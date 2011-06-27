Certified Benz and Beemer

6725 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(855) 979-3314
Customer Reviews of Certified Benz and Beemer

11 sales Reviews
videos
about our dealership

My name is Jack Schneider and I am the President of Certified Benz & Beemer, a family-owned business, which has been the largest pre-owned luxury vehicle dealership in Arizona for over ten (10) years. At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure, environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have.

I am confident that you will find our team of professionals trained to assist you in accomplishing your goals with zero pressure. If we don't have the vehicle you want, I will see to it that we attempt to find it for you through our many resources in the industry. Once you have selected and purchased your vehicle, you have a 10 day exchange privilege for your peace of mind. I promise you a comfortable, zero pressure experience, whether you decide to purchase a vehicle from us or not. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to tell you about Certified Benz & Beemer and I look forward to meeting you.

what sets us apart
Certified Benz & Beemer has more than 4,950 total reviews to date on Dealerrater.com and that over 99% of them are positive. Many of the reviews from our customers tell us that they had the best (or easiest) car buying experience ever.
