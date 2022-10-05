Skip to main content
Right Honda

Right Honda
7875 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Right Honda

4.3
Overall Rating
4.32 out of 5 stars(248)
Recommend: Yes (68) No (16)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another surprise car buy

by R Courtney on 05/10/2022

A service call turned into an unexpected trade in thanks to the magic workings of Gene G and the team at Right Honda. Once again, a possible stressful transaction went smoothly and without issue. He abs my daughter worked out all the details so all I had to do was sign on the dotted line. We will be going back for our next Honda trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

248 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service- but be prepared to pay for it!

by LoAnn on 05/10/2022

The atmosphere is relaxing, staff is helpful but a simple oil change for my car was $100. I remember paying $20 for my ‘05 accord. Good old days I guess!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Warranty service

by Kathie on 05/10/2022

My service advisor, Bill, was very helpful in providing me with a loaner vehicle and working around my work hours to drop off and pick up my vehicle. I have been a customer at Right Honda with 2 vehicles for over 12 years and have always had great service. Bill has always helped me and explain what absolutely needs to be attended to that day and what I can wait on until my next visit. I appreciate his honesty and friendly greeting each time with speak. He is extremely personable and recalls prior conversations from previous visits. I feel that he sees me as more then just a customer. Thanks Bill for your continued friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kudos to Service Dept!

by Colleen M on 05/08/2022

Service department got me in right away for an oil change. I potentially also needed filters, but Service was honest with me that they were not needed once they started working on my car. In other words, they didn’t oversell me and I appreciate the integrity. I got my car back sooner than anticipated. It was an excellent visit! My contact was Mile and he was awesome! Thanks Mike!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Totally excellent

by Shelby on 05/08/2022

Quick drop off, stayed in contact with me, easy check out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ridgeline recall

by Steve on 05/07/2022

Good fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service.

by Laura de Blank on 05/07/2022

The service is prompt and thorough. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service

by Stacy on 05/06/2022

We ended up with a screw in our tire and the fee to patch it was very reasonable. They were able to get us in same day and fix it quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service; problem reoccurred

by Roadtripper on 05/05/2022

Easy to make appointment. Place very clean. People very friendly. Lyft ride home and back provided. Loose mud flap reattached, but came loose again a few hundred miles later. Had to pay to get fixed again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Phillip on 05/03/2022

Efficient work and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Barb on 05/03/2022

The service was fast, friendly, comfortable waiting area but the cost of an oil change seemed very high.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rapid response and shorter time than expected.

by Dave Lorenz on 04/28/2022

Very reliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very good. As usual.

by Bobby on 04/28/2022

You guys do a great job. Very professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best in the business

by Kathy Z on 04/26/2022

Gary Kravetz is a true professional. Based on our discussion of what I was looking for, he picked out a car that was a perfect match. I wasn’t pressured into something I didn’t want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Caring service

by PS on 04/25/2022

I was very well taken cared for by my service advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service

by Kathy W on 04/25/2022

I had never gone to this dealership but I was totally impressed. My navigation screen went black so I called this dealership and got my car in the same day, by the following day it was repaired. They also discovered that I had a leaking AC condenser which was covered by my warranty in a very timely manner as well. Daniel was excellent and wonderful to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dan Oregon was terrific.

by Clara on 04/23/2022

Very timely. Always gives great service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing!

by OT on 04/23/2022

Really great experience, Daniel was amazing. He was super helpful, he was professional and friendly. The service was fast and the entire staff was welcoming. I won’t go anywhere else :) 10/10 for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Informative

by CLK on 04/23/2022

Brandon was very on top of communication with me. He let me know what the problem was, how much it was, how long it would take, and called my warranty company as soon as he could. Very pleased with the service… hopefully the work is as great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Mike on 04/23/2022

Oil change was too expensive. It seems to go up in price frequently. Service Advisor, Mike, was good. Didn’t pressure for additional service. You should bring back the car washes if you’re charging so much. That was a nice touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service /Overall Car Check

by Jebsen Carl Mongcopa on 04/23/2022

Right people to talk to. Approachable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

296 cars in stock
183 new72 used41 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

Right Honda, a Honda dealer in Scottsdale, Arizona was built with one mission - Provide amenities to guarantee customer satisfaction before, during, and after the sale of our great Honda cars, trucks, and SUVS.

Our Scottsdale Honda dealership is one of the premier Honda dealers in the state of Arizona. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Honda parts and Honda service departments in Arizona. Right Honda provides Scottsdale, Arizona with an excellent Honda Parts Team. Please be sure to visit our virtual Parts and Service department online righthonda.dealerpro.net, or come in to visit us at 7875 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd..

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers in the city of Scottsdale, Arizona, and those surrounding suburbs near Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Peoria

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

