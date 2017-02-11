1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me start by saying we love the Maxima we bought from this dealer almost 3 years ago. However I wish I had gone to a different dealership. It all started when we began shopping and we were told there was a rebate that applied to all years of the 2 different models (Altima and Maxima) we were looking at. When we settled on a car, we were then told no it only applies to older year models still on the lot. So we shopped some more and picked out another car. We put together the deal, but because it was late we told them we would wrap it up the next business day. We asked that they get several things done to the car and were told, no problem it would be ready by that following afternoon. During the next day I got a call telling me it wouldn't be ready, because the finance guy that we talked with would not be working that day. I was also asked for my credit card to pay for what we wanted done to the car. Fast forward to late 2014, there salesmen started calling asking if we were interested in selling our car, because they didn't have any used maximas on the lot. So when my wife took the car in for routine maintenance and asked about a used Suv that was on their website. This Suv was already sold, but the salesman gave her information to a website that Superior has that you can search all vehicles from all the lots. She was informed that it was no problem to transfer a vehicle from another dealership to Conway Nissan if we found one we wanted to look at. About a week later we found a Suv that would suit our needs so she contacted the salesman and gave him the information. We have never heard from them regarding what we were looking for. We have since found what we want in an Suv. Fast forward to 4 days ago, we have received another call from them asking us to sell them our car because they don't have any on the lot. So when this call came my wife told them im sorry but we will not trade due to us already finding what we want and not wanting to continue to have 4 vehicles, but that if they wanted to buy it from us we would entertain an offer. The salesman said he would love to take a look at it and possibly make us an offer. Again my wife made it very clear we were not going to trade the car in, but that we would sell it to them outright. The next day she took the car down there and there trade-in manager made an offer. She called me after she left the dealership and told me about the offer. We discussed it and said sure its not as much as we might get on the open market but it is a decent enough of an offer. She called the salesman/trade-in manager back and told him we would accept the offer and bring the car in the next evening after work. Upon arriving to sell the dealer the car a different person said they would have to do the paperwork, and they would have to work it up. After @45minute wait we were told they would not buy our car for what they had offered the day before an offer they agreed too. Instead he lowered the offer and offered no apology for what was happening. This brought back memories of the initial run around on rebates and other issues that we went thru when we initially bought from them. So I will not buy a vehicle from them again. Nor would I recommend them to anyone for purchasing a car. Read more