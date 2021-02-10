Customer Reviews of Bill Luke Alfa Romeo
Easy and transparent buying process
by 10/02/2021on
Everyone I encountered in the sales process was kind and competent- with extra credit to sales rep Chandler Phillips who was knowledgeable and professional.
Easy and transparent buying process
by 10/02/2021on
Everyone I encountered in the sales process was kind and competent- with extra credit to sales rep Chandler Phillips who was knowledgeable and professional.
It’s a NO for me
by 09/01/2021on
I don't even know where to start. All I can say is don't go here if you don't have to. Repairs aren't thoroughly done, appointments aren't really appointments it's likely you'll have to bring your car back more than once or leave it there for a couple days if you choose, advisors are scare and non responsive. Just absolutely No!!!! Excuses are the norm here as to why somethings not fixed or can't be figured out only to be told later that you declined a service. Just absolutely horrible service all around!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My experience at Bill Luke Alfa Romeo Dealership in Tempe, Arizona
by 07/08/2021on
I was given choices of different vehicles without any pressure; they treated me very well; and I was given a very good price on my trade-in and on my new car. I made an appointment for 7:30 pm but arrived at 7:50 pm. Even though they closed at 9:00 pm, the sales person and the finance person waited patiently for me to decide which vehicle I wanted to buy, empty the vehicle I was trading-in, learn the basics of driving my new vehicle, and do all the required paperwork. We finished at 10:30 pm but instead of expressing tiredness, we all had a happy face! This dealership has a very large selection of vehicles; I will recommend them to whosoever I hear is looking for a new vehicle.
Best car buying experience with Jermel Parson
by 06/08/2021on
We drove two hours to buy a vehicle here because they had the best price on the vehicle we wanted. I was initially not happy to have to travel but I am so glad we did. Our experience at this dealership was excellent. Our salesperson Jermel Parson was kind, professional and was not at all pushy. He took so much of the stress out of deciding to buy. Our finance person Alexandar Aaslid was also excellent. Finance is my least favorite part, but Alexandar never tried to up sell us on things we did not need. He recommended what he thought was best for us and let us decide if we wanted it. Alexandar was a pleasure to work with and really set us up for success with our new Jeep. We kept the dealership open an hour after they closed, and everyone was still so nice to us. Jermel even offered to set us up with our Bluetooth and other settings after the doors closed and everyone was going home. If you want the best experience with the least amount of stress then I recommend you come here and ask for Jermel.
WELCOME TO BILL LUKE ALFA ROMEO OF TEMPE
Looking to purchase a New or Used Vehicle? Bill Luke Alfa Romeo of Tempe offers new Alfa Romeo & Fiat vehicles. Alfa Romeo is a luxury style brand received Motor Trends Car of the Year for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia. Now you can amplify your style with the first ever SUV line from Alfa Romeo, the New Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Fiat is a highly known vehicle in Italy with over 9 awards internationally. Fiat is known for there small size compact vehicles, the Fiat 500, but also Fiat 500x(crossover), Fiat 124 Spider, Fiat 500L (crossover), and also the Abarth Package.
TEMPE CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED OFF I-10 AND ELLIOT – ALFA ROMEO, FIAT & USED CAR DEALERSHIP
You can find Bill Luke Alfa Romeo of Tempe off the I-10 freeway and Elliot at the Tempe AutoPlex. We have over 470 Vehicles in stock from New and Used giving you the opportunity to find the right vehicle for your personality. Visit Bill Luke today off I-10 and Elliot.