Teague Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Teague Ford Lincoln
Wonderful first-time buyer experience!
by 06/22/2017on
I was escorted to the dealership by a friendly associate at the Chevrolet dealership. The experience continued to be positive as I was greeted with respect and shown courtesy throughout my entire shopping experience. Teague Ford in El Dorado truly has their customers' wants and needs in mind and will do anything to be successful in obtaining them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the best!
by 04/28/2017on
This place is wonderful. Just got my second vehicle here and will get all future ones here. Everyone is awesome. I have delt with Jeremy Vansickle and Jeremy Robinson and they are both wonderful. Give them a visit and you won't be let down, I know I wasn't.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great friendly service
by 07/23/2016on
I don't have any regrets for trading in my Lincoln for a Ford Fusion I love the car and wouldn't trade it for anything the only thing that I would change is my husband was upset because we could not do the test drive by ourselves so we could have talked about the car other than that everything went well
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly, courteous, & helpful!
by 07/23/2016on
We have purchased several vehicles from Teague Ford-Lincoln & each time has been a pleasurable experience. Our salesman with my 2016 Ford Expedition was Julius. He was very personable, courteous, & helpful. He explained all of the features on the Expedition to me and said to call him anytime if I had any questions. Cody, in financing, always goes out of his way to get us the best deal possible on financing. Teague Ford-Lincoln will always be our first choice when shopping for a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Sales Team
by 07/13/2016on
After meeting with the Teague Ford sales team I decided to purchase a Ford F350. It was a very pleasant buying experience. I will recommend Teague Ford. GREAT JOB. Thanks D Carter
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 07/12/2016on
Very professional but friendly! Very pleased with their attentiveness! Will definitely refer friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous experience
by 11/06/2012on
I had researched online and narrowed my considerations to two vehicles. When I went to Teague Ford I was greeted with a friendly salesman and given all the information I needed. We ended up purchasing a 2013 Eascape and I am VERY happy !!! Everyone we dealt with from sales to finance was very knowledable, professional and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes