1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Saturday, December 15, 2018, I inquired online for a Ram 3500. Usually when you inquire about a vehicle online, you get flooded with calls, and emails.. That didn't happen. Anyway, on December 17, I reached out about 12:30pm Est to the number online about the truck onCarGurus. I informed her that I had already filled out the credit application and I was ready to purchase. The entire process just seemed like they weren't real interested in my business once I said I wanted to complete a true online purchase because I'm located far away. Instead on the process being quick and actually having a "salesman" focus on ME and make sure my needs were being met, that didn't happen either.. However the truck is an awesome truck for a sweet deal so I decided to continue. My issue became, if you do not have the capability to offer internet sales... DON'T. Don't offer a half service and blame your customer for not actually being in the office?? It seemed that I was more excited about the purchase than any of them about the sale. I immediately sent over ALL necessary documents to complete the financing within a hour of texting the internet Sales rep. The back and forth became an all day event. I was cool with this until after they received all the information, then as a customer, I felt abandoned. I didn't get any communication regularly or in a timely manner, my questions wasn't answered, and I was dragged along for almost 15 days.. It's December 29, and still no communication, no updates, and most importantly, NO TRUCK. From my understanding, the deal isn't even closed. Now as a professional with common sense, I can Conclude one of two things.. Either A, they're working on customers in their face, and have continued to push my file to the back because I'm not there physically.. Or two, they don't have the capability to actually offer internet sales, yet they do it to try to stay current with the Competition but they actually don't have the tools. I've heard every excuse from signatures on contracts, waiting on bank, I have to go through an interview with the bank (oh and this is only because you're not here in office and I'm STILL waiting on this process)... I live 2 minutes from a Dodge dealership. Why couldn't I go there and get the contracts signed and sent up the same day?? Dodge is Dodge, especially to a customer. Why couldn't I sign the contracts electronically? I would sign them electriconically in person.. I'm just extremely confused and disappointed in the entire process of making this internet purchase with this dealership. I don't feel taken care of, well informed, or important. There's no way a purchase and the delivery of the vehicle should take 15 days. At this point, I owe insurance on the vehicle (that I'm not in possession of) as well as a payment will be due in a few weeks.. FRUSTRATING!! Just a few months prior, I helped a friend find and purchase a Ram 3500 online from Port Lavaca Texas and the process was much smoother. He inquired one day, filled out the credit app, they sent over the contracts, and delivered his truck.. The entire process was 72 hours. The sales rep name was Chelsea. They didn't have anymore trucks so when I was ready to purchase, I had to go through CarGurus. I don't want to hear every situation is different. No, every company is different as well as salesman. Some go over and beyond to assure customer satisfaction and some are only there because they couldn't find another job. Read more