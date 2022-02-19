1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The Service Department here was absolutely no help at all. Went in and had some routine services done. After that, I informed and reported some issues I've been having with my vehicle, which is still under 3yr/36,000 mile warranty with 2 other different warranty plans with Toyota. After showing them the issues, they claimed to have driven my vehicle around to pin point the issues I mentioned. They came back from the "drive" and told me they didn't find anything for one of the issues I mentioned and for the other issues they said they couldn't do anything because "that's just how the vehicle is." The moment I drove off the lot after basically saying there's nothing wrong, well....the issues that they said didn't exist happened again. I drove back right after and took the service agent with me and he even noticed the issues I brought up. Keep in mind, I didn't pay for any of this at this time because this vehicle is under warranty. When I talked to the service manager, he claimed he sat in my car that day I got it serviced and said he didn't notice anything unusual. However, I don't buy it one bit cause why would the service manager come randomly sit in my car but not anyone else's when these issues never got to a manager level. When I asked to see another vehicle of the same model for comparison to verify that the issues I was having were indeed the same in all models of my car, they didn't want to show me. They claim I wanted to see another customers vehicle for comparison when I clearly didn't. They had a used one on their own lot that they could've shown me but didn't bother at all. I called Toyota Motor Sales Customer Service directly and they said these issues DO NOT happen on other vehicles of the same model as the one that I have. The Service Manager, Gabe, said they could fix it if the issues were identified by them but then said he would have to do loads of paper work. But I guess it makes sense why they didn't want to fix the issues the first time. Apparently if you have warranty and need things fixed, you won't be able to because it's inconvienent for them due to the amount of paperwork the Service Manager has to do. Now the Service Manager is telling me that the issues I am having with a 2018 vehicle (that is still covered on a 3/36,000 mile warranty) is NOT covered under warranty and is considered normal conditions even though we got off the phone and he never told me that. On top of that, when I went initially to get these issues checked out, they told me it was still under warranty which is why I didn't pay anything. But now that I've posted a negative review, it's not covered all of a sudden. Now if that's not retaliation then I don't know what is. How are my issues with my car considered "normal conditions" when all the other cars of the same model don't have these issues! I've been in 3 different types of vehicles of the same model as mines and they do not have these issues. It doesn't matter where you purchased your Toyota vehicle from. For example, I could have bought it in North Carolina and moved to Arizona, it just doesn't matter. I for sure will not be going all the way back to where I purchased my vehicle to take care of these issues when there's a Service Deparment here! If you're a TOYOTA Service Department, do your job and service or fix issues that TOYOTA customers have with their vehicles because you're TOYOTA and that's what you're there to do. The Service Department is supposed to take care of you and your vehicle instead of sending you off to another Service Department. That's just unprofessional. I will be reporting my complaint all the way up to all agencies and higher because clearly things aren't getting done right here. They will reply to these reviews just to say the replied and to defend themselves. They make it seem like they actually care and but in reality they're indirectly putting you on blast for the negative review. You won't find the help you need from this service department so you're better off servicing your vehicle elsewhere. Read more