We have purchased several vehicles from Teague Ford-Lincoln & each time has been a pleasurable experience. Our salesman with my 2016 Ford Expedition was Julius. He was very personable, courteous, & helpful. He explained all of the features on the Expedition to me and said to call him anytime if I had any questions. Cody, in financing, always goes out of his way to get us the best deal possible on financing. Teague Ford-Lincoln will always be our first choice when shopping for a new vehicle.