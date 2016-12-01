1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Eddie and I was working a deal on this particular vehicle and had a commitment for the sale. The agreed price of the vehicle $26,046 with me paying $600 for the installing of a rear view camera and Crain Ford paying the other portion, and Crain Ford paying the State Taxes of $1988.76 for the registration of the vehicle in Arkansas. Year: 2012 Make: Ford Model: F-150 Trim: 2WD SuperCrew 145" XLT Exterior Color: WHITE Interior Color: ADOBE CLOTH Stock Number: 2JT9545 List: $37,417.00 VIN: 1FTFW1CF8CKE15235 Engine: 5.0L V8 Transmission: Automatic Fuel Type: G Eddie H. gave all the paper work to the Finance Manager, Billy W. Next was to sit down with Billy W. as he printed out the papers and presented them to me, all was going well with the signing of papers with the agreed upon price of $26,646, then on the purchase order with the price of $26,646, Billy W. said this isn't right because his books won't balance, the sales tax wasn't included, driving my cost for this vehicle now to $28,633 on the new purchase order. I told Billy W. that this isn't the price that Eddie H. and I finally agreed upon. Billy W. then proceeded to go talk to the General Manager, leaving me alone for what seemed an eternity, after sitting there for who knows how long, I decided enough is enough and decided to walk out into the main hall were Billy W., Eddie H. and the General Manager were talking over the issues. The General Manager said that Crain Ford now can't pay for the Sale Taxes and that Crain Ford will be losing money. I said, I'm out of here, walking out the door and Eddie H. pursued me out the door and present his apology and shook my hand as I walked off. Read more