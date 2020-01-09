Awarded 2020

7875 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(877) 731-1882
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Right Honda

4.6
Overall Rating
(136)
Recommend: Yes (123) No (13)
sales Rating

Honda Experience

by Jj on 09/01/2020

It was a delight to visit Right Honda this past week The staff were wonderful and everybody was happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Horrible salesman

by Mark laster bad salesman on 09/02/2020

So I was going to do a trade in plus some cash on a truck that I called about and first of all I called and asked if the truck was an XLT package and the salesman MARK LASTER said yes and when I got there the truck was a base model it was the XL second I decided not to trade in my vehicle and I was just going to put money down and the salesman got mad and was telling me stuff like it was bad business and that it was bad karma for the business that I have I have never dealt with such person before I just would not recommend that dealership at all I would never go back or I would never recommend it to anyone

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Honda Experience

by Jj on 09/01/2020

It was a delight to visit Right Honda this past week The staff were wonderful and everybody was happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

AAA car sales

by Jeff S on 09/01/2020

Quick and easy leasing process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Windshield

by Service and repair on 09/01/2020

All was done very professionally!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by John S on 09/01/2020

I had to get an oil change and Dan L. was so quick to help me get that set up. I was in and out in 30 minutes. I appreciate the professionalism and over friendly demeanor of this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Top Notch Customer-First Service

by Brian Nesvig on 08/31/2020

*Long post, but please read* To anyone looking to buy/trade a car – but especially to those with Covid-related concerns – contact Right Honda in Scottsdale (and ask for Mark Laster). We just traded our used Honda Odyssey for a new one, and their attention to our health concerns was genuine. I’ve never experienced that kind of customer-first service from a car dealership. I was invited in to speak with them in person, but there was no pressure or demand to do so. Other dealerships I called wouldn’t go past ballpark numbers before insisting I come in person to negotiate face-to-face. And for anyone who’s every purchased a car from a dealership, you know that means sitting in some back office for hours on end while they try to grind every last penny out of you. Don’t get me wrong, Right Honda’s a business that’s trying to make money like any other, but they were the only one to respect my concerns, and they bent over backward to accommodate them. I drove away with a relaxed/relieved smile on my face, rather than walking out feeling exhausted and confused as to what I’d just been through. Mark Laster was my primary contact, and I can’t say enough good things about him and the way he handled our transaction. He didn’t pass me off to some greasy closer after he had me hooked. He was a part of the process up until I drove away. Seriously, call Right Honda if you’re in the market. Or at least check out their website. One more thing: Odyssey’s are the best. 3 kids under 7 (and another on the way), and my wife LOVES that vehicle. Ok, that’s all from me. Sorry for the long post!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another great experience

by Another Great Deal with Right on 08/25/2020

Just leased a brand new CRV with Gary Kravitz and couldn’t be happier with the deal and customer care we’ve received yet again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Auto Services

by Megan on 08/18/2020

Great experience with Dan Oregon in the auto service department. He was pleasant and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Regret

by Ray Fish on 08/15/2020

Bought a certified used 17 civic. I was shown a CarFax at the dealership and it had no accident report on it. The sells person was good, and the promised work to have a/c condenser repaired was done. A few days afterwards I discovered the car had some front end damage when I looked under a plastic cover above the radiator. Several support bars are bent and have tool marks on them, as well as the driver’s side bumper pops out from the retainer clip below the headlight. Had I’d known this stuff before hand I would not have purchased this car. As l look back it makes me wonder if they knew of the damages. I have a bad taste over this whole thing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Our 1st and last visit

by New to Scottsdale on 08/13/2020

Let me start off and say that Dan was awesome. But, our 1st visit did not go well. While our car was completed in a reasonable time, I drove off in a car that was shaking. Had to return it and pick up later in day. The technicians left some cable unplugged. After the tune up, etc....all lights were on and we had to reset maintenance information on car. You would think you perform all the maintenance, you will reset for the client. No mats were used, car was dirty. Dan was great. I will not bring my car back here. I have learned it was over priced and maintenance was horrible.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

sales Rating

Great experience

by Yes on 08/12/2020

Can’t say enough about the friendly service of the staff and especially Chris Delgado and Scott, the Sales Manager. Usually this experience drags for hours but this quick and easy, and I appreciate that. Especially when your kids are there. Even they were surprised of the quick turnaround. Thanks a again for a great experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Car

by JD from Fountain Hills on 07/27/2020

Great experience buying new car from this dealership. Very accommodating during the pandemic. Kudos especially to Craig Thorpe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Poor service!

