Bell Ford
Customer Reviews of Bell Ford
Definitely Recommend
by 11/07/2017on
We had a great experience purchasing our new vehicle from Bell Ford. Not only was the salesman Joe Lazare down to earth, but he was also receptive to what we wanted. He went above and beyond to get us the price that we were happy with and was genuine the whole time. Our finance manager Charles Moore was also awesome. Normally I dread the paperwork but he made the experience stress free and explained every option fully leaving us with no questions and complete piece of mind. He also had a wonderful sense of humor we would definitely recommend seeking them both out for a great experience in buying your next vehicle!
Everyone should go to Bell Ford
by 07/07/2016on
We were vehicle shopping. We actually went to several places before pulling over and doing a Google search for other options when I came upon "Bell Ford" From the initial phone call to the signing on the dotted line we were treated like royalty. Our salesman was friendly, courteous, very outgoing. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we were purchasing and went out of his way to see to it that we understood everything we were being told without making us feel "challenged".. A person does NOT realize just how much goes into the purchase of a car. It is a long detailed process. I am grateful that we had the salesman we did. It is always so much easier when someone as qualified as he is walks it with you and keeps you informed at every level. I would urge anyone looking for a vehicle to contact Bell Ford for prompt courteous service. Thank you for going out of your way to accommodate us with our search and purchase. I will tell anyone looking for a car to go to Bell Ford.
Bell Ford
by 03/17/2016on
Eli started helping me out when I was looking online. We chatted for awhile and then decided to go in. By the time my husband and I got there, he had researched a few cars in my price range and was well-prepared to show me cars per my specification. He was friendly, understanding and we didn't have to look any further than the cars he had waiting! Bell Ford is awesome. I am the proud owner of a 2015 Ford Focus and I love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/03/2016on
Sage was our salesman. Took time to test drive used and new car. Helped my son get into a new Fusion.David the finance guy took his time to explain everything to both my son and l.Would definitely recommend Bell ford .
Amazing!
by 12/04/2015on
Purchased a brand new Mustang. My sales rep was Gary. All I can say is that the entire team is hands down amazing! I was given far above the fair trade in value for my trade, they got me an amazing interest rate through Ford Motor Credit and went WAY above and beyond expectation. The finance people and sales manager were super low key and very easy to deal with. They set realistic expectations up front and were open to negotiating at the table at the time of close. I really appreciate all they have done and will be returning here for my next vehicle purchase.
Once again Bell Ford exceeded our expectations!
by 11/19/2015on
This is the second car we've purchased from the team at Bell Ford. We are very satisfied with the 2016 Escape purchased for my wife. It wasn't pressured, in our conversation, Gary said let me know when you're ready. I said I'm here now. That's all it took. I got exactly what I wanted and stayed within my budget. Gary and Bell Ford treated me very well and I will be back again (though it may be several years).
2015 Mustang Purchase
by 09/17/2015on
I bought a 2015 Ford Mustang at Bell Ford. My salesman was Henry. This was my second experience with him as our salesman, and a very good one. He answered all of my questions quickly and honestly. I arrived at the dealership at about 1:30pm and left at about 4:00pm. My discussing options, searching inventory, test drive and all of my paperwork was complete and signed by 2:45pm. (He even gave me my credit score!!) Then the paperwork went to the Finance Manager, who was also very nice. Processing the financial paperwork didn't take long at all. I absolutely love my Mustang! Again, Henry was a great salesman and Pete was very friendly and helpful too.
The enthusiasm and professional attitude was quite evident
by 05/06/2014on
Upon arriving, the enthusiasm and professionbal attitude of the staff was quite evident. The explanation of the various offerings was thorough as was the short training session inside the vehicle. The bottom line is that my wife drove off in the new Flex of her choice, and we were pleased with the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mustang
by 03/03/2014on
Went in to purchase a new 2014 Mustang GT. I did all my research and was already approved for financing before I went. I was greeted by Eli. He was very informative about the vehicle and very down to Earth. They did not have the Mustang I was looking for at that store, but they had one at Sanderson Ford. Eli Went and picked it up for me so I didn't have to drive over there. I loved the car and the negotiations on the price went smooth and quick. I got the car for a great deal and was in and out in no time. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Working with Bell Ford was a pleasure
by 01/27/2014on
Bell Ford is an outstanding dealership that provides quick and professional service to the customers. Gary R is my car salesman referencing the purchase of a new 2014 Mustang. Mr. R went BEYOND and above the "typical," services provided by a salesman. He searched for, found, and had the car I designed delivered to Bell Ford within 2 days. Further, he became actively involved with the manager until the deal was "A go" Gary provides the true meaning to "How to be an excellent car salesman." He never answered the cell phone when he was speaking with me, took care of specific details including but not limited to Syncing processes, and called the day following delivery inquiring to if I was satisfied with my new purchase and stated I could call with any questions or concerns. I truly appreciated driving off of the lot in an immaculate clean vehicle with a full tank of gas knowing that if anything went wrong, I could phone Gary. I trust Mr. R because he listens, discusses the facts, and is honest. Then, he makes possible, purchasing a new vehicle, without any hassels, without the bargaining game, and with the BEST price the first time "money" is communicated. Also, when it is time to pick up the car, Gary goes over it with a fine tooth comb as if he was getting ready to hand the car over to a family member. Shopping at Bell Ford with Gary as my car salesman, Is A Pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FLEXIBLE
by 01/13/2014on
Tony and everyone at Bell Ford were great.. They spent the time with us going over the features of the vehicles and financing aspects. We (I) had decided on one Edge which we were going to pick up the next day. But a red one that had a few more features had really caught my eye. First thing the next morning I called Tony to see if we could change to the red one, and that was not a problem.. so far, we are very happy with our new red Edge..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First computer truck purchase.
by 10/10/2013on
First time ever buying a truck on the computer, did not even see it in person, just pictures, so was very hesitant. The salesman could not have been nicer nor more honest, made a deal on the phone, including my trade in, that was very fair. When I got to the dealership to get my truck everything about the truck and the deal was EXACTELY as we had spoken about. No add ons, no BS, nothing additional. They did a great job and the actual sale took only a few minutes as they had everything ready when I got there. When I buy another I will certainly call them with no hesitations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New car
by 08/21/2013on
I was initially looking for a used F-150 through the pre-owned department. After doing further research I decided to purchase new. Everyone was knowledgeable, easy to work with and an overall pleasure in the transaction. The finance department was prepared with all paperwork upon my arrival. The truck was ready for delivery when promised and as-promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect 10
by 07/09/2013on
I have an AWESOME experience with Bell Ford. If you are looking for someone to take care of your needs go see them. Financing was as easy as could be and I am EXTREMELY HAPPY with the purchase of my NEW TRUCK. Sadly I can only give a 5 rating but it was a perfect 10!! Thanks Bell Ford, I will come back and see you when the time comes again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replace the Old Car
by 06/26/2013on
When my old and rusted, finally busted... I was really worried about how I would replace it because of my... let's call it "challenging"... credit and very little cash for a down payment. I did some research and found that Ford was offering rebates and decided to check out Bell Ford. The experience, start to finish, was top notch with friendly and knowledgeable staff. It began with a young man who -- probably just happened to be standing outside by the entrance -- welcomed me warmly, opened the door for me, and went and found my sales person. I wish I had gotten his name because he set the tone for the entire day (and yes, it was the whole day). My salesman was excellent! He was patient, listened carefully to my concerns and wants for a new car, and never made me feel rushed. Because of my credit, we started with new cars... worked our way to Certified Pre-Owned cars. He kept running out different cars for me to look at and the whole time making sure each one would be a good deal for me as well as something I could get financed. All along the way, he kept reassuring me that everything would be fine (I was kinda nervous). He stayed with me the whole time, keeping it light, and explaining what was happening so I wouldn't have to wonder what was up while I was waiting. Every employee walking around the showroom had a smile on their face and they were quick with a "Hello, how are you?" Because of this, it was a natural transition when Sales Manager came over. He let me know how the financing was working out and reassured me that they would not only get me a good deal, but it would be the right deal for me. Once we found the right car (a smoking hot 2010, electric blue Mustang, by the way), Finance helped wrap things up. Overall, the entire experience was very positive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good customer service
by 06/17/2013on
I thank them, they keep hiring people that have good customer service. They are honest and they don't rip me off or pressure to buy something. There was no hassle. They always give me great price on my trade-in. I refer everybody to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy a car
by 06/12/2013on
I purchased a car from this dealership Very impressed! Everyone was so professional Especially our sales guy Michael M ! What a funny , outgoing Guy ! He really made things run Smoothly ! Would totally recommend him To all my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Honest Business
by 04/25/2013on
I recently purchased a used vehicle from this dealer. I felt that I got a very good deal and thought the cafe was a real bonus. The salesmen were friendly & knowledgable. I appreciated that the general manager Steve G taking the time to thank me for my business. They even filled my new car up with gas! The best part about this experience was 2 days after I purchased the vehicle they called me and said they were to get me a better interest rate through another bank. I went in and after resigning some paper work my payment actually WENT DOWN! This really proved to me that Bell Ford practices good honest business
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
non caring dealer from the top down
by 02/17/2010on
UNLESS YOU HAVE ALL DAY TO BE WORN DOWN STAY AWAY !!!!!!!!! - 2010-02-16 I went to buy a truck yesterday. I was ready to purchase it, but only had an hour . They could not come up with a straight answer,and the manager told me he had been in the business for 20 years and could not sell a truck that fast.They want you to stick around so they can try to wear you down. I called the general manager he acted concerned , but pawned me back off to the original salesman who gave me the run around. When the general manager does that, you know he doesn't care ,so it reflects on the sales floor. I really hope he reads this and maybe ,it will have some meaning,but it probably doesn't. He didn't even have the courtesy to see if his salesman did his best , or if he could do anything.
1 Comments