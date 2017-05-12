McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Great Experince with our salesman!
by 12/05/2017on
We had a great experience with our sales man. He got us a great deal that was in our budget! I recommend Mcclarty Daniel Jeep to everyone
Great experience
by 08/21/2017on
Thanks to the hard work of salesperson Roddy Hovey we own our very first new car. He was a great person to work with. Don't hasitate to go and buy with them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 03/25/2017on
We bought two news cars from this dealership. Everyone was friendly and so professional! They made a long day into a great day. Thanks for an excellent experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/02/2017on
Stopped by before going out of town to buy a used car. This team worked a great no pressure deal on a new Jeep Cherokee. Great team and experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new jeep
by 01/01/2017on
Alex did a wonderful job. He was very courteous and helpful and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a purchase of a new or used vehicle. This dealership is willing to earn your business with a negotiated price. Brandi(?) the finance lady was very professional and helpful as well and was not pushy as many are. Overall - an A + experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 08/09/2016on
Great Service, outstanding staff, Cody did great helping me find a car, 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
by 08/09/2016on
Go see Cody Hood if you're in the market for a new car. Great service with lots of knowledge. He'll help you find the car of your dreams. When I'm ready to buy again I'll be asking for Cody.
Codyhood
by 08/09/2016on
He was awesome he stuck with me through the whole process even after all the dealing was done to make sure the deal was done properly thanks Cody hood
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes