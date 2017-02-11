Superior Nissan of Conway
Customer Reviews of Superior Nissan of Conway
Superior service?
by 11/02/2017on
Me and my aunt went and purchased a new Altima from superior Nissan in Conway last year in August and at the time the service was great from what we thought however before we purchased the vehicle the sales manager ,who is still currently the sales manager, advised and guaranteed us that if we made a year of payments on time and not late we could refinance with no problem so that way only my name would be on the car and not my aunt's so we agreed to purchase the vehicle because we were guaranteed that would happen. Now that it's been a year we are being told it will be difficult or impossible to refinance and we both feel that because it was two women purchasing a vehicle we were taken advantage of and discriminated against because they just wanted to make a sell and tell us things that weren't true.
Simply Superior
by 05/03/2017on
This is how car dealerships should operate. We have purchased many vehicles and never has it been this simple or stress free. And so far even after the sale this group of guys and girls still surprise me with their service. We will be back and highly giving them an opportunity to earn your business, they will not fail you.
dirty business
by 11/20/2015on
I had been working with a salesman and the finance manager. I had pre approved financing , had agreed to pay their asking price and had an appointment at 10:30 a.m. on 11-21-15. Had went over the terms with the salesman on friday 11-20-15 around 8:30 a.m. just to be told at 12:30 on friday they sold the car. What a DIRTY business. Caledd general manager and he has not called back yet.The salesman seamed to be honest, i beleive it was others involved.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
bad sales/purchase practice
by 01/31/2015on
Let me start by saying we love the Maxima we bought from this dealer almost 3 years ago. However I wish I had gone to a different dealership. It all started when we began shopping and we were told there was a rebate that applied to all years of the 2 different models (Altima and Maxima) we were looking at. When we settled on a car, we were then told no it only applies to older year models still on the lot. So we shopped some more and picked out another car. We put together the deal, but because it was late we told them we would wrap it up the next business day. We asked that they get several things done to the car and were told, no problem it would be ready by that following afternoon. During the next day I got a call telling me it wouldn't be ready, because the finance guy that we talked with would not be working that day. I was also asked for my credit card to pay for what we wanted done to the car. Fast forward to late 2014, there salesmen started calling asking if we were interested in selling our car, because they didn't have any used maximas on the lot. So when my wife took the car in for routine maintenance and asked about a used Suv that was on their website. This Suv was already sold, but the salesman gave her information to a website that Superior has that you can search all vehicles from all the lots. She was informed that it was no problem to transfer a vehicle from another dealership to Conway Nissan if we found one we wanted to look at. About a week later we found a Suv that would suit our needs so she contacted the salesman and gave him the information. We have never heard from them regarding what we were looking for. We have since found what we want in an Suv. Fast forward to 4 days ago, we have received another call from them asking us to sell them our car because they don't have any on the lot. So when this call came my wife told them im sorry but we will not trade due to us already finding what we want and not wanting to continue to have 4 vehicles, but that if they wanted to buy it from us we would entertain an offer. The salesman said he would love to take a look at it and possibly make us an offer. Again my wife made it very clear we were not going to trade the car in, but that we would sell it to them outright. The next day she took the car down there and there trade-in manager made an offer. She called me after she left the dealership and told me about the offer. We discussed it and said sure its not as much as we might get on the open market but it is a decent enough of an offer. She called the salesman/trade-in manager back and told him we would accept the offer and bring the car in the next evening after work. Upon arriving to sell the dealer the car a different person said they would have to do the paperwork, and they would have to work it up. After @45minute wait we were told they would not buy our car for what they had offered the day before an offer they agreed too. Instead he lowered the offer and offered no apology for what was happening. This brought back memories of the initial run around on rebates and other issues that we went thru when we initially bought from them. So I will not buy a vehicle from them again. Nor would I recommend them to anyone for purchasing a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic experience!
by 10/08/2014on
Just bought a car from Superior and can't say enough good things about everyone there. They were extremely helpful and went way above and beyond normal service. They truly will do everything they possibly can to see that you get what you want. All the people there work as a team to help you, so you're not just dealing with one person and no one else gives you the time of day. Juan, Michael, Joel, Pete, and everyone else was awesome! From the time we walked in to the time we left, the whole process was friendly and pleasant, to say the least. Thanks guys! And by the way, I love, love, love my Nismo!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/28/2014on
I had been in the market for a new Altima. Since I live in Conway, I stopped in to look at what they had available. I was promptly greeted with a handshake and a smile. The salesman was very attentive to my needs and showed me the Altima I was looking for. I got a great price and the financing went smoothly. The whole process took less than 2 hours and I was freed up to enjoy the rest of my weekend. Would highly recommend purchasing from Superior.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service great price
by 08/06/2014on
Went to Superiornissan.com looking for a CPO Nissan Altima found 5 to choose from call the store talked to Joe M. sales manager set up a time to come to the store to test drive. When I drove in I was greeted with a smile. I drove 3 Altima's picked the one I like the best we went in to Joe office it was quick and easy Paid a great price. Then I meet Pete Y. he did my paper work. I was quick and easy. Thanks Superior Nissan..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would not buy from them
by 12/14/2012on
Bought a used vehicle from these guys six months ago and spent 25K+ and now its broke down and is going to need $800 for repairs( and I found this out thanks to google) I was told the vehicle was reconditioned to basically new and that it was completely looked over by their service department. The car was taken to the dealership for a routine oil change and was told it need $600+ for routine flushes and etc. When asked why this wasn't done while the car was being "pre-certified", i was told it didn't need it at the time. Now back on topic-my car wouldn't start, so I called the service department and had the honor of speaking with the rudest service guy ever. He was unhelpful, couldn't answer any of my questions and basically told me " it was my fault for not purchasing an extended warranty". We will charge you $75 to tow it a mile and $100 for our technician just to look at it. Then it will be either a couple hundred or a couple thousand dollars to fix. WOW!!! great customer service, when I asked to speak to the manager I was told he was out. I'm not telling you to buy from them, but buyer beware. After my car is fixed, I WILL NOT be back. I will take my business to Little Rock. Maybe they will care about the customer and show appreciation for your business. Maybe even a little respect.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No