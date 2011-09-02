Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Frank Fletcher Honda

Frank Fletcher Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
2921 SE Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Frank Fletcher Honda

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fletcher Honda

by ograywolf on 02/09/2011

Best sales experience I have ever had with a dealer. Very professional and thorough. Beautiful, new facility. Excellent followup. Easy to negotiate and purchase right off the internet, with awesome service as soon as we arrived to pick the car up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
3 cars in stock
0 new0 used3 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Ridgeline
Honda Ridgeline
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for