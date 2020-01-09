sales Rating

*Long post, but please read* To anyone looking to buy/trade a car – but especially to those with Covid-related concerns – contact Right Honda in Scottsdale (and ask for Mark Laster). We just traded our used Honda Odyssey for a new one, and their attention to our health concerns was genuine. I’ve never experienced that kind of customer-first service from a car dealership. I was invited in to speak with them in person, but there was no pressure or demand to do so. Other dealerships I called wouldn’t go past ballpark numbers before insisting I come in person to negotiate face-to-face. And for anyone who’s every purchased a car from a dealership, you know that means sitting in some back office for hours on end while they try to grind every last penny out of you. Don’t get me wrong, Right Honda’s a business that’s trying to make money like any other, but they were the only one to respect my concerns, and they bent over backward to accommodate them. I drove away with a relaxed/relieved smile on my face, rather than walking out feeling exhausted and confused as to what I’d just been through. Mark Laster was my primary contact, and I can’t say enough good things about him and the way he handled our transaction. He didn’t pass me off to some greasy closer after he had me hooked. He was a part of the process up until I drove away. Seriously, call Right Honda if you’re in the market. Or at least check out their website. One more thing: Odyssey’s are the best. 3 kids under 7 (and another on the way), and my wife LOVES that vehicle. Ok, that’s all from me. Sorry for the long post! Read more