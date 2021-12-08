Camelback Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Camelback Ford Lincoln
Service Dept sucks
by 08/12/2021on
DO NOT use this service department. Save yourself the headache!!! Gary Jensen, the service director, talked to me like I was a toddler. He told me he did not represent Ford but I really thought this was Camelback Ford meaning they are representing that company. My 2018 expedition that has been in and out of their service department since the day I got it was in there for a diagnosis, for three days, and I find out it is an issue covered under powertrain up until 60,000 miles. A known issue he tells me. There is 61,000 on the vehicle. He told me he doesn’t make the rules and his customer service was atrocious. This will be the last Ford that I get and if you want to purchase one definitely go to a different dealership!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WORST EXPERIENCE
by 06/25/2021on
If I could write 0 stars I would. And I have to write a review in HOPES of getting a GM to contact me is RIDICULOUS. My boyfriend and I bought a $50K 18 F150 LARIAT. This truck was advertised in GREAT condition. But on the test drive, the center touch screen didnt work, the rear bumper was smashed in, passenger window not tinted like the rest, & only had one key. Was told the center dash would be fixed but the bumper would not. Thought we could trust them. We dealt with Shayne-advisor, Josh-advisor and Sean -manager. All three have been the worst to 'work' with. At the dealership till 11:30 pm and still did not get to take the truck home-- it needed to be 'detailed'. Come pick up-- NOBODY contacted us. We reached out NUMEROUS times to find out when we could take the truck home. ( Tell me why a customer needs to track down the sales team ??? )The Truck is FILTHY. They said we could bring it back for a full detail. We live in Mesa and are not exactly 5 minutes away, but agreed to bring it back. Come to find out at home, touch screen dash IS.NOT.FIXED. Also, we were showed paperwork that this truck had its maintenance done, oil changed and filters changed. But when we looked for ourselves this was NOT TRUE. Took pictures for proof. Also, the right power folding mirror is broken, previous owner had a special tracking device that was left, and HANGING on the bottom dash of the drivers side. Anyone could easily see it hanging. When we try to contact anyone, we get transferred rudely by the receptionists. When we try to contact again but this time ask for the GM we get our numbers taken down and NOBODY calls. When we try to contact the GM again and demand to speak to him the receptionist transfers us to Sean. Who is not who we asked for. But since we FINALLY have made contact he is informed of the issues. He says to text him and he will take care of things. My boyfriend texts him a list of things, the touchscreen that was not fixed like they claimed it would be. We actually had to fix it ourselves. The power folding mirror being broken, the sticky carpet in the back seat, the squeaky leaf spring, the oil change that was not done, the filters that were not changed, the tires not being safe and even dry rotting, etc. He told my boyfriend to 'just bring it in'. & also had the audacity to tell my bf that I 'complicated' the deal. ( I'm in the business, I didn't let them tack on all their 'prep fees', and I'm a girl. They we not happy ). Even so, you NEVER insult a customer. Let alone via Text. Now Josh is back involved as well, tells my bf the truck was a lease and was getting the key from the previous customer. Thought okay at least we will have 2 keys now. Fast forward to Sunday June 20th, truck is dropped off. Nobody contacts for days with an update. We are now tracking these people down again. Get ahold of the service manager on wednesday the 23rd, he has NO IDEA the truck is even there & the truck HAS YET TO BE TOUCHED. Nobody informed him that the truck needed to be serviced. After speaking with him he said the truck was actually taken from the service department before it has even been completed. ( WHAT ?!?!?!? ) & Said he would speak to the sales manager and "make it right." Now it is thursday the 24th, we are leaving voicemails for someone to call us about the trucks status. To finally get a call back, to be told, the truck is now in detail, it has had it's oil changed and filters, but Josh was not correct- they are not giving us a 2nd key, the mirror will not be fixed or anything else. "We bought a used truck". & When we mention the tires not being safe they said "well you planned on changing them in the future anyway". WOW. This is the WORST experience I have ever had with a dealership and I myself have been in the business 10+ years. You do not treat customers this way. It's funny that NOBODY calls us that we need to speak with, yet both me and my bf have gotten emails and texts from OTHER sales employees asking if we needed assistance with buying a vehicle. But sorry no we gave you business already and we are kicking ourselves for doing so. CAMELBACK IS THE WORST DEALERSHIP BY FAR. REVIEWS EVEN ASIDE FROM MINE BACK ME UP HERE.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Don't Waste Your Time!!!
by 04/09/2021on
I inquired about a vehicle I saw on Carfax that was listed for $15999.00. I was excited to try to make a deal on this car. I asked what their best price would be. They actually sent me papers showing an out the door price of $17989.00. I was contacted by some other random person to try to finish off the deal. I offered a price of $15250.00 and was anticipating both parties settling on $15,500.00 not including everything else. This other random person then told me the price was like $19,899.00 or something very close. I said I already have an offer from them for $17989.00. I was angry and questioned why I was dealing with her and not my original salesperson. Now I get complete silence from them and when my original salesperson texts me back, he says oh we can't come down from the 17989.00. Then I get a text a little while later stating they made an error and the price was to low and now the new price is $19899.00. What a joke. No one knows what the other person is doing at that dealership. Don't believe their pricing as they will raise it on you. Just don't buy from them... very bad experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Admitted shady practices
by 05/04/2020on
This review is long overdue but I finally have some spare time and a continued annoyance with the car I was sold. Pros Car gets great gas mileage an avg of 400+ miles a tank easily over 500 if it's all highway Pretty good handling Cons Overpriced Lacks get up and go It's essentially a hot wheels car in a kind of fancy package Immoral business practices I feel like the dealership purposely twisted their words to bully me into the deal since I had a large cash down payment (they were blinded by the possibility of a good deal) A few months ago I saw a car that I wanted that appeared a fair deal, I sent in an online inquiry about said vehicle and was told the car was still in stock so I left to the dealership to inspect it After talking with Harrison for a bit he told me that it was no longer in stock but he flat admitted to me that he would of told me it was in stock even if it wasn't just to get me in to the dealership. Then I told them I wasn't interested in anything else but they kept talking and wouldn't take no for an answer. I was told about a 15 black Ford fiesta hatchback they had out front it was dark I went to look at it but because of the lack of light I didn't notice the slight interior damage, I was also rushed through the deal before I could test drive the car. I was swiftly sent on my way with the purchased and overpriced vehicle. I drove it home and immediately noticed some issues they made me quickly regret my purchase. In less then 24hrs I returned to see if I could return the vehicle and was essentially told (not in words but attitude displayed) that I was SOL and I was stuck with my purchase I know arizona doesn't have a buyer's remorse policy, but I thought that since it was under a day I could work something else, like maybe purchase another car. After some highway driving I realized my speedometer was off because the dealership had incorrect sized tires on their car which they used as a lender in situations where their customers needed to borrow a car (I just wonder how a dealership would allow their lender car, or any of their cars to be improperly maintained) They did replace my tires for free when I brought this to their attention. All in all I believe this dealership is motivated not to help but to boost their numbers whatever way necessary including poor customer service and immoral business practices, that is my experience yours might be different but I'll leave that decision to you. This review is just a warning to be on top of your game and do your research when buying a car. I will give kudos to the sales manager Rob, he was helpful in assisting with my concerns and though I am an unsatisfied customer he maid the horrible service a little less horrible. Also Aaron at ABC Nissan collision center has great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Way Overcharged
by 12/11/2018on
I am so mad I got WAY over charged in the service department. The part I needed for replacement cost $66 and they charged me $460 for labor... absolutely ridiculous! Total bill was over $600. I just talked to a mechanic who said they could have done all it for $150. This is why you should never go to the dealership to get your car serviced- they will completely rip you off. Find an honest mechanic instead. Not too mention, when I made an appointment over the phone they promised they would have a rental car available for me today, but when I got there they did not have a car for me so I had to Lyft instead. HORRIBLE experience!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience
by 07/09/2018on
I had a bad experience at another dealership so I decided to try Camelback Ford on my way home. Eric Steffes greeted me and ultimately the whole dealership bent over backwards to get me the car I wanted at a fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy a F150
by 07/07/2018on
Very fast and easy to get in to a new F150.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Ford Explorer from Camelback Ford
by 12/04/2017on
The BEST experience that my wife and I have ever had purchasing a vehicle. Camelback Ford treats people like.......PEOPLE, not a number. Andres was excellent to deal with along with the General Manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run, Run don't walk, run!! Charges for things they don't install
by 10/13/2017on
I recommend staying clear of this dealer. Salesman (Robert Kirkwood and Preston) and finance person were nice, but person they bring in to try and negotiate trade-in was not very friendly. You can tell she hates her job and honestly who wouldn't. Ok, moving on they force fees on you for window tinting, wheel locks, door edge guards, and some auto carwash/wax every 6 months for 3 years. Window tint is the cheap useless window tint unless your goal is for privacy and you don't care about keeping the heat out. Picked up car and door edge guards were not even on the car and same for the non-existint wheel locks. We were purchasing car and traveling around 2 hours to buy it. Made 3 trips up in 3 days. Left with the car on 10/9/2017 and couldn't even believe they didn't even fill the gas tank. Range shown was 30 miles so basically empty. So a car driving on fumes, edge guards missing, and wheel locks missing. All 3 of these are a first out of the 16 vehicles I have bought over the last 20 years. Also the first used vehicle I have ever purchased from a dealer where if they only have 1-key for the vehicle they don't voluntarily order a 2nd key without being asked. As expected Camelback didn't offer (found out when we were ready to leave and they handed me 1-key) and when asked the answer was no. Warranty they tried selling on the used car was about another $100 per month (INSANE WASN'T BORN YESTERDAY). If you are looking for honesty, go someplace else. If you are looking to be treated fairly and like a human being go someplace else. If you have values go someplace else. If you have a trade i highly recommend going someplace else or sell to Carmax as Camelback Ford/Lincoln guy (self proclaimed research god of car values) comes up with trade value. Values are way below any offer you can get at any other dealer. Guy was very arrogant. I have worked with Camelback Toyota twice before and they were awesome so I guess they must be owned by different people. If the same people do own both they need to have Toyota do some training for this dealership. So right now I have the vehicle with an incomplete contract as they still need to install door edge film we paid for, wheel locks we paid for, and any typical dealership provides a full tank of gas and also a 2n
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
worst dealership experiance ever
by 09/02/2017on
has to be the worst dealership experience i have ever had. toke almost a full day to get anyone on the phone to confirm my work needed was covered by them. was told work was covered by more than one person. after dropping my truck off all was good until i turned down the additional work they recommended. 30 minutes later got a call my work was not going to be covered under warranty. at that point i was so pissed off after they wasted 1 1/2 days of my life with there below poor customer service. if i had the option to give - stars i would have. have used this dealership before with no complaints, something has changed and not for the better. and to top it all off when i get my truck home there was greasy boots prints all over the front of my truck. like they had used my dumper, grill and fender as a ladder to climb up it. save yourself some frustration and time and take it to another dealer or a private shop.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
services MKZ
by 08/22/2017on
Frequent issues with my car. Poor communication from the service advisors. Very poor customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unbelievable the worst treatment
by 08/09/2016on
NEVER GO THERE! Unless you want to be treated like cattle, there service department has horrible customer service! PLUS they drove my car on the rim! And the manager "Brad" did nothing! When asked if he would want his car to be treated like that he responded "no". But did nothing regarding the care of my car. As a manger I would have expected more!! When I was upset with the ridiculous price of one tire ($250!!, this is a car not a truck) They told me if you don't like it you can tow your car out of here !!! I am disgusted with Ford at this point, how can they allow there customers be treated this way! You are in costumer service and if you do not care about your customers one day you will not have any customers, and then no job. After being stranded in 110 degree temperatures waiting for roadside for 4 hours (had to call roadside assistance because I did not have a spare or anything included in the car to take tire off to get replace it or I could have been done and fixed on my way within an hour) walked in the service door told them what I had been through and still blankly stared at me with no compassion and kept treating me like nothing more than a number. No humanity.
Extended warranty scam
by 04/07/2016on
First the extended warranty is a scam. Not a Ford product (not the one offered by Ford the auto maker) but a 3rd party offering thru Camelback Ford. Bumper to bumper except when something actually breaks. Didn't cover a battery cable at 3 years 56k miles. Pricing is a rip off that makes assault with a deadly weapon seem gentle. $912 for said battery cable. And $179 for a new battery on top of that. What a joke. I'm sorry I bought my truck here. Beware.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Be Prepared
by 10/08/2015on
So here is the deal with Camelback Ford. I found a 2016 Ford Fiesta ST listed on their website for $20,479. Now this is a good deal. The car lists for 22,400. Camelback Ford was advertising a savings of $1,421 plus a Ford rebate of $500. I send in one of those Trade Value requests via their website. It comes in at $17,475. So I'm thinking if they can get within a $1,000 of this I'm interested. One of their sales reps calls and I email him all of my info on the trade. Model, VIN, mileage, etc. I am trading in a VW and expect a little better trade as they have a VW dealership in the network. They can look up my records. They come back with a trade-in quote of $16,000. I think this is a very good quote. Not quite $17,000, but a good quote. I grab all of my information, including my CapitalOne pre-approved finance letter and make the 50 minute drive down to Camelback Ford. Winds up I have to deal with the sales people at the Lincoln dealership next door. OK. The manager looks over my trade-in while I test drive the Fiesta ST. The salesman's name is Josh. He is a young guy trying to make a living. Straight shooter. I like him. The problem is that Josh is new so he has an overseer there to show him the ropes. We