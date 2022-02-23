Bell Honda
Customer Reviews of Bell Honda
Stay far away from this place!!!
by 02/23/2022on
I traded in and bought from Bell Honda. Never again, it was an 8 hour nightmare from start to finish, and it's still not finished! The lies and back and forth is one thing this dealership has going for it. I was sold an "optional" ZakTek", that wasn't optional, was told I could use it at any dealer that offers ZakTek, but contract says "original purchasing dealership only", they knew darn well I lived an hour away and wouldn't come back to use this. I hope Honda does right, and makes them refund the $499 they stole from me! But the biggest issue I'm having with them is getting my We Owe completed. There was damage to the tailgate and chips in the windshield when I took delivery on a "Certified pre-owned" CR-V. I am getting nothing but the run around, that it needs manager approval and the manager is never there, no one ever returns my calls. I guess I'll have to go to Honda corporate. Stay far away from this place!!!
DO NOT COME HERE!
by 11/21/2017on
This place is a total rip ofF!! MAYA the sales girl is [non-permissible content removed]!! First off, my hubby and I were looking for a truck under 15k Maya said she had found 2 and she would sell one of the 2 for 15k. Lie! We get there (an hour away from home) and end up finding out both trucks are over 20k (after the test drive, of course!). What the heck! I had specifically told her not to waste my time before heading out there, and she does exactly what I told her not to do. Plus she told my hubby on the test drive that she needed to find someone to help her cross her mom across the border illegally. So she asked my hubby for help. Who tells a stranger these things!!! Anyways, after basically telling her off for lying to my hubby and I, we decided to leave, but the sales consultant Angel Delagado was nice enough to fill up my gas tank and he also helped us get the truck we wanted for around 18k instead of the 22k it was going for. Angel helped us a ton! We really liked him so its a bummer I have to include him in a 1star review but he was Very Amazing, not anything like [non-permissible content removed] Maya. Anyways, we end up buying the truck and next day we see that the roof is all rusted and chipped. We took the truck back and they will be repainting it. But, please do yourself a favor and dont come here at least not with Maya who lied not only to us about the truck prices, but also the warranties Honda offers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bell Honda ROCKS!!!
by 07/26/2017on
This is my second time leasing a vehicle from Bell Honda and I can't begin to describe how satisfied I truly am with the outstanding customer service I received from my salesman Jordan Poss. He went above and beyond to make sure I was getting the best deal. He answered all of my questions and was there from start to finish. A big thanks to Mike and Austin as well. Without the entire team at Bell Honda I wouldn't be in my new 2017 civic sedan. Thank you so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heather H was GREAT
by 03/30/2017on
Thank you Heather H for the easiest car buying experience we have ever had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience / Service
by 03/06/2017on
Brenden Dearie was great to work with, and provided excellent customer service. He paid attention to what my needs were, stayed in continual contact, and in the end was able to help me find the car I was looking for. I highly recommend Brenden and Bell Honda to anybody looking for a hassle-free experience.
Service Advisor Hero
by 02/28/2017on
Anthony Strope assisted me with two recall replacements & provided outstanding service. I usually avoid dealerships like the plague; but, if I were treated like this via the sales department, I'd buy every car on the lot. Thanks for your getting your hands dirty for me and providing valuable education along the way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
trustworthy
by 12/01/2016on
The service manager Steve Emery is fair with his quotes and gives me VIP and efficient EVERYTIME,.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/01/2016on
Heather was great! She was a pleasure to work with and great with our kids! They loved her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bryan stevens is the best
by 10/01/2016on
I always take my car to bryan stevens when I am having trouble with it. he is always friendly and takes time to answer all of my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CRV Service
by 09/01/2016on
Bryan Stevens went above and beyond to get me and my car taken care of. He spoke to me in terms that I could understand, and was patient while I asked questions. He reassured me that my car was well taken care of and even introduced me to the mechanic that was working on my car. I was nervous to take my car in because my boyfriend normally does it for me but Bryan helped me out and put my mind at ease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
By far the best experience
by 08/02/2016on
Rich made this experience one to remember. He did not pressure me he listened and helped me with the purchase me and my family needed a new odyssey. I would have never thought I would be able to purchase a Honda as they are high end vehicles but Rich helped me when the other Honda dealerships wouldnt.Thank you Rich and bell Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bell Honda Excellent Service and Personable
by 07/28/2016on
Robert Jones was my salesman and he did an excellent job. This was my first time car buying experience and it could have not been better. Robert made me feel like family and helped me have a great buying experience. I would consider doing business with Bell Honda again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just like family
by 07/21/2016on
I recieved exceptional service from Bell Honda. Tracy Scrip was my salesman and he was simply amazing. Great customer service. He made me feel like family. I highly recommend Tracy and Bell Honda.:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Adding to my previous review
by 07/01/2016on
I also have to give a big thank you to Mathew Barry, he was doing what he does best and checking my paper work and it appeared I did not have the gap insurance which for a new car is a must! He called me and discussed with me and informed me about the situation and I was very happy for him to have my back. he even offered to come to my work so I can have it signed and ready. Bell Honda please acknowledge this man for doing such an amazing job. Thank you Mathew!
Bad Customer relationship management experience
by 06/25/2016on
If i could give a zero star i would have. First of all, let me say i am completely disappointed and overwhelmingly dismayed that customer service of the car service department that sells a reputable car brand can treat customers without respect. I had an issue with my last visit in which no one could properly attest to how my tires were damaged, instead the service advisor was quick to sell me a new one. Right from the time I came in, I felt was under pressure from the service advisor to make repairs just because I came in for zagtag which was free. I accepted the manager's explanation that it was not their fault that my tire was damaged and left. A while later i am called by the customer relationship manager who left a voicemail to call back. When I called, i was bounced from one person to another with no results. I left a voicemail and later that same day, someone calls me asking to speak to me and this is where it gets interesting. The caller says he is from the service department and he had no clue why he was calling me and I was like okay probably you want me to tell you my side of the story. As soon as i started talking I was hung up on and up till now, no one bothered to call me. I cannot just place it in my mind how the customer relationship department can behave in such a ridiculous manner when it comes to following up a customer's experience. At this point, I will think that oversight is poor and so a customer can expect to be treated anyhow. I have decided never to work on my car in that location anymore but take it somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thanks Roy
by 06/24/2016on
Brought my car in for oil change and car wash - Roy was great to work with - thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
yeah buddy!
by 05/31/2016on
bought my civic from roy and now he is in service - awesome! always great service from this guy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Blown away by the team!
by 05/19/2016on
I worked with Robert Jones and Iron Gastelum. They could not have been nicer! I got the car I wanted for a fair price, and felt like my opinion mattered! Highly recommend these guys!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2010 Honda Odyssey
by 05/01/2016on
Worked through the car-buying process with Robert J, who was warm, professional and patient. Had a great experience, and would purchase from this dealership again.
2016 Civic Ex
by 04/28/2016on
Excellent service. Really liked the entire experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience getting my new 2016 Honda Civic
by 04/13/2016on
First off, I would like to say how AMAZING my 2016 Honda Civic is! I am absolutely in love with it and it's exactly what I was looking for when I decided it was time to go car shopping. A huge thank you to Tracy Scrip for making it all possible for me. You made this experience for me so wonderful and enjoyable. Very professional, knowledgable, and genuine. You worked with my budget and price range. You knew exactly what I wanted and exceeded my expectations. I can't thank you enough for everything. I would recommend Bell Honda to EVERYONE and to work with Tracy Scrip and his wonderful partner Dave Cook. You both are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
