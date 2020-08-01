Skip to main content
Earnhardt Cadillac

7901 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Cadillac

44 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Drbonniezs on 01/08/2020

Anthony Herrmann provides superb customer service and the entire staff was welcoming. We were so impressed 2 weeks ago with his service with my mother’s purchase that we returned yesterday and purchased one for ourselves!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with Anthony

by Tony on 09/04/2019

We had a great experience with Anthony at Earnhardt Cadillac.. He was helpful and informative. Would redirect recommend it to anyone.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anthony is awesome!

by Melissa on 09/04/2019

Anthony was very helpful and got us in & out very quickly! The customer service can’t be beat!!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

OUTSTANDING Across The Board

by YoJuice on 12/20/2016

5-Star experience across the board. JP Parkhurst and his team went above and beyond in every aspect to make this a pleasurable experience. Fair, straight forward, and handled this is a way that represents your company in a spectacular light. For the first time in my 30 years of buying an automobile, I can truly say I enjoyed it. Could not have asked for a better ride. Thank you, Earnhardt!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Craig Bergmann went above my expectations

by shoelady2 on 09/27/2016

I came to the dealership to check the air in my tires, only to find the service dept. closed. Craig came out and helped me and we then talked about a new car. One week later, after productive negotiations with him, I drove out with a new ATS! Craig was helpful and caring throughout the process

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Earnhardt Cadillac

by Lotusteam1 on 06/03/2016

The purchase of my new Cadillac CTS-V Sport was the best I've ever had. No pressure, straight talk and very professional. Cadillac is working hard with its dealers to build high quality dependable cars and excellent service. The service after the sale is very important to me.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy

by Robssrx on 04/14/2016

Great experience. Very professional, listen to your needs and find you the right vehicle. This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchase from this dealership and will be back in 2 years. Thanks, Rob

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership experience we have ever had!

by watkinslady on 12/12/2015

Our experience was the best experience we have had at any dealership. From the minute we walked in the door, until we drove away in our vehicle. Chris Scherff was professional and very knowledgeable. We were so impressed, we have shared our experience with anyone who asked us about our new vehicle. The manager was very welcoming and friendly. This experience has changed our view of car dealerships. There was no pressure to close the deal. The vehicles speak for themselves, so they don't have to pressure the customers.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love this dealership!

by Happycam46 on 12/07/2015

My salesman Roberto Saenz went above and beyond to get me a great deal. He was very professional and I will be a return customer.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb puchasing process

by JasonESV on 10/24/2015

The best buying experience I've ever had. My sales consultant, Stan Powell, not only provided what a consumer really desires during the purchase process, but far exceeded. Many thanks.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Initial Purchase 2015

by LariAnn2015 on 10/20/2015

I had initially requested to look at 2015 SRX models but was only shown 2016's. We were told they couldn't locate them. The website noted 26 of the model we wanted available. We eventually found what I wanted. Our salesman, Jeff was great. Also, I need to come back and have fluids checked. The dummy light for that is coming on. And we haven't been able to get the car to connect to OnStar or the garage opener.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Cadillac Escalade

by John_123 on 10/18/2015

I like the can do attitude of the salesman. Other deals tried to talk me out of things they didn't have. Stan said no problem we'll get it for you.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new car purchase

by Ronald1234 on 10/09/2015

JP regularly checked in with me, went outside dealership to find the best matching car available to fit our desire and essentially closed the deal, to include the trade via phone, text and email.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 SRX

by Davidg47 on 07/11/2015

Very pleasant. Talked to Larry Nichols on the phone. Anthony was out of town. We nailed down the deal and I came into the store 30 minutes later to puck-up the car. The paper work went very smoothly.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Scottsdale Earnhardt Cadillac Experience was incredible!!!

by JuliaK_Phx1 on 06/25/2015

JP was knowledgable and very thorough in explaining the features of our vehicle. He was patient to re-explain things that we needed him to cover a second time. He was pleasant to work with and we will definitely recommend your dealership for the specific reason that we will recommend our family and friends to JP for a top notch car buying experience.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience! Earnhardt Cadillac! You won't be disappointed

by Twi730 on 06/06/2015

I was extremely impressed! After looking and dealing with other dealerships, I was cautious when I came here. Waiting for the "game" that car dealers do. Well I was completely wrong with Earnhardt Cadillac! The salesman Gene Pridemore was a delight to work with absolutely no pressure what so ever! He was so patient with me as I could not decide on a model of car. He was knowledgeable and so helpful. They should clone him. The manager Brendon was helpful too. They were both so low key. It made choosing the vehicle and the entire car buying experience a delight! (Normally you wake up the next day with a sick feeling in your stomach thinking I should have bought something else). Not the case here! The way I was treated and the entire transaction was outstanding. I would highly recommend this dealership. If you are looking for a great car buying experience this is the place to go! Ask for Gene Pridemore, you won't be disappointed. No games here!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by ArthurMartinez on 05/20/2015

Everyone was very friendly and helpful. They worked with us and gave us the vehicle we wanted within the price range we wanted. Jeff and Don were very attentive and personable. Great team of reps. Love the Cadillac SRX.......

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Cadillac CTS

by GaryCTS2015 on 05/04/2015

We recently bought a car at an Acura dealership prior to buying our new CTS, and the experiences were polar opposites, with our Cadillac salesman being very helpful, courteous and personable.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cadillac SRX

by peabodyjr on 04/17/2015

Anthony Hermann was a pleasure to work with. Very knowledgeable and helpful. There was no high pressure sales and he listened carefully to our needs and our requirements.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cadillac ATS Purchase

by Ciccolella on 03/27/2015

Buying my ATS was one of the most comfortable car buying experiences I've had. I found it to be fair, short, pleasant, polite and above all I was taken seriously when it came to the deal.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rick and Jim are superstars!!

by RyanSabouneh on 03/05/2015

I had the pleasure of working with Rick and Jim on this deal and I could not have been treated with more respect and consideration than any other experience I have had purchasing a new vehicle. I traded my STS-V and was able to lease a brand new CTS, it is an absolutely beautiful car!! I will be recommending Rick to all of my friends/family. Thank you to everyone involved. -A Very Pleased Client

