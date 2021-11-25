5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just left the dealership after taking delivery of my new GV80. Absolutely love the vehicle. Great lines and extremely well equipped. Even can suggest a position for the driver's seat based on my statistics. We came into the dealership not thinking we would buy, but Jonathan was so patient and knowledgeable. He knows the cars inside and out. I had a very specific color combination that I wanted and given the supply chain difficulties we are facing, I doubted I would find it. Jonathan again was patient reviewing existing and incoming inventory and luck would have it exactly what I wanted was available. Today Jonathan spent all of the time I needed to show me all of the features of the vehicle. He sincerely asked me to come back anytime or call with any questions. I also have to give kudos to Ian in Finance. I had purchased a used car from this dealership 6 years ago, and Ian was a pleasure to deal with back then. He has only gotten better. Such a better experience than my last new car purchase from one of the dealers up on Scottsdale and Princess. All in all this is a great dealership with great personnel and I got myself a great SUV. Read more