Car Time Supercenter

3170 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705
Today 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Car Time Supercenter

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recommend to anyone in tucson!

by AmandaJohnston on 02/05/2019

If you are looking for a New or used Car CarTime is the place to go! There’s no better place! They help you find a car no matter what your situation! They make you feel so comfortable when shopping! They aren’t pressuring you & they don’t stalk you as you look around! I will never buy a car anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great finance team and cars

by BadCredit on 02/04/2019

These guys really know how to make it work - I have bad credit from college loans and thought I'd be hopeless in buying a new car, got rejected all over town. But they made it happen! Thanks so much Car Time! Love my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A must visit

by AprilEppler on 02/04/2019

Amazing place! Joseph and Shane were amazing and worked hard to get us a good deal on the car we wanted. Would defiantly recommend to anyone on the market for a vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
86 cars in stock
0 new86 used0 certified pre-owned
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Optima
Kia Optima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

At Car Time Supercenter, we want to help give you the best experience when it comes to shopping for a pre-owned model to meet your needs. Our diversity of vehicles makes sure that you have the best chance of finding a vehicle that has the capabilities you need.

Our inventory includes many pre-owned models from the top manufacturers like:

Chevrolet

Ford

Nissan

Dodge

BMW

and more!

Our diverse selection includes more than just a range of manufacturers, but a range of body styles too, SUV models, pickup trucks, and sedans that will get you the vehicle to help ease some of the stress from your life.

We do everything we can to cut back the stress from your life, financial included. We have some of the most competitively priced models, and our finance team can provide the loan and lease options that will fit with your lifestyle. We also provide financing for low credit scores, helping as many people as we can get into the vehicle that you are interested in.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

