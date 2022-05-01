Customer Reviews of Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Purchased
by 01/05/2022on
Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.
Purchased
by 01/05/2022on
Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.
3 weeks soonest appointment
by 10/26/2021on
I was given a we owe for AC Charge and fan noise the service department never returned my voicemail and when I called I was told soonest appointment was 3 weeks out and I had to leave the vehicle for several days 🤬 The passenger seat is automatic and not working they don’t seem in any kinda hurry to fix anything. I won’t buy from here again the seat should have been fixed prior to purchase. Don’t expect much from them after purchase everyone has been unhelpful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
YEAR OLD LEMON VEHICLE
by 09/13/2021on
They seem nice. But they won’t help you ever. The car went into the shop 4 days after buying it. And three years later still is in the shop once a month. Nothing works. Nothing gets actually fixed. It’s fixed for a couple weeks then goes right back to service.
Second vehicle purchased!!
by 08/17/2021on
Thanks to Ricardo our salesmen and Ezequiel for teaching us about the vehicle. This is our second purchase from Bill Luke. Will continue to recommend to friends and family. Thank you Bill Luke!!!
Beware of tint and tire pressure!
by 05/13/2021on
Love the car we bought but 2 things that were disappointing with Bill Luke which would make me question buying another car from them or referring them to someone 1) Window tint - was charged $359 to put basic carbon film window tint on JUST the front driver and front passenger windows. Appears the dealership policy is they only put window tint on windows that don't have factory tint - this makes zero sense considering we live in Arizona. This was never disclosed to me, brought up in any of the paperwork or suggested that more tint could be added; the sales order just had a line item for window tint/lifetime warranty for $359 which would assume the entire car had tint added by the dealership 2) Tire pressure was overinflated at 46 psi. Brought car to Discount Tire to get tires down to recommendation. The car drove very bumpy with higher pressure and suprised this wasn't caught during the delivery checklist process
Crooked bait and switch
by 04/21/2021on
Called about a listing in Autotrader and talked to Chris Ortiz. Chris notified me that the cash price I will have to pay was more than $2000 more than the listing showed because the listing included a $1000 leasing incentive, $395 in tinting costs (WTF?) and $600+ in documentation fees (WTF?). Chris (or his boss) didn't seem to care that they are lying with their listing. Makes you wonder what else they are willing to lie about for a buck
Quick and smooth purchase experience
by 02/27/2021on
Sent an inquiry via webpage, got the response in just a few minutes, scheduled a test-drive, and within a couple of hours, I drove out the lot in my new car. My salesperson, Mr. Joey Aguirre, was attentive, helpful, and very responsive. I didn't waste my time doing back-and-forth haggling hassle as my salesperson and the finance manager, Mr. Blake Toolan, were all very kind and helpful while straight to the point without any pressure. For all my car-buying experience of over 20 cars, this was one of the quickest and painless ones.
Poor dealership, slight of hand with the numbers and will give you nothingt
by 01/30/2021on
Beware
Challenger
by 01/02/2021on
100% would recommend Bill Luke, everyone that worked with me to help me get my Challenger was super professional & I would definitely do the process over again Albert , Terrance & Thayer helped a lot
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very painless
by 10/18/2020on
It was extremely easy to work with this group. I forwarded all my information to them and they had all the paperwork ready when I got there! The staff was professional and very nice. I definitely recommend them!!!!
Used Kia purchase
by 09/05/2020on
Used in house financing. Started the process online. Kevin and Alberto were great! 5th time I have used Bill Luke for a purchase since 2015. Will continue to use them for my future auto needs.
Purchase experience
by 05/30/2020on
Very helpful
Highly Recommend Visiting Larry Allen!
by 05/28/2020on
My husband and I recently purchased a vehicle from Larry Allen at Bill Luke. Larry was an absolute professional, exhibited great customer service, was knowledgeable about the vehicle we were interested in and did everything he could to ensure we were getting the best deal available. Larry was not a typical high-pressure salesman, instead Larry was polite and patient. I would highly recommend visiting Larry while at Bill Luke!
awful
by 05/14/2020on
Worst car buying experience ever. Rude and very condescending managers, misleading and manipulative sales practices. I expected fair, honest pricing and professionalism from such a big name dealer. Boy was I wrong. Never again!
