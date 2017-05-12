Skip to main content
McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2201 SE Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

8 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experince with our salesman!

by bearcub01 on 12/05/2017

We had a great experience with our sales man. He got us a great deal that was in our budget! I recommend Mcclarty Daniel Jeep to everyone

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by buckyboy on 08/21/2017

Thanks to the hard work of salesperson Roddy Hovey we own our very first new car. He was a great person to work with. Don't hasitate to go and buy with them

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by tomwass on 03/25/2017

We bought two news cars from this dealership. Everyone was friendly and so professional! They made a long day into a great day. Thanks for an excellent experience!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by DavidR88 on 02/02/2017

Stopped by before going out of town to buy a used car. This team worked a great no pressure deal on a new Jeep Cherokee. Great team and experience.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new jeep

by Tom_Jourdan on 01/01/2017

Alex did a wonderful job. He was very courteous and helpful and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a purchase of a new or used vehicle. This dealership is willing to earn your business with a negotiated price. Brandi(?) the finance lady was very professional and helpful as well and was not pushy as many are. Overall - an A + experience!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by Jbfc1314 on 08/09/2016

Great Service, outstanding staff, Cody did great helping me find a car, 5 stars.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly service

by Cbrad123 on 08/09/2016

Go see Cody Hood if you're in the market for a new car. Great service with lots of knowledge. He'll help you find the car of your dreams. When I'm ready to buy again I'll be asking for Cody.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Codyhood

by Jessepoole479 on 08/09/2016

He was awesome he stuck with me through the whole process even after all the dealing was done to make sure the deal was done properly thanks Cody hood