will call him Alex. This is where it goes downhill. First I am shown an order sheet with the MSRP, not the advertised price. I point this out. They come back with the advertised price, but now I have to deal with $1,100 in options added! When I complained Alex stated that the advertised discount was available ONLY if you bought the options. He stated that it was on the website. We took a look at the website. It is not. We promptly moved on. The options. This deserves it's own little space in car sales Purgatory. One of them was $199 for nitrogen filled tires. During the test drive I noticed 4 black valve caps sitting in the center console. Hmmmm. There are green valve caps on the car (this is supposed to denote nitrogen filled tires). I'm thinking that those green plastic valve caps are not worth almost $50 a piece. The next option is the $297 ZAKTEK Ultimate coat product. I ask them to remove it. They ask if I will give them cost for it since it is already on the car. I asked what the cost was. He stated about $150. Now that seems odd. This is the same ZAKTEK product that they had advertised in the past for $29.95. With coupon of course! There are pinstripes added for $199. PINSTRIPES! What's next? A landau top with a medallion billed as the Presidential Edition? I finally agree to pay $297 for the window tint. I live in Arizona. Tint is good. Alex then asks if they can try to better my rate through Ford. I doubt they can, but go ahead. I had only one caveat. I stated that he could not pull a hard check on my credit with out meeting the final price. I stated this TWICE. He agreed. Pulled my credit. Could not match the rate, so he went back to charging the MSRP price on the car. I left. No Car. An extra hard pull on my credit. Upset. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license and $395 doc fee. Prices include the listed rebates and incentives. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. Contact us via phone or email for more details.
no reply
by 06/30/2015on
after three attempts to get a price for a cash deal on 2016 explorer I got three different salespeople that would not reply. One of which was a manager.
AVOID AT ANY COST
by 06/23/2015on
Worst experience ever - do not buy there go to Sanderson Ford. They lie, are unethical - not very good business. We had a deal on a 2014 Navigator L everyone agreed on (at least three or four poeple at dealership knew and agreed) then communication stopped and when we inquired they said no deal. Warren Buffet at Bershire Hathaway should be ashamed to have his name associated with a corrupt organization all the way from management to sales floor. Whatever you do don't deal with this dealership you have other options.
Amazing customer service
by 03/28/2015on
For a first time buyer, the experience was excellent! I was very nervous and intimidated, my credit score is average and I wasn't feeling very confident for many financial reasons. Sales rep Chris Solano made me feel so comfortable and at ease. The over all process was painless and comfortable, I never felt pressured or pushed into something I wasn't comfortable with. Great customer service!
Best and easiest experience
by 03/09/2015on
Buying a car as a female in a "mans" world is difficult, but everyone here at camelback ford treated me fair. I moved from the other side of the country and everyone helped me in a timely manner. I would highly recommend them to everyone and anyone. The GM, Aaron Walker, personalized with me and definitely treated me like a person and not a number or a sale. GREAT JOB GUYS, thanks again!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WORST DEALERSHIP EVER
by 03/02/2015on
I foolishly purchased a vehicle through this dealership. I wanted an extended warranty and was offered one options. I have since learned the ONE option I was offered does not cover anything. In the 1 year since I purchased the vehicle, I have had consistent issues that are mysteriously not covered. The dealership refuses to return calls or emails. In addition, they sold my information to some telemarketer and I now get numerous calls despite asking to be removed from the list. Do NOT do business with this dealership, you will regret it as much as I do.
Worst Experience EVER!!!!!
by 02/07/2015on
I only gave them 1 star because it would not let me leave it blank or minus any. This is the worst place to buy a car trust me when I say take your time and hard earned money and find another dealership. I had the worse experience. I bought my car in the beginning of December and just now have everything sorted out to where things are finally final. After two months. I bought what was suppose to be a brand new 2014 ford Escape and it had over 1200 miles the carpets and interior were stained and dirty. I took it to get detailed left it there for over 5 hours showed them the spots came back and it was still as dirty as ever they had just washed it. I've spent countless hours and days with these [non-permissible content removed] and have not been satisfied with the results. It has been extremely stressful and overwhelming since we got this car. We have had so many problems with this car and the people who sold it to us with no real satisfied result. They just want to sell you the car and once it's yours that friendly we care so much for our customer's sales pitch is gone. Take it from me and find somewhere else to buy your car.
Awesome
by 01/19/2015on
I originally bought a Ford Taurus at Camelback around 2012. The team, at that time, was not under good managment. When I went back with some concerns I was told there had recently been a reorganization. I ended up speaking with the GM Aaron Walker and he really worked with me to insure I got what I needed. He personally took care of me and wanted to make sure I was happy. I AM very happy with my new Focus! I would recommend Camelback Ford because I know Aaron wants everyone to be happy and he works with his team to make sure this happens!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments