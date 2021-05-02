Sands Kia
Customer Reviews of Sands Kia
Sads Kia
by 02/05/2021on
The salesman Emmit Hawkins was very comfortable to work with. We did not feel pressured and he explained to us what vehicles were available to us. Not a lot of going back and forth on the price of the vehicle and trade in. Very easy process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Kia Dealership
by 02/05/2021on
Kyle Van Tersch was so professional and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 02/05/2021on
Always on time and very informative and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 02/05/2021on
Quick & easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sands Kia survey
by 02/05/2021on
I was treated like a person and not a number. It was nice to be greeted by name and although I knew I was there for my first oil change and new tire, I appreciate that Derrick still went over it with me. He told me my wait time and offered me a ride home too. I was immediately called when car was ready and it was quicker than I thought. I even got my car washed and that was nice. I have already referred multiple friends and random people to Sands Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 02/05/2021on
Wait time was acceptable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Oil Change
by 02/04/2021on
Fernando answered all our questions and showed us what part of my car needed to be fixed. He was very professional and we look forward to working with him in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service / High Prices
by 02/04/2021on
Professional, quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a great experience
by 02/03/2021on
Always friendly and thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service 1/18/21
by 02/01/2021on
I am very appreciative of the quick response when arriving for service and the time it takes for the vehicle to be serviced, especially when waiting on-site.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sands Kia
by 02/01/2021on
Working with Stephen has been a total positive experience! He is professional, friendly and made sure the work was done correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service.
by 02/01/2021on
I am always well taken care of, my service guy, TYLER, does a wonderful job. I especially appreciate the car wash!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 02/01/2021on
The ease of getting an appointment and the quick response time of being greeted upon arrival of Dealership. Also, the short wait time, and nice waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keep up the good work
by 02/01/2021on
From the service advisor to the young man who washed and delivered my car to the front of lot (Jacob A very respectable, nice young man hard working)all around great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 02/01/2021on
Prompt and quick service. Greeted as we pulled in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and car wash
by 01/24/2021on
The gentlemen who helped me was very kind and explained everything that they were going to do with my vehicle. He made me feel at ease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/23/2021on
Friendly, courteous, price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 01/22/2021on
Always great customer service and experience overall! We have been going here for years and refuse to go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall work
by 01/22/2021on
Prompt courteous employees
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy buying, even during a pandemic
by 01/22/2021on
The sales team did everything they could to make the experience safe and easy during COVID, which was a huge benefit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience buying a car from Shawn
by 01/17/2021on
Shawn McAdam my Sales guy was super friendly and knowledgeable. Put me in an awesome vehicle at a fair price. Finance Department / Process was quick and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
