver on their promises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
buying a new ford
by 06/10/2015on
It was fantastic. I was treated like more of a family member. I got what I wanted not what somoeone wanted me to buy. I got a 2015 ford forus and I am enjoying it a lot..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/26/2015on
I purchased a 2015 ford fusion and could not be happier. The sales team was excellent and went above and beyond to make me happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a new truck.
by 05/13/2015on
Had a great expierence buying my new truck. Will most defiantly return!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast, Friendly service
by 05/05/2015on
From my past experience this was the least amount of time I have spent buying a car .. from start to finish it was a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Customer Service
by 03/31/2015on
Waylon is a excellent car salesman that doesn't push but helps you to find the car you are looking for. Great personality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crain Ford does not honor ESP warranty or refund
by 07/29/2014on
I had 2 encounters with Crain Ford. The 1st encounter was with my 2006 Ford F-350 diesel, 65K miles with a premium ESP warranty. The turbo seized up on the truck and I took it to the Jacksonville, AR dealership. The service manager turned me away telling me my ESP premium warranty did not cover the turbo since it was a regular maintenance service item. I continued to tell him he was full of BS but they refused to honor the ESP warranty. I ended up taking it to the Ford dealership in Cabot, AR where they did honor the warranty as they should have. The second encounter was when I bought my 2012 F350 w/ a ESP premium warranty. When I sold my truck two weeks ago (25K miles), I contacted Crain for a warranty refund. The Crain Ford dealership has been giving me the run around and has yet to acknowledge me. Several phone calls to Jessie M. at Crain Ford tells me I need to talk to someone who doesn't even work there and cannot even give me a contact phone number. I have now contacted Ford ESP administration for help....I learned my lesson Crain, I'm done with you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4WD
by 06/05/2014on
They were very friendly and upfront with us about their deal vs. another dealer's deal. They really showed they wanted our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Experience
by 04/24/2014on
I purchased a vehicle from Crain, and as always it was a pleasurable experience. Adam did an outstanding job as our sales rep and if you considering purchasing a look him up. The financing experience was as painless as I have ever experienced, and would recommend this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Eddie H. Internet Sales for Crain Ford of Jacksonville, Arkansas
by 03/16/2013on
Eddie and I was working a deal on this particular vehicle and had a commitment for the sale. The agreed price of the vehicle $26,046 with me paying $600 for the installing of a rear view camera and Crain Ford paying the other portion, and Crain Ford paying the State Taxes of $1988.76 for the registration of the vehicle in Arkansas. Year: 2012 Make: Ford Model: F-150 Trim: 2WD SuperCrew 145" XLT Exterior Color: WHITE Interior Color: ADOBE CLOTH Stock Number: 2JT9545 List: $37,417.00 VIN: 1FTFW1CF8CKE15235 Engine: 5.0L V8 Transmission: Automatic Fuel Type: G Eddie H. gave all the paper work to the Finance Manager, Billy W. Next was to sit down with Billy W. as he printed out the papers and presented them to me, all was going well with the signing of papers with the agreed upon price of $26,646, then on the purchase order with the price of $26,646, Billy W. said this isn't right because his books won't balance, the sales tax wasn't included, driving my cost for this vehicle now to $28,633 on the new purchase order. I told Billy W. that this isn't the price that Eddie H. and I finally agreed upon. Billy W. then proceeded to go talk to the General Manager, leaving me alone for what seemed an eternity, after sitting there for who knows how long, I decided enough is enough and decided to walk out into the main hall were Billy W., Eddie H. and the General Manager were talking over the issues. The General Manager said that Crain Ford now can't pay for the Sale Taxes and that Crain Ford will be losing money. I said, I'm out of here, walking out the door and Eddie H. pursued me out the door and present his apology and shook my hand as I walked off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/16/2011on
"Our sales person made our buying experience enjoyable and painless :) We will have refuered friends and family to come visit Lee J. our salesman." D.H.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments