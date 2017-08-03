Skip to main content
Jim Golden Ford Lincoln

790 California Ave SW, Camden, AR 71701
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford F-150

by wharrell406 on 03/08/2017

Always treated well at Jim Golden. Transaction conducted in a business-like manner -- no hard sell or pressure. Willing to work with you to find the vehicle you want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership in Arkansas!

by CoreyHurst on 07/19/2016

Mr. Golden and Mr. Stinnett bent over backwards to help me find what I was looking for. They were courteous and respectful. After the sale, they kept it up and made sure I was happy and I had no problems. I will absolutely send my family and friends there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy

by Galester on 05/18/2016

Happy with this dealership. The owner was first to greet us. We asked for a certain sales person, who was not available. Ended up with two sales people helping us. I feel this dealership goes above and beyond other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dreat service and no high pressure salesman!!!

by Arkamaniac on 04/06/2016

Went on to test drive an F150 and get an Amazon Gift Card. Whilendriving the truck my wife and I fell in love and ended up buying it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by fishingnana on 10/19/2015

Awesome team. Great personal service. Goes above and beyond to assist with customer needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
