Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale

8445 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Renate SPILGER on 07/16/2020

Very professional and pleasant car buying experience. Love the new Santa Fe and can’t be happier about the service I received! Thank you DJ for your professionalism

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Santa Fe

by My service on my Santa Fe 2017 on 10/18/2019

Ben Girard, Service Advisor continues with "Best Practices" customer satisfaction along with the work by the "tech" servicing my vehicle. Michael Southern as Director of Service continues his overview and excellent direction. Will continue to go to Earnhardt for my service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Earnhardt is the best!

by Mylie on 09/07/2019

They went above and beyond to make sure that I was happy and that my purchase was in my benefit. Thank you so much!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Leasing a 2018 SEL Elantra

by honeybee on 09/12/2018

The Salesman, Julian Foldes, was great, well informed, had all the options on Lease versus Buy. Anthony Femiano, General Sales Manager was very helpful, respectful to the fact my husband was a Veteran and with a disabled USMC (Marine) son, got a great deal, would return and would recommend this dealership and these professionals to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Service

by KevinMulli on 09/11/2018

Outstanding service. Everyone in the service department was professionable and personable. They really know how to treat customers. Excellent work at very fair pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Better than Expected

by New_Customer on 05/05/2018

I was hesitant to go to Earnhardt because my friends shared their experiences with me. I had the total opposite experience. The sales person (Robert Gentile) was knowledgable, personable, and helpful. I did not feel manipulated or forced into making a decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Santa Fe purchase

by Deloresm on 01/22/2018

Everything went smoothly to my satisfaction in buying my vehicle. I would not hesitate to go back again, I was referred to Earnhardt by a neighborhood friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

new survey

by Fawnda_s on 01/20/2018

Ricardo was very friendly as well as helpful. I called and told him about my battery and he told me that I could come right in. I did and the service was great! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Earnhardt

by GaylaStrahan on 01/19/2018

The work was done in a less time then first told. Received good information from Michael-who coordinated my sto service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Purchase

by Mscariclark on 01/16/2018

Jonathan and Kevin were great to work with. From the beginning, they were attentive and responsivr, without being pushy. They were upfront and honest. I was dealing with Earnhardt and Horne. The difference was night and day

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

My January 2018 Service Visit

by R_Holding on 01/12/2018

My Service Advisor Ricardo took the car in right away and already had it ready to go when I got back from going for a bite to eat down the street. The techs not only performed the service due but washed the car and even cleaned the inside glass! I've been with you guys for sales & service for over 5 years now, and it's always been 5 Stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

A+ Sales Team

by DanielleG5 on 01/10/2018

Sales staff (Ibrahim) and manager (Bob) were professional, courteous and to-the-point, which made buying my favorite car ever a very stress-free experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

7500 mile service

by DeanB4908 on 01/06/2018

Car in for 7500 mile service. No hassle. Car back to me in less than an hour, serviced, washed, and a discount on the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Review of my experience purchasing my Genesis G80

by gharshman1 on 01/05/2018

The personal customer attention by all the employees I've encountered so far at Earnhardt has been exceptional. From Farid, the Sales Representative to Jimmy, New Car Sales Manager, to Tristen in Finance, my experience was the best I received from any dealership I've purchased a car from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

3rd car. Best Hyundai dealer around

by Ryanhcramer on 01/04/2018

Jimmy Tonelli always takes care of business. Makes the transaction short and sweet. Robert McGregor did great as well. No one was pushy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Sport 80

by JohnSport_80 on 01/03/2018

Entire leasing experience including test drive, vehicle selection, lease and financial discussions and pickup of car. Great followup by all concerned prior to and after signing of lease and pickup of car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome experience!

by Abbydanielle on 01/03/2018

I felt everyone was genuine, transparent, friendly, professional, and helpful. Jonathan and Ian were outstanding and made sure I was totally satisfied!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

djay djay

by david1959 on 01/02/2018

courteous helpful staff great deal. They were very very helpful in every way. They even worked on my loan after I left to get me a lower rate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

allans newh unday

by Allanstein on 12/30/2017

great sales and customer help.Finanance and management were also very helpful.Inventory was very deep with the cars that i was interested in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

A very pleasant experience

by Djacquez on 12/28/2017

My salesman, Greco Barbaro, was exceptionally knowledgeable and helpful. He even came to my house to set the garage door remote for me. With salesmen like Greco, I have no problem recommending Earnhardt Hyundai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Robert_M47 on 12/28/2017

Worked with Greco and Sean over a several week period including a few test drives before making my decision to buy. They both were courteous, very knowledgeable, responsive and never applied sales pressure of any kind. Great customer orientation overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

14 cars in stock
0 new14 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Kona
Hyundai Kona
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Sonata
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
