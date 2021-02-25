sales Rating

I recently purchased a vehicle from Q at MINI of Tucson. Bottom line is that the car sold itself. MINI is a great brand and a fantastic car! Q J., on the other hand, is a pompous salesman who did absolutely nothing to help during the sales process. During the test drive, he almost spoke negatively of MINIs. His communication was horrible; especially after we confirmed that we wanted to buy the car. He bragged incessantly about being "saleman of the month" for 2 months in a row, but I am still waiting to see proof of any reason he would be salesman of the month. The only thing I can think of is maybe he is the only salesman. He told me the car didn't have certain features, but I found out on my own that the car DID have those features. He promised the car would be ready on a certain day at a certain time, but pushed the day back (well, TRIED to push the day back). He told me the MINI brand was no better than any other make of car out there and that MINI owners are fanatical! So the bottom line is that he is an [non-permissible content removed] of a salesman who relies 100% on his smooth charisma and smile to sell cars. Read more