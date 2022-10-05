Customer Reviews of Right Honda
Another surprise car buy
by 05/10/2022on
A service call turned into an unexpected trade in thanks to the magic workings of Gene G and the team at Right Honda. Once again, a possible stressful transaction went smoothly and without issue. He abs my daughter worked out all the details so all I had to do was sign on the dotted line. We will be going back for our next Honda trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service- but be prepared to pay for it!
by 05/10/2022on
The atmosphere is relaxing, staff is helpful but a simple oil change for my car was $100. I remember paying $20 for my ‘05 accord. Good old days I guess!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Warranty service
by 05/10/2022on
My service advisor, Bill, was very helpful in providing me with a loaner vehicle and working around my work hours to drop off and pick up my vehicle. I have been a customer at Right Honda with 2 vehicles for over 12 years and have always had great service. Bill has always helped me and explain what absolutely needs to be attended to that day and what I can wait on until my next visit. I appreciate his honesty and friendly greeting each time with speak. He is extremely personable and recalls prior conversations from previous visits. I feel that he sees me as more then just a customer. Thanks Bill for your continued friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Kudos to Service Dept!
by 05/08/2022on
Service department got me in right away for an oil change. I potentially also needed filters, but Service was honest with me that they were not needed once they started working on my car. In other words, they didn’t oversell me and I appreciate the integrity. I got my car back sooner than anticipated. It was an excellent visit! My contact was Mile and he was awesome! Thanks Mike!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Totally excellent
by 05/08/2022on
Quick drop off, stayed in contact with me, easy check out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Ridgeline recall
by 05/07/2022on
Good fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Great service.
by 05/07/2022on
The service is prompt and thorough. Very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Always great service
by 05/06/2022on
We ended up with a screw in our tire and the fee to patch it was very reasonable. They were able to get us in same day and fix it quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Excellent service; problem reoccurred
by 05/05/2022on
Easy to make appointment. Place very clean. People very friendly. Lyft ride home and back provided. Loose mud flap reattached, but came loose again a few hundred miles later. Had to pay to get fixed again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/03/2022on
Efficient work and timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Oil Change
by 05/03/2022on
The service was fast, friendly, comfortable waiting area but the cost of an oil change seemed very high.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Rapid response and shorter time than expected.
by 04/28/2022on
Very reliable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Very good. As usual.
by 04/28/2022on
You guys do a great job. Very professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Best in the business
by 04/26/2022on
Gary Kravetz is a true professional. Based on our discussion of what I was looking for, he picked out a car that was a perfect match. I wasn’t pressured into something I didn’t want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Caring service
by 04/25/2022on
I was very well taken cared for by my service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Awesome Service
by 04/25/2022on
I had never gone to this dealership but I was totally impressed. My navigation screen went black so I called this dealership and got my car in the same day, by the following day it was repaired. They also discovered that I had a leaking AC condenser which was covered by my warranty in a very timely manner as well. Daniel was excellent and wonderful to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Dan Oregon was terrific.
by 04/23/2022on
Very timely. Always gives great service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Amazing!
by 04/23/2022on
Really great experience, Daniel was amazing. He was super helpful, he was professional and friendly. The service was fast and the entire staff was welcoming. I won’t go anywhere else :) 10/10 for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Informative
by 04/23/2022on
Brandon was very on top of communication with me. He let me know what the problem was, how much it was, how long it would take, and called my warranty company as soon as he could. Very pleased with the service… hopefully the work is as great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
Oil Change
by 04/23/2022on
Oil change was too expensive. It seems to go up in price frequently. Service Advisor, Mike, was good. Didn’t pressure for additional service. You should bring back the car washes if you’re charging so much. That was a nice touch.
- Recommend this dealer? No
Service /Overall Car Check
by 04/23/2022on
Right people to talk to. Approachable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
