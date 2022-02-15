Customer Reviews of Harry Robinson Buick GMC
Thanks Johnny Durham
by 02/15/2022on
Went shopping for my sons first truck at Harry Robinson and had a great experience. Thank you Johnny Durham and the sales team at Harry Robinson for helping him with his first purchase of a GMC Seirra Truck...
Happy customer
by 09/03/2019on
I had my new pick up in today for my 40,000 mile service. My service man got it out ahead of schedule and got me some savings as I’m a customer and a senior citizen. Amanda was very helpful with my Apple car phone and I am a very pleased customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 06/20/2019on
I came into GMC knowing exactly what I wanted and what we could afford. Jerry was so nice and up front about what my options were. Jerry and the other members of the staff went above and beyond to make sure we were able to get what we wanted so we didnt have to leave without a new ride. I will definitely be a returning customer. Awesome job guys!
Herschel Parker
by 05/01/2019on
I just wanted to let everyone know what a great job ya'll did on the pick-up truck my daddy bought from you. At his age, direct questions and answers are very important in the purchasing process and you took that extra step to insure he was clear on every aspect of the documents. While I am accustomed to your excellant service, you exceeded my expectations completely.
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT
by 12/27/2018on
I cannot say enough about how well Hunter assisted me in finding the perfect Christmas gift for my husband. He went above and beyond knowing exactly what I wanted to get and found it! Very thankful for him and thanks to Taylor for helping me as well. My husbands face on Christmas was priceless. Harry Robinson once again made things happen! Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always Great!
by 12/17/2018on
Always great service! Convenient appointments, great waiting area to do my work, and before you know it they are finished! And quick checkout! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Staff at this dealership is first class!
by 11/26/2018on
My husband and I recently purchased a GMC Yukon from this dealership. Jack Dean, Jackie Black, and Adriana Burton made purchasing our vehicle a breeze!
Excellent Service Department
by 11/26/2018on
The service department is amazing. They are always on top of their game. They are helpful, understanding, will listen to your concerns and will answer any questions you may have. Their communication skills are great, which goes a long ways. I am thankful to have an awesome team so close to home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Service Update
by 11/26/2018on
My service appt. was for10 am. I got there a few minutes early and it was taken in immediately. My truck was fixed and ready to go in less than 20 minutes. Can't ask for more than that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 11/24/2018on
We purchased a 2018 GMC Yukon XL from Harry Robinson. Mart Hurst was excellent, along with Pam Thompson, Jon Schumaker and Adriana Burton. They made it a hassle free experience and gave us a great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buick Encore 2018
by 11/23/2018on
Best car buying experince I have ever had. This is my 7th new car. Jerry Corley was excellent. Answered all my questions. Very knowledgeable of the products he is selling. Thank you for a pleasant purchase experience. Jon Schumacher was able to meet my requests and concerns about warranty coverage for my new vehicle. Adriana Burton was so helpful about helping me set up all the On Star features. To all of you I so a heartfelt Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First New Car
by 11/23/2018on
Well everything was wonderful from the beginning to end. Troy Horn was great he was my sales person and pointed me to the wonderful car I chose. Mart Hurst and Troy worked very hard to get me were I needed to be with payments and pricing on my new car and my trade in. Mike Hesson went over all of the contract with me and helped me understand all of my other options. Adriana Burton was wonderful and helped show us all about my new car with onstar and all those things. I really enjoyed my first time getting to buy a new car because they all made it so wonderful and easy. Thank you guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If you are looking into buying a new car, HRBG is the place to go.
by 11/15/2018on
The team at HRBG are absolutely wonderful! They go above & beyond to make sure your a happy customer. HUGE shout out to Taylor Craft, Gus, Mike Hesson & Scott Durham for working magic & getting my husband into our beautiful new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Work
by 11/13/2018on
Always prompt, courteous, professional and fair. Never have had a service complaint for any reason.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customer
by 11/11/2018on
This was our 2nd vehicle purchase from Harry Robinson GMC, as usual the service was wonderful. My salesman Robert Day was very courteous and knowledgeable. Thanks to Mr Joey Thomas, we were in and out quickly, he remembered us from before and was very helpful. Ms. Jackie Black had us in and out of financing in no time. Afterwards Ms. Adriana Burton was very efficient and thorough going over my new Yukon. I will definitely be recommending Harry Robinson GMC to all my friends, and if ever Im in need of another vehicle, they will be my first and last stop.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent customer service great experience!!
by 11/08/2018on
Overall great customer service, Audry Kimberling and Joey Thomas worked to c9mplete my new truck deal. Mike Henson completed rthe paperwork promptly and Adriana Burton helped to set up the features of my new truck. Excellent customer service and easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience every time!
by 10/26/2018on
My husband and I have purchased several vehicles from hrbg and have also had our vehicles serviced there multiple times. The staff was always helpful and friendly. Shopping for cars was always such a dreadful experience before finding hrbg. They go out of their way to make the experience a no hassle, quick and great experience. Highly recommend!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service experience
by 10/25/2018on
Randy, Jeff and Cameron helped me tremendously with my Terrain. Amanda was so sweet and all work was done in a timely manner. All questions were answered and explained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 10/25/2018on
I had a great experience at Harry Robinson! I would recommend them to anyone! Jackie was wonderful and helped me find the perfect car for my daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible Service as Always!
by 10/11/2018on
I canât say enough good things about the Service I got From Jerry Corley at Harry Robinson. He was very pleasant and professional. Jerry asked me about my concerns and requirements for a new vehicle and within two days he had found the perfect vehicle for me with everything I could possibly want. The finance team did an amazing job as well working a deal for me that allowed me to get my payments right where I needed them and even cut my interest rate from 18% to 8.5%!!!! I couldnât be happier and will definitely be buying again. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 10/11/2018on
I had a wonderful time purchasing my new vehicle with Harry Robinson! Everyone there was so nice, they took care of our every need and concern. Within about 2 hours we had our new car, keys in hand and ready to go home. Pam Thompson, Adriana Burton, Jon Schumacher and all of the others that were so nice and helped us so much. We recommend if you are wanting to buy a vehicle, new or used this is the place to go! They are exceptional at doing what they possibly can to get you into the car you want. You won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
