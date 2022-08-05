5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Manny and Mark were both knowledgeable, friendly and extremely responsive. When the original vehicle I wanted was sold during negotiations Manny worked diligently to find a second vehicle that would work. He also worked to get a great deal to soften the disappointment of missing out on the original vehicle. Joorman delivered my paperwork directly to my home and was very helpful and professional. Marciela in finance was kind and patient with my questions and I appreciated her willingness to be available for any future questions. I also appreciated she did not exert the typical aggressive upsell of additional options but otherwise explained the various benefits, gave her recommendations and allowed me to make an informed decision. I felt respected and not pressured. Many thanks to the entire team. I look forward to receiving my vehicle soon and I am sure will have a similar positive experience upon delivery. Read more