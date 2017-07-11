5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When my old and rusted, finally busted... I was really worried about how I would replace it because of my... let's call it "challenging"... credit and very little cash for a down payment. I did some research and found that Ford was offering rebates and decided to check out Bell Ford. The experience, start to finish, was top notch with friendly and knowledgeable staff. It began with a young man who -- probably just happened to be standing outside by the entrance -- welcomed me warmly, opened the door for me, and went and found my sales person. I wish I had gotten his name because he set the tone for the entire day (and yes, it was the whole day). My salesman was excellent! He was patient, listened carefully to my concerns and wants for a new car, and never made me feel rushed. Because of my credit, we started with new cars... worked our way to Certified Pre-Owned cars. He kept running out different cars for me to look at and the whole time making sure each one would be a good deal for me as well as something I could get financed. All along the way, he kept reassuring me that everything would be fine (I was kinda nervous). He stayed with me the whole time, keeping it light, and explaining what was happening so I wouldn't have to wonder what was up while I was waiting. Every employee walking around the showroom had a smile on their face and they were quick with a "Hello, how are you?" Because of this, it was a natural transition when Sales Manager came over. He let me know how the financing was working out and reassured me that they would not only get me a good deal, but it would be the right deal for me. Once we found the right car (a smoking hot 2010, electric blue Mustang, by the way), Finance helped wrap things up. Overall, the entire experience was very positive.