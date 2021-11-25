Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale
Flawless Experience
by 11/25/2021on
Just left the dealership after taking delivery of my new GV80. Absolutely love the vehicle. Great lines and extremely well equipped. Even can suggest a position for the driver's seat based on my statistics. We came into the dealership not thinking we would buy, but Jonathan was so patient and knowledgeable. He knows the cars inside and out. I had a very specific color combination that I wanted and given the supply chain difficulties we are facing, I doubted I would find it. Jonathan again was patient reviewing existing and incoming inventory and luck would have it exactly what I wanted was available. Today Jonathan spent all of the time I needed to show me all of the features of the vehicle. He sincerely asked me to come back anytime or call with any questions. I also have to give kudos to Ian in Finance. I had purchased a used car from this dealership 6 years ago, and Ian was a pleasure to deal with back then. He has only gotten better. Such a better experience than my last new car purchase from one of the dealers up on Scottsdale and Princess. All in all this is a great dealership with great personnel and I got myself a great SUV.
No USFMVSS Certification on their used cars!
by 12/28/2021on
Apparently Earnhardt Hyundai is not doing the required US Federal Motor Vehicle certification when they bring cars in from Korea to sell, by confirming that the used Hyundais they are offering were originally sold in the US, and if they weren’t Earnhart is supposed to ensure the cars met all US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards before offering them for sale. I have asked for this i formation from them on the used car I bought from them on numerous occasions, but continue to receive no response. This information is necessary for me to import my car to another country to attend to a family illness. I have also filed a complaint with the FTC.
My 3rd great experience!
by 03/31/2021on
What a pleasant difference from other dealerships I've visited. The process was smooth, efficient and painless. I was treated with respect, the offer was excellent and the experience was very comfortable. Thanks Farid! This was my 3rd new car purchase from Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale. My prior experiences were similar to this one. I highly recommend them.
Great car buying experience
by 07/16/2020on
Very professional and pleasant car buying experience. Love the new Santa Fe and can’t be happier about the service I received! Thank you DJ for your professionalism
Santa Fe
by 10/18/2019on
Ben Girard, Service Advisor continues with "Best Practices" customer satisfaction along with the work by the "tech" servicing my vehicle. Michael Southern as Director of Service continues his overview and excellent direction. Will continue to go to Earnhardt for my service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Earnhardt is the best!
by 09/07/2019on
They went above and beyond to make sure that I was happy and that my purchase was in my benefit. Thank you so much!!!
Leasing a 2018 SEL Elantra
by 09/12/2018on
The Salesman, Julian Foldes, was great, well informed, had all the options on Lease versus Buy. Anthony Femiano, General Sales Manager was very helpful, respectful to the fact my husband was a Veteran and with a disabled USMC (Marine) son, got a great deal, would return and would recommend this dealership and these professionals to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 09/11/2018on
Outstanding service. Everyone in the service department was professionable and personable. They really know how to treat customers. Excellent work at very fair pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Better than Expected
by 05/05/2018on
I was hesitant to go to Earnhardt because my friends shared their experiences with me. I had the total opposite experience. The sales person (Robert Gentile) was knowledgable, personable, and helpful. I did not feel manipulated or forced into making a decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Santa Fe purchase
by 01/22/2018on
Everything went smoothly to my satisfaction in buying my vehicle. I would not hesitate to go back again, I was referred to Earnhardt by a neighborhood friend.
new survey
by 01/20/2018on
Ricardo was very friendly as well as helpful. I called and told him about my battery and he told me that I could come right in. I did and the service was great! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Earnhardt
by 01/19/2018on
The work was done in a less time then first told. Received good information from Michael-who coordinated my sto service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 01/16/2018on
Jonathan and Kevin were great to work with. From the beginning, they were attentive and responsivr, without being pushy. They were upfront and honest. I was dealing with Earnhardt and Horne. The difference was night and day
My January 2018 Service Visit
by 01/12/2018on
My Service Advisor Ricardo took the car in right away and already had it ready to go when I got back from going for a bite to eat down the street. The techs not only performed the service due but washed the car and even cleaned the inside glass! I've been with you guys for sales & service for over 5 years now, and it's always been 5 Stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ Sales Team
by 01/10/2018on
Sales staff (Ibrahim) and manager (Bob) were professional, courteous and to-the-point, which made buying my favorite car ever a very stress-free experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
7500 mile service
by 01/06/2018on
Car in for 7500 mile service. No hassle. Car back to me in less than an hour, serviced, washed, and a discount on the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of my experience purchasing my Genesis G80
by 01/05/2018on
The personal customer attention by all the employees I've encountered so far at Earnhardt has been exceptional. From Farid, the Sales Representative to Jimmy, New Car Sales Manager, to Tristen in Finance, my experience was the best I received from any dealership I've purchased a car from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3rd car. Best Hyundai dealer around
by 01/04/2018on
Jimmy Tonelli always takes care of business. Makes the transaction short and sweet. Robert McGregor did great as well. No one was pushy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sport 80
by 01/03/2018on
Entire leasing experience including test drive, vehicle selection, lease and financial discussions and pickup of car. Great followup by all concerned prior to and after signing of lease and pickup of car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience!
by 01/03/2018on
I felt everyone was genuine, transparent, friendly, professional, and helpful. Jonathan and Ian were outstanding and made sure I was totally satisfied!!!
djay djay
by 01/02/2018on
courteous helpful staff great deal. They were very very helpful in every way. They even worked on my loan after I left to get me a lower rate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
