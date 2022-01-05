5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was searching to quickly replace a car lost in an accident. I filled out a few autotrader inquiries for several cars across the US. Within minutes (on a Friday night no less) I had a call from the sales manager who put me in touch with Rachel. She immediately FaceTimed me to shine me the car. She pointed out defects in such an honest way that i knew i could trust her. She showed the car top to bottom, inside and out. She answered all questions and made us feel like we were there. She had a quote to me before i was even asleep for the night. Unfortunately it was out of budget but Rachel didn’t give up (even though I did). She worked all that she could to find a deal that worked for everyone. She kept me updated every step of the way. She took my texts when i forgot about the time change and she wasn’t even at work yet! She is the very definition of above and beyond service. When i asked if there was one key or two, she was able to get me a second key at cost, and take it over to the mini dealership to get it programmed. She was thoughtful, considerate, prepared, and an excellent communicator. I cannot say enough about what a wonderful experience I had. This is my 4th car to buy in 2.5 years and my second car to buy across country to have delivered. The other experiences left me wondering frequently and frustrated often. And i get those feelings when i drive those cars and think of the buying experience. I have nothing but positive energy from BMW of Tucson and especially Rachel. I will forever smile when I see the car and think of the experience. If you are in the area, I wouldn’t do business with anyone else. And you better believe that the next time I’m looking for a car, I’m going to check their inventory first- even though I live 17 hours away. Read more