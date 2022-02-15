5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Well everything was wonderful from the beginning to end. Troy Horn was great he was my sales person and pointed me to the wonderful car I chose. Mart Hurst and Troy worked very hard to get me were I needed to be with payments and pricing on my new car and my trade in. Mike Hesson went over all of the contract with me and helped me understand all of my other options. Adriana Burton was wonderful and helped show us all about my new car with onstar and all those things. I really enjoyed my first time getting to buy a new car because they all made it so wonderful and easy. Thank you guys!! Read more