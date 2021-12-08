1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could write 0 stars I would. And I have to write a review in HOPES of getting a GM to contact me is RIDICULOUS. My boyfriend and I bought a $50K 18 F150 LARIAT. This truck was advertised in GREAT condition. But on the test drive, the center touch screen didnt work, the rear bumper was smashed in, passenger window not tinted like the rest, & only had one key. Was told the center dash would be fixed but the bumper would not. Thought we could trust them. We dealt with Shayne-advisor, Josh-advisor and Sean -manager. All three have been the worst to 'work' with. At the dealership till 11:30 pm and still did not get to take the truck home-- it needed to be 'detailed'. Come pick up-- NOBODY contacted us. We reached out NUMEROUS times to find out when we could take the truck home. ( Tell me why a customer needs to track down the sales team ??? )The Truck is FILTHY. They said we could bring it back for a full detail. We live in Mesa and are not exactly 5 minutes away, but agreed to bring it back. Come to find out at home, touch screen dash IS.NOT.FIXED. Also, we were showed paperwork that this truck had its maintenance done, oil changed and filters changed. But when we looked for ourselves this was NOT TRUE. Took pictures for proof. Also, the right power folding mirror is broken, previous owner had a special tracking device that was left, and HANGING on the bottom dash of the drivers side. Anyone could easily see it hanging. When we try to contact anyone, we get transferred rudely by the receptionists. When we try to contact again but this time ask for the GM we get our numbers taken down and NOBODY calls. When we try to contact the GM again and demand to speak to him the receptionist transfers us to Sean. Who is not who we asked for. But since we FINALLY have made contact he is informed of the issues. He says to text him and he will take care of things. My boyfriend texts him a list of things, the touchscreen that was not fixed like they claimed it would be. We actually had to fix it ourselves. The power folding mirror being broken, the sticky carpet in the back seat, the squeaky leaf spring, the oil change that was not done, the filters that were not changed, the tires not being safe and even dry rotting, etc. He told my boyfriend to 'just bring it in'. & also had the audacity to tell my bf that I 'complicated' the deal. ( I'm in the business, I didn't let them tack on all their 'prep fees', and I'm a girl. They we not happy ). Even so, you NEVER insult a customer. Let alone via Text. Now Josh is back involved as well, tells my bf the truck was a lease and was getting the key from the previous customer. Thought okay at least we will have 2 keys now. Fast forward to Sunday June 20th, truck is dropped off. Nobody contacts for days with an update. We are now tracking these people down again. Get ahold of the service manager on wednesday the 23rd, he has NO IDEA the truck is even there & the truck HAS YET TO BE TOUCHED. Nobody informed him that the truck needed to be serviced. After speaking with him he said the truck was actually taken from the service department before it has even been completed. ( WHAT ?!?!?!? ) & Said he would speak to the sales manager and "make it right." Now it is thursday the 24th, we are leaving voicemails for someone to call us about the trucks status. To finally get a call back, to be told, the truck is now in detail, it has had it's oil changed and filters, but Josh was not correct- they are not giving us a 2nd key, the mirror will not be fixed or anything else. "We bought a used truck". & When we mention the tires not being safe they said "well you planned on changing them in the future anyway". WOW. This is the WORST experience I have ever had with a dealership and I myself have been in the business 10+ years. You do not treat customers this way. It's funny that NOBODY calls us that we need to speak with, yet both me and my bf have gotten emails and texts from OTHER sales employees asking if we needed assistance with buying a vehicle. But sorry no we gave you business already and we are kicking ourselves for doing so. CAMELBACK IS THE WORST DEALERSHIP BY FAR. REVIEWS EVEN ASIDE FROM MINE BACK ME UP HERE. Read more