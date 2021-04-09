1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Used this this nissan dealership before it became ORR, I will never use this place for any of my vehicles. Unprofessional, absolutely 0 communication, they were entire day late on the work and would be longer if I didn't continue to check in. Story below, beware of using this place extreme mismanagement and they have no care of the customer. They don't even deserve one star. Hitch install. Called Tuesday to get appointment, apt at 9 am Friday. ORR had to call back because they forgot what parts were needed and the work.. Agreed to leave vehicle of day Thursday. When pulling up they had no idea of appointment but agreed to do the time again.... come Friday at noon I had to call 5 times to speak to someone and finally was told no progress but they will start right away and be done by 5:30. Time is now 5:30 and we go to pick up the car for the family vacation that they already delayed and they had no idea of the work being done and they found our car with the hitch gone and the person that was assigned left...so. after they already failed for 24 hours to even know what their service department is doing they say their actual technician will be assigned and done by 10 am in the morning... next morning at 10 called again no answer in service after multiple calls they had no idea of the status. After driving to the lot ORR told us a tech finished it last night and won't be in today so we could have made it out to the family vacation earlier if they would have communicated. Overall the price was above what I was quoted, 26 hours past the time, and honestly it was a complete [non-permissible content removed] of mismanagement. Read more