5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My service advisor, Bill, was very helpful in providing me with a loaner vehicle and working around my work hours to drop off and pick up my vehicle. I have been a customer at Right Honda with 2 vehicles for over 12 years and have always had great service. Bill has always helped me and explain what absolutely needs to be attended to that day and what I can wait on until my next visit. I appreciate his honesty and friendly greeting each time with speak. He is extremely personable and recalls prior conversations from previous visits. I feel that he sees me as more then just a customer. Thanks Bill for your continued friendly service. Read more