Great sales experience
by 03/09/2020on
Great car buying experience from arrival to departure. Don and Justin were fantastic sales reps who took their time, listened to our wants and ultimately helped me purchased an amazing car that checked all of my boxes! Roberto in finance was friendly, helpful and even helped me get an interest rate 1.4% lower than anticipated. Chris was awesome during the vehicle hand off as well. Informative, funny and a great personality. Thank you all so much for such a great car buying experience!
Easy Transaction
by 12/23/2019on
That may have been the easiest time ever purchasing a vehicle...It was only 3 hours, and it was a very comfortable experience :)
Purchase Experience
by 11/05/2019on
Second used vehicle purchased within last four years from Bill Luke in Arizona. They have great buyers, their used cars and trucks inventory is excellent. Prices are very competitive. They do a nice job preparing vehicles for resale.
Just give them a try
by 08/31/2019on
Really enjoyed my buying experience at Bill Luke. Justin was honest and took care of me. It's a big place, don't be intimidated. I knew what I wanted and got it, the trade in was even easy. Honestly, know your trade-in value ahead of time and you'll be fine ;). Would buy again.
Fantastic prices
by 11/21/2018on
We spent the entire weekend looking at cars at other dealerships before discovering Bill Luke. We ended up buying 2 vehicles at Bill Luke because both of the vehicles were 2018 models and each had less than 12,000 miles. The prices were amazing and both vehicles were in perfect condition. We purchased the 6 month old suv for $18,000 less than the price of the exact same model that we almost bought brand new. The other vehicle that we bought was also about $8,000 less than other dealerships. I highly recommend going to Bill Luke.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best decision
by 08/13/2018on
I was and still am very pleased with my GS 350. So well built and taken care, it feels like a brand new car that is up to date with technology. I had an IS250 before this GS 350 and I tell you the GS 350 is a beast comparatively speaking. My family grew so I needed a more roomier sedan. The 306 HP shows up and humiliates other high ranking cars. It is also sleek with a luxurious design. The staff was absolutely perfect. I have already recommended everyone I know to this dealership and will continue to do so. The Bill Luke name thrives for perfection, just remember that the next time you decide where to buy from. Thank you.
Customer First Award for Excellence... FALSE
by 07/11/2018on
My wife and I purchased a FIAT 500 Electric car from Bill Luke Auto Sales on June 23rd 2018. We drove from Albuquerque NM to Phoenix AZ to purchase the vehicle. Upon returning home we found that the Bill Luke had not inspected the vehicle to be in working order BEFORE they sold it to us, specifically the vehicle charging unit was faulty. We called Bill Luke to have it services as this was an issue caused by lack of vehicle inspection prior to selling the vehicle. Chris Dow and David Mitchell of Bill Luke attempted to avoid our calls and inquires in reference to the issue. After 3 days and 16 calls to Bill Luke Auto Sales, specifically Mr. Dow and Mr. Mitchell we were able to get the vehicle transported to Fiat for the issue to be corrected. We spoke to Mr. Mitchell about getting a rental due to the lack of vehicle caused by their negligent business practices, Mr. Mitchell then again avoided us for 2 days and 7 phone calls. When the vehicle was finally repaired we spoke to Mr. Mitchell about having the vehicle transported back to use as the vehicle service department is over 70 miles away, he said, "getting the vehicle back is your responsibility." We let Mr. Mitchell know that the vehicle was sold to us under false pretenses. The fact being that the vehicle was sold as a "operating" vehicle and it "did not operate" as agreed upon during the purchase. Mr. Mitchell, Mr. Dow and Bill Luke sold us a vehicle that they did not inspect prior to selling and have adopted a "buyer beware" persona. We would like to believe that this issue was a routine oversight but after the appalling level of service Bill Luke Auto Sales has provided we now believe that it was a known issue and something of lemon vehicle sold to us. We will be seeking alternative means of remedy as Bill Luke Auto Sales, David Mitchell, Chris Dow, and general manager Chris Knob have all failed to remedy this issue completely. Do not mislead customers and do not state that vehicle are operational when they have not been inspected.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Our experienced staff has helped many people get into the car that they want and we want to help you too. Browse our new Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler inventory or our used car inventory to find the car of your dreams. If you need a car loan check out our finance page to start the process. If you need parts or service don't forget about our talented Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler repair technicians and Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler parts professionals.
Bill Luke Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 2425 West Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona and see the Bill Luke Chrysler Jeep Dodge difference for yourself! We serve the Tempe, Scottsdale and Peoria area so come see us today.
1 Comments