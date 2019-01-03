sales Rating

A fairly disappointing experience from beginning to end. On May 11th I found the vehicle I was looking for had my credit checked for the deal and was ready to close. The next day I was told no need to come by as the vehicle was already sold. What? Well I should have cut my losses right there but I had developed a relationship with my salesman and he assured me he could find another vehicle at the same price and we could make the same deal. So I bite and sure enough three weeks later I get a call that the same deal is available again. So I delay making my payment on my current car because I was sure that we were about to close the deal on a new Tahoe. So at the last minute the salesman calls and tells me that the deal isn't the same anymore. They had decided to run my credit again, changed the deal and now wanted me to come up with an additional $1000 down. A classic bait and switch if I ever saw one. And of course my credit is taking a hit now because they have run it through every bank and credit union in creation, not once but twice in the last 30 days. Not to mention that my payment on my current car is now late because of this. So suffice it to say that I am very disappointed with my experience at this dealership. I was completely approved for the car that I wanted, twice, yet I end up empty handed with my credit score diminished. It makes me wonder how serious they are about selling cars and taking care of customers. Let the buyer beware. Read more