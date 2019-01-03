Very prompt
by 03/01/2019on
Quick service and quick return. Got the truck in and out quickly and very polite service staff
Love My car!
by 09/26/2017on
I purchased my Car from David Gonzales! I would recommend anyone to come to this dealership! I was treated just like family!
Best price amazing experience!!
by 07/31/2017on
I worked for Sands some 15 years ago and it was great going in seeing that some of the same people I use to work with were now managers and helping people and actually giving great deals on cars! Caleb made our experience fun and quick. Found the right car the first time with the perfect numbers! Ask for Caleb!
Very Disappointing
by 06/06/2017on
A fairly disappointing experience from beginning to end. On May 11th I found the vehicle I was looking for had my credit checked for the deal and was ready to close. The next day I was told no need to come by as the vehicle was already sold. What? Well I should have cut my losses right there but I had developed a relationship with my salesman and he assured me he could find another vehicle at the same price and we could make the same deal. So I bite and sure enough three weeks later I get a call that the same deal is available again. So I delay making my payment on my current car because I was sure that we were about to close the deal on a new Tahoe. So at the last minute the salesman calls and tells me that the deal isn't the same anymore. They had decided to run my credit again, changed the deal and now wanted me to come up with an additional $1000 down. A classic bait and switch if I ever saw one. And of course my credit is taking a hit now because they have run it through every bank and credit union in creation, not once but twice in the last 30 days. Not to mention that my payment on my current car is now late because of this. So suffice it to say that I am very disappointed with my experience at this dealership. I was completely approved for the car that I wanted, twice, yet I end up empty handed with my credit score diminished. It makes me wonder how serious they are about selling cars and taking care of customers. Let the buyer beware.
Amazing customer service
by 04/08/2017on
I originally went in to get an owners manual for my 2016 Impala. I ended up talking with Shaun Disney, the Internet Director, he made me such an unbelievable deal on a new one I purchased it. I would totally recommend Sands Chevrolet in Surprise!
Nightmares are more pleasant than this experience
by 10/21/2016on
This is the short version. Re:Sands Chevrolet in Surprise. I was only able to drive my brand new CamaroSS for a couple days before the promises of getting the paint cleaned up (bird droppings from sitting on dealer lot) became a nightmare. For the last 12 days the car has been in the body shop - I was told (after the fact) that they pulled the car apart to sand, prime and repaint it. I guess you can image I was shocked and quite upset about it. Since that time, although I was guaranteed that they would keep in constant contact with me and I would have the car back by the middle of this current week, I have actually not heard from anyone other than a Sales mgr today that I called - they did not call me - and he had no idea what was going on with the car. He said he would find out and call me right back. It's been about 2 hours since then and still no word on my "no longer new" car. Communication has been nonexistent and I was never given the option of what they were going to do to my car until after they had started it. I can say I am not pleased at this point. A sales guy stated previously that I would be very happy with the results, but I can't say that I am since I still have no vehicle. I was going to wait to publish a review until I received the car, but they keep sending this to me asking for my input, so, here it is.
Horrible
by 10/11/2016on
Before I left with my brand new traverse I had told them I would not leave until 100% approved. They assured me I was approved and even gave me the bank information for the bank I was "approved" through. 2.5 months had passed and I called the bank wondering where my payment book was and they said they had no record of a loan under my name and SS; so I called the dealership. The dealership said oh we couldn't get you approved without $5000 more down, but we have a year older, still brand new, one just like it. NOTHING was the same, but they were able to add the DVD players for "free" so my husband and I talked and because it had been so long and our trade in was already gone, we reluctantly took the car. Needless to say it was the worst decision ever!!!! This POS has been in the shop 12 times over the 2 years we have it, not including regular maintanence. This included 3 different recalls, AC going out, major oil leak, 3 batteries (yes 3 batteries within 1 year and I was told that is normal), the buttons on the consule not working twice, the radio quit working, the back windshield had a crack in the day we brought it home, and something with the fuel system going out causing me to stop in the middle of the freeway. Of course the dealership won't do anything about it because now it is only worth $18,000 and we owe more than that on this POS. I will NEVER again buy from this dealership!
was great
by 05/10/2016on
only thing wrong was air in tires 39 when it should have been 35
Great place and great service
by 04/30/2016on
Had trouble with a rattling noise. They went over and above to find it and resolved the situation. I highly recommend this dealership.
Pricing
by 04/18/2016on
Bought a brand new Equinox. Took it in for scheduled service (oil change). It had less than 3000 miles and they told me that I MUST have all my wheels balanced at MY COST. I asked them why? They said the Chevy maintenance schedule called for it. B.S.! The schedule said it didn't matter how little my mileage was. It was based on the amount of time I owned he vehicle. B.S.!
