1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DISHONEST! DISHONEST! DISHONEST! This is the most DISHONEST, DISHONEST, DISHONEST -AND- UNETHICAL dealership I have ever dealt with! I worked with their Internet department over a week's time. Friday, 9/10, Shaun (Mgr) called me and told me that the truck I wanted would be in between Sept 13th and the 15th and that the truck was mine since we'd agreed on a price (of course, if someone came in before me and bought it, that could happen) and that he wrote notes in the book that the truck was mine and what the price is that we'd agreed on. Jesse (Mgr) called me on 9/13 and told me that the truck hadn't come in but should be in tomorrow. He told me that no one else was interested in this truck as far as he knew so it was mine. At 8:15 am this morning (9/14), I got a text from the salesman saying that the truck was in. I questioned him on that because Jesse (Mgr) called me yesterday and told me that it had not come in. I asked him to double-check because of the conversation I had with Jesse the afternoon before. At 8:20, the salesman texted me back saying it was for sure on the lot and to hurry in and get it. I was at the dealership at 10:33 am because I was told once they called me I needed to be in within 2 hours or so or they would give it away (I told the salesman that I would leave at 9:30). When I arrived, I was told by the salesman that the truck was NOT on the lot (but expected in a few hours). In the meantime, the MANAGER & I EACH ACCEPTED THE PRICE *and* I completed all of the paperwork. I even wrote a check (which the salesman said to hang on to)...I'd even called the credit union and had them transfer the money into the checking account since we were paying CASH for the truck. During this time I was waiting at the dealership, the salesman kept checking on me....told me to go to lunch and they'd reimburse (which they didn't). I was at the dealership from 10:33 to 2:00pm. At 1:45pm the salesman came up with a manager and told me that someone else just showed up and were offering more than we were so unless I upped my price, I'd lose out. DISHONEST, DISHONEST, DISHONEST! UNETHICAL! This vehicle was MINE! I was there first, I had made a deal that was ACCEPTED by MANAGEMENT, and now it was becoming a silent auction! The excuse was, "well with low inventory, this is how it is...." and "different departments were working on it".... that is COMPLETE B.S.! That's THEIR problem, not mine. I was there first, I had been waiting for the truck to come in, AND the deal had been sealed & approved by not only me but by management! This is completely UNACCEPTABLE!! DO NOT EVER, EVER, EVER GO TO CAMELBACK TOYOTA. RUN, DRIVE, SPEED, PAST AND GO TO ANY OTHER DEALER! (Upon reading reviews on Google Reviews, they pulled this same crap with other people on 9/8 & 9/12....so it's nothing new to them to be DISHONEST & UNETHICAL). If Camelback responds and asks me to call Customer Service, I will not be doing that. With all of the information I have provided, they can figure out who I am and they can call me and make this right! Read more