Our rainy trip to Mark Martains
by 02/26/2019on
It was raining right down and the salesman came out to help us. Mr. Caleb Spinks was very nice and helpful. We bought a 2018 Nissan Frontier Truck. My husband and I love the truck. Mr.Spinks helped us to get a good deal.
Our rainy trip to Mark Martains
by 02/26/2019on
It was raining right down and the salesman came out to help us. Mr. Caleb Spinks was very nice and helpful. We bought a 2018 Nissan Frontier Truck. My husband and I love the truck. Mr.Spinks helped us to get a good deal.