Lewis Ford

3373 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lewis Ford

13 sales Reviews
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

deceptive financing ploy

by kajacope on 05/10/2018

The salesman was very helpful. The gentleman that closed the deal was your average used car kinda guy. The finance person was deceitful. He 'threw in' an extended warranty and claimed it was included in the price. Every time we asked him how much it cost he pointed to a monthly payment amount and said it was already included in the price. On the fourth direct question asking what the price of the warranty was he admitted it was $2,500. Naturally this made us question the integrity of every aspect of the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Low pressure... best deal

by eternalwolf777 on 10/18/2016

I told them what I wanted. They found the right truck at the right price for me. Then they let me think about it for a week without bothering me. In the end, I bought the truck and got a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ford f-150

by carpetone on 08/22/2016

robert joe and freddy douglas took great care of us. Lewis has always been our first choice in purchasing vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Edge

by jessehweaver on 05/17/2016

As always it was a pleasure conducting business with My salesman Bill and Robert Joe. I always recommend Lewis Ford because of the fine people they employ. JW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hayden Guffey. Lewis Ford Fayetteville AR 72701

by Dottiesmom on 01/25/2016

Very friendly young man. Provided me with needed information regarding the 2014 Ford Fiesta I purchased on 1/22. I feel very comfortable knowing he is available for any further questions I may have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

people helping people

by kay_8701 on 12/27/2015

Lewis is the name to trust for the quality service you deserve. I am the proud owner of a 2011 Chevy Cruze. Go over and visit the sales team at Lewis Ford in Fayetteville, Arkansas on college they are the best [non-permissible content removed]....my future is brighter. (Customer for life!!!!)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great to do business with

by Jessehweaver on 08/09/2015

The crew at Lewis are a pleasure to do business with. No pressure, no BS they shoot straight and have always treated me with the utmost respect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new F150 FX4

by Hoghurley on 08/09/2015

Great dealership! Staff is the best I've known in 25 years. Grew up in a family who owned the GMC dealership in a small town. Staff at Lewis is why my family all own Fords now. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love My New Escape

by ddanny46 on 01/18/2015

Great customer service. I would recommend Lewis Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Trade In experience

by Chris_Foreman on 07/15/2013

Joey was outstanding- I bought a Miata and 2000 miles later the engine locked up. Joey replaced me into a used Honda Accord with Trade-In of Miata. Joey was exceptional!! I am a customer for life! Believe it. -Chris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Opportunist

by SRT_SVT on 05/27/2013

Another dealer thinking they can take advantage of customers. Trying to sell at $10,000 OVER MSRP. What a joke. Looking for a nrew Shelby and I have another dealer offering to order of $2000 over INVOICE. Guess what deal I am taking. I buy quite a few new cars and I will never buy any cars from a dealer that takes or tries to take advantage of their customers. Not only have you lost one sale, you have lost many by this tactic. Only a fool pays these markups and guess what- this is on a 2013 and 2014s are already available.This is how car dealers get such poor ratings.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New F150 Ford Crew Cab 4X4

by daleg5 on 03/10/2013

Very happy with the purchase of new truck! Bill C. is great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tom and Becky

by Mimi47 on 02/20/2013

Scott was the salesman who helped us, and it was a great experience. Robert J. did the financial trade; that went also went well. No complaints, at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
