MINI of Tucson
Customer Reviews of MINI of Tucson
Nice guys
by 02/25/2021on
Sam and his team of Antonio and Ashton did a great job guiding us through the car buying process. They were patient in showing all the features of the cars and test driving the models. All in all, a pleasant car buying experience.
Fantastic Experience
by 02/23/2021on
I've been using MINI of Tucson for a few months now and find that their Service and Sales Departments are FANTASTIC! They really do work in your favor whether if it's for service work or purchasing a new vehicle. Will continue to take my business to them. Thank you Crystal, Sam, and Ashton for your wonderful customer service, especially from this past week.
Thank you Royal and Kyleigh
by 09/15/2016on
Hey we purchased 2014 countryman from Royal of Tucson. Good people, we enjoyed how quick they were and they answered every question we had to asked. Kyleigh our sales person was very, very helpful. She worked with us for months to get the deal right.
Awesome Service Department
by 02/24/2016on
I've been dealing with the Mini of Tucson dealership for over three years. I can't say enough about the service department. Evan and the service team are great. My car is always in good hands with Mini of Tucson.
Great Experience!
by 01/23/2014on
My wife and I purchased Mini from Mini of Tucson in January 2014 and it was the most positive car buying experience we have had purchasing a vehicle. Martin, our salesman, was very helpful and knowledgeable. He made himself available to answer any questions, but did not 'hover' or engage in any high pressure sales tactics, which we appreciated. I spent hours on the lot looking at different models and Martin was very patient throughout. I was disappointed to learn that Sirius radio was no longer a standard option but that was a decision by Mini of course. I'd give 4.5 stars if I could but settled on 4 due to the removal of Sirius as standard equipment. Overall, I feel that Mini of Tucson earned our business, would definitely recommend Mini of Tucson to anyone in the market for a Mini, and we are of course loving our new Mini!
Egotistical much?
by 06/03/2013on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Q at MINI of Tucson. Bottom line is that the car sold itself. MINI is a great brand and a fantastic car! Q J., on the other hand, is a pompous salesman who did absolutely nothing to help during the sales process. During the test drive, he almost spoke negatively of MINIs. His communication was horrible; especially after we confirmed that we wanted to buy the car. He bragged incessantly about being "saleman of the month" for 2 months in a row, but I am still waiting to see proof of any reason he would be salesman of the month. The only thing I can think of is maybe he is the only salesman. He told me the car didn't have certain features, but I found out on my own that the car DID have those features. He promised the car would be ready on a certain day at a certain time, but pushed the day back (well, TRIED to push the day back). He told me the MINI brand was no better than any other make of car out there and that MINI owners are fanatical! So the bottom line is that he is an [non-permissible content removed] of a salesman who relies 100% on his smooth charisma and smile to sell cars.
