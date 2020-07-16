Great car buying experience
07/16/2020
Very professional and pleasant car buying experience. Love the new Santa Fe and can’t be happier about the service I received! Thank you DJ for your professionalism
07/16/2020
Santa Fe
10/18/2019
Ben Girard, Service Advisor continues with "Best Practices" customer satisfaction along with the work by the "tech" servicing my vehicle. Michael Southern as Director of Service continues his overview and excellent direction. Will continue to go to Earnhardt for my service needs.
Earnhardt is the best!
09/07/2019
They went above and beyond to make sure that I was happy and that my purchase was in my benefit. Thank you so much!!!
Leasing a 2018 SEL Elantra
09/12/2018
The Salesman, Julian Foldes, was great, well informed, had all the options on Lease versus Buy. Anthony Femiano, General Sales Manager was very helpful, respectful to the fact my husband was a Veteran and with a disabled USMC (Marine) son, got a great deal, would return and would recommend this dealership and these professionals to others.
Fantastic Service
09/11/2018
Outstanding service. Everyone in the service department was professionable and personable. They really know how to treat customers. Excellent work at very fair pricing.
Better than Expected
05/05/2018
I was hesitant to go to Earnhardt because my friends shared their experiences with me. I had the total opposite experience. The sales person (Robert Gentile) was knowledgable, personable, and helpful. I did not feel manipulated or forced into making a decision.
Santa Fe purchase
01/22/2018
Everything went smoothly to my satisfaction in buying my vehicle. I would not hesitate to go back again, I was referred to Earnhardt by a neighborhood friend.
new survey
01/20/2018
Ricardo was very friendly as well as helpful. I called and told him about my battery and he told me that I could come right in. I did and the service was great! Thank you
Earnhardt
01/19/2018
The work was done in a less time then first told. Received good information from Michael-who coordinated my sto service.
Purchase
01/16/2018
Jonathan and Kevin were great to work with. From the beginning, they were attentive and responsivr, without being pushy. They were upfront and honest. I was dealing with Earnhardt and Horne. The difference was night and day
My January 2018 Service Visit
01/12/2018
My Service Advisor Ricardo took the car in right away and already had it ready to go when I got back from going for a bite to eat down the street. The techs not only performed the service due but washed the car and even cleaned the inside glass! I've been with you guys for sales & service for over 5 years now, and it's always been 5 Stars!
A+ Sales Team
01/10/2018
Sales staff (Ibrahim) and manager (Bob) were professional, courteous and to-the-point, which made buying my favorite car ever a very stress-free experience.
7500 mile service
01/06/2018
Car in for 7500 mile service. No hassle. Car back to me in less than an hour, serviced, washed, and a discount on the service.
Review of my experience purchasing my Genesis G80
01/05/2018
The personal customer attention by all the employees I've encountered so far at Earnhardt has been exceptional. From Farid, the Sales Representative to Jimmy, New Car Sales Manager, to Tristen in Finance, my experience was the best I received from any dealership I've purchased a car from.
3rd car. Best Hyundai dealer around
01/04/2018
Jimmy Tonelli always takes care of business. Makes the transaction short and sweet. Robert McGregor did great as well. No one was pushy
Sport 80
01/03/2018
Entire leasing experience including test drive, vehicle selection, lease and financial discussions and pickup of car. Great followup by all concerned prior to and after signing of lease and pickup of car.
Awesome experience!
01/03/2018
I felt everyone was genuine, transparent, friendly, professional, and helpful. Jonathan and Ian were outstanding and made sure I was totally satisfied!!!
djay djay
01/02/2018
courteous helpful staff great deal. They were very very helpful in every way. They even worked on my loan after I left to get me a lower rate
allans newh unday
12/30/2017
great sales and customer help.Finanance and management were also very helpful.Inventory was very deep with the cars that i was interested in.
A very pleasant experience
12/28/2017
My salesman, Greco Barbaro, was exceptionally knowledgeable and helpful. He even came to my house to set the garage door remote for me. With salesmen like Greco, I have no problem recommending Earnhardt Hyundai.
Great Dealership
12/28/2017
Worked with Greco and Sean over a several week period including a few test drives before making my decision to buy. They both were courteous, very knowledgeable, responsive and never applied sales pressure of any kind. Great customer orientation overall.
