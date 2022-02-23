1 out of 5 stars service Rating

If i could give a zero star i would have. First of all, let me say i am completely disappointed and overwhelmingly dismayed that customer service of the car service department that sells a reputable car brand can treat customers without respect. I had an issue with my last visit in which no one could properly attest to how my tires were damaged, instead the service advisor was quick to sell me a new one. Right from the time I came in, I felt was under pressure from the service advisor to make repairs just because I came in for zagtag which was free. I accepted the manager's explanation that it was not their fault that my tire was damaged and left. A while later i am called by the customer relationship manager who left a voicemail to call back. When I called, i was bounced from one person to another with no results. I left a voicemail and later that same day, someone calls me asking to speak to me and this is where it gets interesting. The caller says he is from the service department and he had no clue why he was calling me and I was like okay probably you want me to tell you my side of the story. As soon as i started talking I was hung up on and up till now, no one bothered to call me. I cannot just place it in my mind how the customer relationship department can behave in such a ridiculous manner when it comes to following up a customer's experience. At this point, I will think that oversight is poor and so a customer can expect to be treated anyhow. I have decided never to work on my car in that location anymore but take it somewhere else. Read more