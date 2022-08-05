Mark Kia
Customer Reviews of Mark Kia
Smooth and easy deal
by 05/08/2022on
Ethan Shannon was easy to work with and made the whole buying process go smoothly! We love our new (used) vehicle and got a great price.
Do not buy from this dealership!
by 12/08/2020on
Do not buy from this dealership!! Horrible customer service! They treat you like they don't want you to by a car! Abdul has to be the worst sales person I've ever dealt with. Can't believe this dealership hasn't gone under with the way they treat potential buyers.
Purchased a new car
by 04/18/2020on
Customer service was fantastic very warm and helpful staff. Helped us in every way possible to get my family a new car.
Why so....
by 04/18/2020on
It was a straight forward, friendly experience that didn't take too long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Keep up the good work!
by 04/18/2020on
Very prompt, good communication, professional, and thorough. No hard sell for anything the technician suggested we do and the printout of those suggestions is great to keep in my file for the next time. Picking up and taking the car for service is a nice feature and my car always comes back clean - inside and out. THANKS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Renewed Lease
by 04/18/2020on
I turned in my expiring lease for a new one. The new car hadn't been delivered yet and there were no loaners available. (The morning of our appointment my car's battery decided it had enough.) So to make sure we were taken care of, the dealership gave me a new battery to use until my car was delivered. They are great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
What a great new dealership
by 04/18/2020on
very friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Extremely Satisfied
by 04/18/2020on
Manny and Mark were both knowledgeable, friendly and extremely responsive. When the original vehicle I wanted was sold during negotiations Manny worked diligently to find a second vehicle that would work. He also worked to get a great deal to soften the disappointment of missing out on the original vehicle. Joorman delivered my paperwork directly to my home and was very helpful and professional. Marciela in finance was kind and patient with my questions and I appreciated her willingness to be available for any future questions. I also appreciated she did not exert the typical aggressive upsell of additional options but otherwise explained the various benefits, gave her recommendations and allowed me to make an informed decision. I felt respected and not pressured. Many thanks to the entire team. I look forward to receiving my vehicle soon and I am sure will have a similar positive experience upon delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!!
by 04/16/2020on
Fast, friendly, did what they said they would do
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/13/2020on
Always very personable and now closer to where I live.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
standard service review
by 04/11/2020on
fast, friendly. Dealership is less than 3 miles from my home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks Mark Kia!
by 04/10/2020on
Dakota was a rockstar, and everything was handled professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
04-06-2020
by 04/09/2020on
Staff we are friendly and seemed to care about my visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Caring Dealer
by 04/08/2020on
Josh cared about us and wanted to help us to purchase the vehicle we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
You guys ROCK!
by 04/08/2020on
Max was very helpful and knowledgable. It was by far the easiest car buying experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mark Kia cares
by 04/07/2020on
BRANDI, my service advisor, made sure my appointment went smoothly amid the chaos of the world! It's good to know she and her co-workers are "still there" for Kia owners who want to keep their vehicles running well to help get through these crazy times. I didn't get a good look at the dealership's new digs because of the "social distancing" thing, but maybe next time. Everyone, please stay safe and I look forward to seeing you again! -- Ian Gertzen :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 04/06/2020on
Being delivered to my home
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A long time customer - loyal & loyalty counts
by 04/05/2020on
on time, great service department. Love Brandy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Kia service
by 04/05/2020on
Good timely service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Black Copper SX Telluride
by 04/04/2020on
Your salesman Max Kemp is stellar and deserves all the credit. I gave him a specific challenge to find me a Black Copper SX Telluride or else don't bother me. He honored my request and hunted down exactly what I wanted then reached out to me. He didn't try to sell me on another color or model as other dealerships have done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing service!
by 04/03/2020on
Brandi was extremely nice and helpful. She went over in detail what they were going to do with the car then when I picked it up explained what they were able to get done all free of charge because of my extended warranty. Great service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
