deceptive financing ploy
by 05/10/2018on
The salesman was very helpful. The gentleman that closed the deal was your average used car kinda guy. The finance person was deceitful. He 'threw in' an extended warranty and claimed it was included in the price. Every time we asked him how much it cost he pointed to a monthly payment amount and said it was already included in the price. On the fourth direct question asking what the price of the warranty was he admitted it was $2,500. Naturally this made us question the integrity of every aspect of the dealership.
Low pressure... best deal
by 10/18/2016on
I told them what I wanted. They found the right truck at the right price for me. Then they let me think about it for a week without bothering me. In the end, I bought the truck and got a good deal.
ford f-150
by 08/22/2016on
robert joe and freddy douglas took great care of us. Lewis has always been our first choice in purchasing vehicles.
My new Edge
by 05/17/2016on
As always it was a pleasure conducting business with My salesman Bill and Robert Joe. I always recommend Lewis Ford because of the fine people they employ. JW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hayden Guffey. Lewis Ford Fayetteville AR 72701
by 01/25/2016on
Very friendly young man. Provided me with needed information regarding the 2014 Ford Fiesta I purchased on 1/22. I feel very comfortable knowing he is available for any further questions I may have.
people helping people
by 12/27/2015on
Lewis is the name to trust for the quality service you deserve. I am the proud owner of a 2011 Chevy Cruze. Go over and visit the sales team at Lewis Ford in Fayetteville, Arkansas on college they are the best [non-permissible content removed]....my future is brighter. (Customer for life!!!!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great to do business with
by 08/09/2015on
The crew at Lewis are a pleasure to do business with. No pressure, no BS they shoot straight and have always treated me with the utmost respect.
My new F150 FX4
by 08/09/2015on
Great dealership! Staff is the best I've known in 25 years. Grew up in a family who owned the GMC dealership in a small town. Staff at Lewis is why my family all own Fords now. Thank you
Love My New Escape
by 01/18/2015on
Great customer service. I would recommend Lewis Ford.
Exceptional Trade In experience
by 07/15/2013on
Joey was outstanding- I bought a Miata and 2000 miles later the engine locked up. Joey replaced me into a used Honda Accord with Trade-In of Miata. Joey was exceptional!! I am a customer for life! Believe it. -Chris
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Opportunist
by 05/27/2013on
Another dealer thinking they can take advantage of customers. Trying to sell at $10,000 OVER MSRP. What a joke. Looking for a nrew Shelby and I have another dealer offering to order of $2000 over INVOICE. Guess what deal I am taking. I buy quite a few new cars and I will never buy any cars from a dealer that takes or tries to take advantage of their customers. Not only have you lost one sale, you have lost many by this tactic. Only a fool pays these markups and guess what- this is on a 2013 and 2014s are already available.This is how car dealers get such poor ratings.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New F150 Ford Crew Cab 4X4
by 03/10/2013on
Very happy with the purchase of new truck! Bill C. is great to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tom and Becky
by 02/20/2013on
Scott was the salesman who helped us, and it was a great experience. Robert J. did the financial trade; that went also went well. No complaints, at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable