Customer Reviews of Car Time Supercenter
Recommend to anyone in tucson!
by 02/05/2019on
If you are looking for a New or used Car CarTime is the place to go! There’s no better place! They help you find a car no matter what your situation! They make you feel so comfortable when shopping! They aren’t pressuring you & they don’t stalk you as you look around! I will never buy a car anywhere else!
Great finance team and cars
by 02/04/2019on
These guys really know how to make it work - I have bad credit from college loans and thought I'd be hopeless in buying a new car, got rejected all over town. But they made it happen! Thanks so much Car Time! Love my new car!
A must visit
by 02/04/2019on
Amazing place! Joseph and Shane were amazing and worked hard to get us a good deal on the car we wanted. Would defiantly recommend to anyone on the market for a vehicle!
