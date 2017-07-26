5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hello, I just wanted to let people know where to go when looking for a vehicle. If you want great customer service, hospitality and a team of people who will work hard for you to make sure that your buying experience is a GREAT one, please visit Marvin E (sales consultant) and Dave M (finance and marketing) at Enterprise in Scottsdale. I recently lost my vehicle from an accident and was once again in the market for another vehicle. Where i purchased my prior vehicle i was not able to get back into another vehicle due to life happening since 2014 when i purchased the 1st vehicle. I received a call from one of the sales consultants from Enterprise after being in a rental through them from the accident. We set up a meeting, i went in and was met by Marvin and he took great care of me to get everything moving. Dave stepped in on the finance side and together they were able to put me into a wonderful vehicle.The vehicle met all of the expectations and Marvin eased the concerns that i had stepping into another vehicle. Thank you very much Marvin for taking all of my concerns and questions into consideration when looking for the right vehicle for me. Dave you are awesome with the numbers, Great Job!!! Thank you again for all that you have done to make my experience a very pleasant one. sincerely, Sharon Read more