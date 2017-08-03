Jim Golden Ford Lincoln
2017 Ford F-150
by 03/08/2017on
Always treated well at Jim Golden. Transaction conducted in a business-like manner -- no hard sell or pressure. Willing to work with you to find the vehicle you want.
Best dealership in Arkansas!
by 07/19/2016on
Mr. Golden and Mr. Stinnett bent over backwards to help me find what I was looking for. They were courteous and respectful. After the sale, they kept it up and made sure I was happy and I had no problems. I will absolutely send my family and friends there.
Very happy
by 05/18/2016on
Happy with this dealership. The owner was first to greet us. We asked for a certain sales person, who was not available. Ended up with two sales people helping us. I feel this dealership goes above and beyond other dealerships.
Dreat service and no high pressure salesman!!!
by 04/06/2016on
Went on to test drive an F150 and get an Amazon Gift Card. Whilendriving the truck my wife and I fell in love and ended up buying it.
Vehicle purchase
by 10/19/2015on
Awesome team. Great personal service. Goes above and beyond to assist with customer needs.