by No bueno on 07/21/2020

Fixed problem on 4th try.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Don't have advertised cars

by disappointed on 05/25/2020

Called first to bump up my appointment by a day and they didn't have two of the advertised cars. I drove quite a ways to get there. Won't do that again and salespeople weren't interested at all in showing me any other cars. Will never go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

CR-V Touring

by Cathy on 03/29/2020

Easy very low pressure sales approach. I am a Honda owner and familiar with the Honda reliability. I also only wanted a new CR-V so all talk was aimed toward the CR-V line.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Happy in Scottsdale on 03/12/2020

I used Cars Direct to purchase a new Ridgeline, and it could not have been easier! The sales rep was great, and he honored his quote to Cars Direct, so there was no negotiation or hassle, and it was for well below dealer invoice. Very satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

They aim to make right if anything is wrong

by Josh on 02/18/2020

While on 02/06/2020 I wrote a review issuing a one star ranking of my experience, since then Right Honda has made it a point to break down obstacles and expedite a refund process for a product that I didn't want. The company has shown me that if there is something wrong they will listen and they will make it right. I contacted Edmunds.com to ask for help in removing or editing my initial review; however, they stated that this cannot be done. So I aim to supply this review as a counter-act to my previous one and state again that my opinion has changed dramatically since my initial purchase. Thank you for listening Right Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love Right Honda you should too!

by Eugene Gebeke on 02/16/2020

Bought a car from Gene ! He was not pushy and had all the answers to my questions. Please give Gene a try before ya buy! You won’t be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dishonest

by Josh on 02/06/2020

The biggest reasons: 1). Dishonest 2). Lack of responsiveness to fix their error Bought a car (was with my wife and 3 kids)... end of day. Declined verbally twice that I didn't want a warranty, they snuck one in anyway. Days after when combing through ppwk I was upset, thinking that they took advantage of parents being distracted by their kids... but that's ok I knew it could be undone. Made call to request to start the cancel process... let the run-around beging: -they would email or fax the form--had to be mailed, what a lie! -they mailed me a form I received in a few business days... thoroughly filled in, faxed and emailed the form -few bz days later followed up and Honda has no record of this warranty -call Dealership back and they identified it was with another company--sent me the wrong form. -asked for the correct form to be sent me and a call back from my finance guy and they aren't returning my call. Mistakes happen all the time but business but when a client gives you multiple opportunities to make it right and you continue to fail or turn you back on this that is unacceptable. Not to mention if a warranty is declined twice there is no need to be dishonest and add it to the paperwork anyway. If you have to use them I advise watching your back!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Sales review

by Nestor A Montoy on 02/03/2020

Excellent customer service, Omar de la Rosa helped us a lot with our questions and he explained us everything very well, we are so glad he attended us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Civic Hatchback

by John on 11/22/2019

After shopping around, purchased a new 2019 Civic Hatchback at Right Honda. The sales staff at Right Honda, including Chris and Trevor, were professional and not pushy like several other dealers we contacted. It was a good buying experience and we couldn't be happier with the new sporty Civic Hatchback.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Right Honda, a Honda dealer in Scottsdale, Arizona was built with one mission - Provide amenities to guarantee customer satisfaction before, during, and after the sale of our great Honda cars, trucks, and SUVS.

Our Scottsdale Honda dealership is one of the premier Honda dealers in the state of Arizona. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Honda parts and Honda service departments in Arizona. Right Honda provides Scottsdale, Arizona with an excellent Honda Parts Team. Please be sure to visit our virtual Parts and Service department online righthonda.dealerpro.net, or come in to visit us at 7875 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd..

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers in the city of Scottsdale, Arizona, and those surrounding suburbs near Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Peoria

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