Excellent service
by 03/28/2016on
I had a great experience when purchasing my vehicle everything was easy and I would highly recommend this place to all my friends and family.
Dishonesty
by 02/10/2016on
Went in for an oil change- they did that in a reasonable amount of time. Then they came out and tried selling me a new truck. Then they told me. All of my fluids had to be changed and fuel filter had to be cleaned, all to the tune of about $975. They stated if I did not have the work done, my extended warranty would not be valid. Called my local dealer back home and they told me the work that they said was necessary did not have to be done! Sands sent me an.email asking about my experience and then never responded! Needless to say, they did not want to hear about my experience.
Chevy Sonic Purchase
by 02/28/2015on
Scott "McFly" is one of the best over at Sands Chevrolet. He made the buying experience easy yet enjoyable while walking me through the process. At no point was there any pressuring from him and I'd definitely recommend him to anyone who plans on buying a car from there. Not only does he help you out during your purchase, he continues to help you out after as well.
2 visits excuses and no answers
by 02/25/2015on
Service dept did not follow up to get recall or powertrain issues fixed.After two visits and car still not fixed.Really at a loss of words over the missteps and excuses.
Promised follow up never completed
by 02/10/2015on
The service representative and the service manager promised me in person that they would follow up with a warrant claim I requested due to the entertainment system in my 2013 Sonic not working. After several phone calls from me, I have not received any replies or satisfaction. I am not satisfied with the integrity of the service department.
Great experience
by 02/05/2015on
I recently purchased a 2015 Chevy Colorado for my mom. When I walked in Sands Chevrolet in Surprise I knew exactly what I wanted for my mom. I told Joe Mitchell what I wanted and what I wanted it to have in it and he promptly found the Colorado that fit the description. He never attempted to put me in anything more or different. Instead, he stuck to my guidelines without hesitation. The truck that I wanted was at the different dealership. He drove me there and he gave me the opportunity to look at the truck and decide if I wanted to proceed. When I agreed, I drove it back to the Surprise dealership and we continued the process. Joe was amazing and respected me as a customer. When I went to finance, Caleb was the same. Friendly, professional, and understanding my desire to not be there all day. Before much time had passed I was driving to surprise my mom at work with her new truck (her dream). My mom later returned Caleb some paperwork required and when she left she explained to me the same experience I had with Joe and Caleb. After reviewing the reviews with less that optimal ratings, my thought is that there will always be people who don't like something. No business has 100% 5 stars because there are always people who find reasons to complain about something. I would recommend Sands Chevrolet in Surprise to anyone wanting a Chevy. I would also tell them to ask for Joe Mitchell for assistance!!!
2015 Corvette Z51
by 02/01/2015on
After working with Dave Gonzalez at Sands Chevrolet in Surprise, AZ, I would definitely purchase a new or used vehicle from him. No nonsense and straight to the point. I ordered a new 2015 C7 Corvette with Z51 performance package on 09/13/2014. Dave kept me in the loop as the order and build process took place. I finally took delivery on 01/27/2015. No haggling, and all finance paperwork was prepared prior to my arrival to pick up my new Corvette. The experience of purchasing my first Corvette was a pleasant one.
Excellent Service
by 12/25/2014on
I am very pleased with the service you gave me. Cameron is an asset to your company as he was very helpful and courteous. I felt like he really cared about my needs. I was especially pleased when he informed me all systems checked out and I didn't need the 75,000 mile service. I don't think I ever remember a company being that honest. It saved me over $600 at this time. Especially thankful as I just spent over $900. I will be making an appointment for a 30,000 mile service for my wife's Scion next month. Also thanks so much for the complete car wash. George A. Bryant
happy customer
by 12/24/2014on
I felt comfortable with David my sales agent. He was patient and very understanding to my needs. I would definitely come back and recommend him
Sonic for a "Sweet 16"!
by 12/24/2014on
I was able to come in and tell the salesman what I wanted and the rest was pretty easy and straightforward. I'm glad that Sands moved into my area of town... I will certainly use them and recommend them in the future!
Service Documentation
by 12/23/2014on
My 2006 GMC Sierra HD Duramax diesel received its 60,000 mile major service at Sands Chevrolet. This service includes dozens of checks and I was surprised that no detailed information was provided regarding the wear on the vehicle. For example, there was a full inspection of the brakes but no indication of the % wear or % remaining was provided. Same for tire wear, and for engine coolant strength, wiper blades, fan belt, etc.. Victor, my service advisor, simply commented that 'all was good' which is far less information than I'm used to. I am from Canada and my GM servicing dealer there provides a very detailed report signed by the servicing technician. Other than that, everyone was so helpful, friendly and professional.