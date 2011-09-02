Frank Fletcher Honda
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Frank Fletcher Honda
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Fletcher Honda
by 02/09/2011on
Best sales experience I have ever had with a dealer. Very professional and thorough. Beautiful, new facility. Excellent followup. Easy to negotiate and purchase right off the internet, with awesome service as soon as we arrived to pick the car up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 new, 0 used, 3 certified pre-owned
about our dealership