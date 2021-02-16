Right Toyota
Customer Reviews of Right Toyota
Great Deals
by 02/16/2021on
The staff was super helpful and friendly through the whole process and they have really low prices.
Fuel pump replace (recalled part)
by 02/25/2021on
Got there the first appointment of the day 7:00am spent 15 minutes to get vehicle handed over to service Dept. Got a rental for the day at no cost to me. Got a phone call at 10:30am that it was done. Dropped off rental and got my vehicle. Back home by 12:00pm
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellence in Service
by 02/13/2021on
I have been coming to Right Toyota for service and vehicles and have always been satisfied. I appreciate great Customer Service ! Sylvia Williamson 2018 Toyota Prius
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People
by 02/05/2021on
Ryan MacNeil and Aidyn closed the deal for me. There outstanding customer service and down to earth attitudes is exactly what I was looking for!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Watch the add-ons!!!
by 02/05/2021on
Sales staff was friendly and helpful, however the add-ons drove the advertised price from $7995 to over $13K.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying experience
by 02/01/2021on
I had a terrible experience. I felt such pressure to accept the deal they offered me. I said I didn’t want to make a decision on the spot and they so pressured me that I finally said ok. I’m sorry that I purchased the car. I plan on returning it tomorrow. I planned on looking at several different cars before making a decision. This was one of the worst experiences I have ever encountered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 01/31/2021on
They are forever burning people. I bought a service package and we were supposed to have one left and they told us and argued with us we have none. Reason I say they are burning us. Everytime we go in someone is always being burned at Right Toyota
Great Service
by 01/21/2021on
I have no complaints to write about Right Toyota. Whenever I go to the dealership it is always friendly people concerned about me and my car. The service is fast, done correctly, and the results are gone over with me so I know what was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto maintenance
by 01/05/2021on
Went in for routine oil and filter, plus inquiring on recall. Service writer was professional and attentive. Right Toyota is my dealership of choice.
Routine Service
by 12/30/2020on
Right Toyota is prompt courteous and this visit was no different. On-time and pleasant all the way. Chris was my contact this time and did a great job. Highly recommend this dealer
Working Hard During Trying Times
by 12/24/2020on
Every department is working so hard to service the customer despite distancing and short staffing. Matt in the service department gives fantastic service. Thanks guys!!!
Great Service
by 11/01/2020on
Courteous and informative.
Awesome!
by 10/23/2020on
I have never had any bad situations working with Right Toyota! They are always professional and take time to explain the procedures they performed on my car.
Good on time service
by 10/14/2020on
Good communication with Service Advisor to Technician to onetime completion and summary of work performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota care service
by 10/14/2020on
When I arrived I asked the gentleman to check my front passenger tire because the tire light was on. After the service the light was still on and my tire was still low and the nail was still in it they did nothing. Therefore I went somewhere else on my own time which was extra time and could’ve been done at Toyota with the service I paid for now I had to pay extra do you have the tire serviced
Fraud window tint
by 10/09/2020on
Buyer beware - Fraud Purchased a Tacoma and was charged $800 for after market window tint. Found out one month later that there was actually no tint and that the windows are dyed slightly at factory during manufacturing. Contacted dealer and was assured it was a mistake and they would refund the money. They never did and would not return my call. Lesson learned, stay away from this dealership and review the buyers guide from the AZ attorney generals office. It has some good guidance. Hope my loss will be your gain.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Positive experience
by 10/02/2020on
Right Toyota had a strong inventory of Highlanders in stock to choose from, the nice salesman and efficient finance officer performed well and we are enjoying our new 2020 Highlander L AWD.
They got me what I needed
by 10/02/2020on
I didn’t expect to be getting a new car as I didn’t need one but by happenstance the stars aligned and they got me the price I needed to justify getting a new car. Overall, pretty easy to work with
Excellent Fast Service
by 09/23/2020on
Right Toyota definitely has their crap together and has always gotten me in and out very quickly. We are very happy with them!
Fantastic Service Rep, Tim Paffumi
by 08/19/2020on
I've bought 3 vehicles from Right Toyota, 2 used and 1 new. It has never been the sales department that brought me back, it is the service representative that has helped me through all these years. Tim Paffumi is responsive, helpful, honest, and it makes all the difference in this dealership. It's this man that keeps my husband and me coming back year after year. I wish I could find someone in sales that had the same values that Tim does.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change service
by 08/11/2020on
1hr waiting. But, I really like that they checked all the car. Since you get to your appoint you will find wonderful people to help you right away. Very professional. I always take my vehicle to Right Toyota, they are the experts for my vehicle
